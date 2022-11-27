Read full article on original website
CNN's chief outlines changes to network after layoffs, including end of live programming on HLN
CNN on Thursday executed sweeping layoffs and implemented a series of changes that impacted multiple divisions across the news organization, including ending live programming on HLN, the company's chief executive, Chris Licht, said in a memo to employees.
GREG GUTFELD: Elon Musk is ticking off all the elite
Greg Gutfeld breaks down how Elon Musk upset the White House, Hollywood, Antifa and far-left Democrats in his pursuit for Twitter "free speech" on "Gutfeld!"
Unrelenting Kanye West Starts War With Elon Musk, Gets Banned From Twitter
Just hours after Kanye ‘Ye’ West appeared on Alex Jones’ conspiracy show to promote his favorable views on Hitler, the rapper declared war on Twitter billionaire Elon Musk—a battle which saw West suspended from the platform indefinitely.“I tried my best,” Musk said. “Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.”It all began after West posted an image of a swastika inside the Star of David, alongside the caption: “YE24 LOVE EVERYONE #LOVESPEECH.”Debate raged online over the meaning of the logo, considering Kanye’s recent antisemitic comments. His appearance on Jones’ InfoWars Thursday saw him...
Elon Musk vs. Tim Cook, Sam Bankman-Fried's media apology tour, and why shopping on Amazon is getting worse
Crypto detective "Coffeezilla" tells Nightcap's Jon Sarlin that somebody at FTX "criminally screwed up." Plus, The Washington Post's Geoffrey Fowler on how Amazon risks turning customers off by showing so many ads in search results. And CNN's Clare Duffy has the latest on the spat between Elon Musk and Tim Cook. To get the day's business headlines sent directly to your inbox, sign up for the Nightcap newsletter.
Former top official at Twitter speaks out after working with Musk
Twitter's former Head of Trust and Safety, Yoel Roth, joined Kara Swisher in his first public appearance since quitting Twitter where he said Twitter is less safe due to Elon Musk's management style. Kara Swisher joins "CNN This Morning" to discuss the interview.
CNN anchor explains what is overshadowing Will and Kate's US visit
The Prince and Princess of Wales are in Boston to attend the Earthshot Prize Awards. The trip, however, is overshadowed by controversy at Buckingham Palace after an aide resigned following what the palace called "unacceptable and deeply regrettable" remarks to a Black executive. CNN's Max Foster reports.
Kanye West is no longer acquiring Parler, company says
The rapper formerly known as Kanye West will no longer be acquiring Parler, the alternative social media platform favored by conservatives including some far-right extremists, the company announced on Thursday. West has legally changed his name to Ye.
China is planning an embassy in London on land with a royal past. Residents want King Charles to intervene
Residents of an apartment complex that sits on a historic parcel of land opposite the Tower of London want Britain's King Charles to buy it back, claiming that its current owner, China, will turn it into a hub for shadowy diplomatic activity.
Another scandal has engulfed Buckingham Palace. Does the British monarchy have a racism problem?
Britain's royal hierarchy has changed dramatically in the past several weeks, after King Charles III became the country's first new monarch for seven decades and several of his relatives stepped into new roles.
'Chilling': Protester tells CNN what the atmosphere is like in China
CNN's Selina Wang speaks with a protester in China about why he took the risk to speak out against China's zero-Covid policy.
Prince William and Kate make first US trip in eight years as racism controversy simmers back home
The new Prince and Princess of Wales touched down in Boston Wednesday ahead of the second iteration of the Earthshot Prize Awards later this week, in their first trip to the United States since 2014.
Biden and Macron affirm commitment to Ukraine but diverge on willingness to speak with Putin
US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday demonstrated a united front in addressing the ongoing war in Ukraine but offered divergent answers over their willingness to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin, relaying that they spent much their recent meeting discussing the invasion.
