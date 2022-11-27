ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unrelenting Kanye West Starts War With Elon Musk, Gets Banned From Twitter

Just hours after Kanye ‘Ye’ West appeared on Alex Jones’ conspiracy show to promote his favorable views on Hitler, the rapper declared war on Twitter billionaire Elon Musk—a battle which saw West suspended from the platform indefinitely.“I tried my best,” Musk said. “Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.”It all began after West posted an image of a swastika inside the Star of David, alongside the caption: “YE24 LOVE EVERYONE #LOVESPEECH.”Debate raged online over the meaning of the logo, considering Kanye’s recent antisemitic comments. His appearance on Jones’ InfoWars Thursday saw him...
Elon Musk vs. Tim Cook, Sam Bankman-Fried's media apology tour, and why shopping on Amazon is getting worse

Crypto detective "Coffeezilla" tells Nightcap's Jon Sarlin that somebody at FTX "criminally screwed up." Plus, The Washington Post's Geoffrey Fowler on how Amazon risks turning customers off by showing so many ads in search results. And CNN's Clare Duffy has the latest on the spat between Elon Musk and Tim Cook. To get the day's business headlines sent directly to your inbox, sign up for the Nightcap newsletter.
Former top official at Twitter speaks out after working with Musk

Twitter's former Head of Trust and Safety, Yoel Roth, joined Kara Swisher in his first public appearance since quitting Twitter where he said Twitter is less safe due to Elon Musk's management style. Kara Swisher joins "CNN This Morning" to discuss the interview.
CNN anchor explains what is overshadowing Will and Kate's US visit

The Prince and Princess of Wales are in Boston to attend the Earthshot Prize Awards. The trip, however, is overshadowed by controversy at Buckingham Palace after an aide resigned following what the palace called "unacceptable and deeply regrettable" remarks to a Black executive. CNN's Max Foster reports.
Kanye West is no longer acquiring Parler, company says

The rapper formerly known as Kanye West will no longer be acquiring Parler, the alternative social media platform favored by conservatives including some far-right extremists, the company announced on Thursday. West has legally changed his name to Ye.
