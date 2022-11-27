Just hours after Kanye ‘Ye’ West appeared on Alex Jones’ conspiracy show to promote his favorable views on Hitler, the rapper declared war on Twitter billionaire Elon Musk—a battle which saw West suspended from the platform indefinitely.“I tried my best,” Musk said. “Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.”It all began after West posted an image of a swastika inside the Star of David, alongside the caption: “YE24 LOVE EVERYONE #LOVESPEECH.”Debate raged online over the meaning of the logo, considering Kanye’s recent antisemitic comments. His appearance on Jones’ InfoWars Thursday saw him...

