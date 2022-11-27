ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Asylum seekers ‘contracted diphtheria overseas’ despite overcrowding

By Sam Blewett
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ROMiL_0jOuYbD900

The dozens of asylum seekers who have contracted diphtheria had the highly-contagious disease before arriving in the UK, a Cabinet minister has said after the death of a man held at the Manston processing centre.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper insisted the infections present an “extremely low risk” to the wider public despite migrants being moved from crowded facilities to hotels around the country.

He defended the Government’s handling of people who have crossed the Channel in small boats, ahead of officials being expected to confirm that the number of infections has risen to about 50.

The Home Office said the death of a man, held potentially unlawfully at the Manston centre in Kent for a week, may have been from a diphtheria infection.

Mr Harper told Sky’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday: “On the diphtheria issue, there’s extremely low risk to the wider community, that’s a disease which of course the vaccination for which is in the standard childhood vaccination package.

“We take the welfare of people in our care very seriously. My understanding is those cases were people who had that disease before they came to the United Kingdom.”

He insisted the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is working “very closely” with the NHS “to make sure we look after the people who have been identified with diphtheria to make sure they get the treatment and the care they need”.

Health officials believe the timings of testing and the onset of symptoms indicates all cases were caught abroad, but they could not rule out transmission in migrant centres.

The man held at Manston died in hospital on November 19. He is believed to have entered the UK on a small boat seven days earlier.

As of November 10, the UKHSA had identified 39 diphtheria cases in asylum seekers in England in 2022.

But on Monday, the PA news agency has been told, the figure will rise to around 50.

Initial tests on the man at a hospital near the centre, where Home Secretary Suella Braverman has faced criticism about overcrowding and outbreaks of disease, came back negative.

The Government said on Saturday that a follow-up PCR test indicated that “diphtheria may be the cause of the illness”.

This situation could and should have been prevented and it is entirely arguable that the lack of information, co-ordination and engagement from the Home Office has made the situation far worse than it could have been

Jim McManus, Association of Directors of Public Health

Public health experts have raised concerns about the spread of the highly-contagious disease as people were moved from the facility to hotels.

According to the Sunday Times, Jim McManus, president of the Association of Directors of Public Health, said: “This situation could and should have been prevented and it is entirely arguable that the lack of information, co-ordination and engagement from the Home Office has made the situation far worse than it could have been.

“It has created additional and preventable burdens on local health systems and has put both asylum seekers and potentially hotel workers at avoidable and preventable risk.

“We want to work constructively and effectively as directors of public health with the Government for the good of everybody.

“We offered the Home Office collaboration and our efforts were rebuffed.”

Liberal Democrat health spokeswoman Daisy Cooper said the Home Secretary “must take responsibility and resign immediately” over the “scandal”.

“The UK is better than this. The Conservative Government should be ashamed of their callous complacency over the health and wellbeing of asylum seekers coming out of Manston,” she said.

A Government spokeswoman said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of the man who has died and all those affected by this loss.

“Initial test results processed by a local hospital for an infectious disease were negative, but a follow-up PCR test was positive, indicating that diphtheria may be the cause of the illness. The coroner will conclude in due course.

“We take the safety and welfare of those in our care extremely seriously and are taking all of the necessary steps following these results.”

Diphtheria vaccinations will be offered to any new arrivals at Manston, the spokeswoman said, though the facility is understood to be currently empty.

A post-mortem examination and a coroner’s investigation are ongoing.

Diphtheria is a highly contagious infection affecting the nose, throat and sometimes skin. The NHS says it is rare in the UK and can be treated with antibiotics and other medicines.

At one point, as many as 4,000 people were being detained at Manston, which is designed to hold just 1,600, but on Tuesday Government sources said the site had been emptied.

New arrivals were expected to be taken to the centre, which is designed for holding people for short periods during security and identity checks before being moved to accommodation.

But some people have been held for far longer periods due to a lack of alternative accommodation.

The risk of diphtheria to the wider public remains very low

Tricia Mannes, UK Health Security Agency

With migrants having been moved from Manston to hotels around the country, health officials are advising that vaccines and preventative courses of antibiotics are offered to people on arrival at their new accommodation.

The UKHSA warned that accommodation settings should be considered “high-risk for infectious diseases”.

Dr Trish Mannes, UKHSA director for the South East, said: “The risk of diphtheria to the wider public remains very low, due to high uptake of the diphtheria vaccine in this country and because the infection is typically passed on through close prolonged contact with a case.

“In order to limit the risk of diphtheria being passed on within asylum seeker settings, UKHSA continues to recommend that individuals arriving at reception centres, and who have moved on recently, are offered a diphtheria vaccine and preventative treatment.”

Ms Braverman has come under fire over the dire conditions in Manston, and for failing to slow the perilous crossings of the English Channel by people in small boats.

This week she admitted the Government has “failed to control our borders” but blamed desperate migrants and people smugglers for the overcrowding in Manston.

“I tell you who’s at fault. It’s very clear who’s at fault. It’s the people who are breaking our rules, coming here illegally, exploiting vulnerable people and trying to reduce the generosity of the British people. That’s who’s at fault,” she told MPs.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Send back all asylum seekers who are modern slavery ‘victims’, Tory MPs tell Rishi Sunak

All asylum seekers who have been trafficked or are “victims” of modern slavery would be sent back to the countries they left, under hardline plans put forward by 50 Tory MPs.The group – led by former cabinet ministers David Davis, Liam Fox and Esther McVey – claims the move would be “a common sense” solution to the crisis of small boats crossing the Channel.Mr Davis rejected an argument that the Home Office would have adopted the policy already, if it was that “simple” – claiming it is “overly kindly” to asylum seekers.“If your claim is you’ve been trafficked involuntarily,...
The Independent

UK’s asylum system ‘collapses’ as 140,000 people face soaring waiting times

The number of people waiting on asylum claims has reached more than 140,000, new figures show, as Labour said the decision-making system had “collapsed”.Outstanding applications have reached their highest point on record – rising by over 20,000 in the last three months alone, and are three times higher than the same point in 2019.Amid mounting pressure on hotels and processing centres, critics have said the Home Office needs an “urgent overhaul” after the number of claims being processed plummeted despite rocketing English Channel crossings.Figures show the proportion of asylum applications granted is the highest for 32 years, at 77 per...
The Independent

Asylum seekers hospitalised with diphtheria as monthly infections rise by 50% after Manston centre death

Two asylum seekers have been hospitalised with diphtheria following a 50 per cent rise in cases of the infectious disease in the past month, new data has revealed. It comes after the Home Office confirmed that a man who died after staying at the Manston processing centre did have diphtheria. Diphtheria is a highly contagious infection that is very rare in the UK due to high levels of vaccination in the general population. According to data published by the UK Health Security Agency on Monday, 50 asylum seekers who recently arrived in the UK tested positive for toxigenic C...
The Associated Press

UK says 50 recently arrived migrants found with diphtheria

LONDON (AP) — British health authorities have recorded 50 cases of diphtheria this year among recently arrived asylum seekers, including one man who died after falling sick at a crowded migrant center. The U.K. Health Protection Agency said Monday that the infected people likely caught the disease in their...
The Independent

Fraction of small boat migrants charged under Priti Patel’s law to criminalise Channel crossings

A fraction of the people arriving in the UK on small boats have been prosecuted under laws Priti Patel claimed would deter Channel crossings.Crossing the English Channel in a dinghy became illegal on 28 June, in a move the UN Refugee Agency said “criminalises seeking asylum”, but only 60 people – 0.2 per cent or one in 500 – arriving have been charged over their journey.The former home secretary told parliament the wide-ranging Nationality and Borders Act was necessary to “break the business model of the smuggling gangs” but a record of almost 30,000 people have crossed the Channel...
The Independent

Who is protecting the Prince and Princess of Wales when they visit Boston?

When the royal family travels overseas, security is the top priority, and planning will have started months out from the Prince and Princess of Wales’s trip to Boston.In the US, the Diplomatic Security Service (DSS) is responsible for the protection of Prince William and Princess Catherine during their three-day trip to Massachusetts, their first visit to America since 2014.They coordinate with UK protection services and the palaces to arrange for coverage during visits by senior royals.Agents from the DSS spoke with ABC News about the role of the agency and the process of arranging security for the royal couple.Andrew...
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Danish TV presenter ‘detained by Qatari Police for filming Iranians under attack from pro-government mob’

A Danish reporter covering the World Cup in Qatar said he was detained by police after filming Iranians allegedly being attacked by supporters of the country’s regime.Rasmus Tantholdt, of Danish network TV2, was attending Iran’s final group game against the US on Tuesday when he filmed Iranian fans clashing over the ongoing women’s rights protests in the country at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha.Some football fans who showed up in T-shirts with “Women, Life, Freedom” written on them as a message for support for the ongoing protests, were allegedly beaten up by a group of men after Iran lost...
The Independent

Three dead and over 20 wounded as suicide bomber targets polio workers in Pakistan

A suicide bomb blast in Pakistan targeting a police patrol in the southwestern city of Quetta killed three people and left more than 20 wounded, said the officials.The Pakistani Taliban or Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was carried out to avenge the killing of their former spokesperson, Abdul Wali.A truck was carrying police officers to provide protection to polio workers for a nationwide vaccination drive launched this week.Prime minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack and directed authorities to initiate an investigation.“Eliminating polio virus from the country is amongst the top priorities of the government...
The Associated Press

Mexican asylum seekers set their sights north — on Canada

MONTREAL (AP) — Pedro Meraz says living in Colima, Mexico, was like living in a war zone, with shootings, burning cars and dismembered bodies being left outside of schools. When his wife Rocio Gonzalez, a 28-year-old lawyer who worked with abused women, began receiving death threats from a cartel and the local authorities ignored her pleas for assistance, they knew they had to leave.
The Independent

‘Shock’ after child, 6, dies in school Strep A outbreak as antibiotics handed out

A community has been left in “shock” after a six-year-old child died in a Strep A outbreak at a primary school.The pupil, who was in Year One at the Surrey school, has not yet been named. Both Ashford Church of England School and the local council expressed their sadness at the death. Another child developed the same illness - which comes from a bacterial infection - and was recovering, the school told parents in an email.Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.ukThe death of the pupil was confirmed by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) South East’s health...
Agriculture Online

Mexico president says seeking deal with U.S. after meeting on GMO corn

MEXICO CITY, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Mexico is seeking a deal with the United States after talks with U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack Monday regarding Mexico's plan to ban genetically modified corn in 2024, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Tuesday. The United States threatened legal action Monday evening...
The Hill

Biden administration notifies Congress it has approved $323 million arms sale to Finland

The Biden administration on Monday notified Congress it has approved a possible $323 million arms sale to Finland as the country seeks to join NATO. The administration approved the potential sale of 40 tactical missiles and 48 Joint Standoff Weapons, made by Raytheon, in addition to accompanying equipment, training and support, the State Department said in a release.
The Independent

Hospital refuses women in labour most common form of pain relief

A Kent hospital has withdrawn gas and air for women in labour due to ventilation issues impacting staff.The most common pain relief method used while giving birth, also known as Entonox, is a mixture of oxygen and nitrous oxide gas.But there is a problem with the ventilation system on the maternity ward at William Harvey Hospital in Ashford, Kent.To prevent dangerous levels of nitrous oxide building up the hospital has banned its use for up to two weeks.While it is safe for mother and baby, medical staff on the ward could be affected by periods of exposure to it on...
The Independent

Farmers warn of more shortages in supermarkets

Britain’s vegetable industry could be under threat as farmers warn they’re not being paid enough to grow stables, including tomatoes, due to soaring energy costs.Shortage of labour for picking crops is also affecting industry demand within the country, with retailers opting to import produce from abroad.Energy prices have affected tomatoes in particular, due to the use of heated greenhouses.Lea Valley, which stretches from Hertfordshire and Essex to north London, produced around 75 per cent of Britain’s cucumbers and peppers in 2020.The area – dubbed the ‘cucumber capital of Britain – could see production halved from its 2020 figures by next...
The Independent

Moment China official left speechless after he’s questioned over Covid lockdown protests

A Chinese official was silent after he was asked whether the country was planning to put an end to its zero-Covid policy recent anti-lockdown protests.Rare mass protests have broken out across China over the strict rules.Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian was left speechless after a reporter asked if China would be reconsidering the policy in light of the demonstrations.Mr Zhao then quietly asked if the question could be repeated.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Bouquet-holding protester dragged away at anti-lockdown rally in ChinaUK Foreign Office minister summons Chinese ambassador over BBC journalist arrestBouquet-holding protester dragged away at anti-lockdown rally in China
The Independent

Is anyone really surprised by racist remarks at the palace?

I’m not sure what it’s going to take for the royal family to confront and address its racism. Or if, indeed, that is even possible when it is founded on structures of supremacy and privilege.We know that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was widely vilified and ridiculed by parts of the UK press and public after publicly speaking out about her experiences during that famous Oprah interview last March.But today marks the first time in recent years that a palace staff member has left their role over racism allegations.Lady Susan Hussey, the late Queen’s lady-in-waiting, resigned after it emerged...
BBC

Stoke MP 'aghast and shocked' over fresh asylum hotel plan

A Stoke-on-Trent MP has said he is "aghast and shocked" to hear another hotel in the city could be used to house asylum seekers. Jonathan Gullis has written to the home secretary and complained the city had "disproportionately borne a significant quantity of migrants". The city council recently lost a...
The Independent

Census: Less than half of England and Wales population identifies as Christian

Less than half of England and Wales’s population identify as Christian, census figures have revealed for the first time, prompting calls for the role of religion in society to be reconsidered.Some 46.2% of the population described themselves as Christian on the day of the 2021 census, down from 59.3% in 2011, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.It is the first time the proportion has dropped below half.We’ve released new #Census2021 data on religion in England and Wales.46.2% said they were “Christian” – less than half of the population for the first time. This was a decrease from 59.3% in...
The Guardian

Britons have wised up to the benefits of immigration. It’s about time politicians did too

For political veterans, the recent arguments over immigration have a very familiar feel: dire warnings of crisis as official statistics show record numbers of people coming to Britain to work, study and join their families, while a dysfunctional Home Office struggles to cope with a new wave of refugees; a beleaguered government pledging to clamp down, yet lacking the means or will to do so. All are familiar plot lines from past political dramas on immigration 10 or even 20 years ago. The political responses are predictable too – social conservatives thunder about the failure, yet again, to deliver the swingeing cuts they claim voters demand. Liberals prevaricate and change the subject, afraid their arguments are doomed to fail with a sceptical electorate. All the players are locked into the same old roles. None of them seems to realise the script has changed.
The Independent

The Independent

948K+
Followers
307K+
Post
479M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy