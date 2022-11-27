ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

KCBY

Oregon State moves up to No. 15 in CFP rankings; Oregon lands at 16

EUGENE, Ore. — In the latest College Football Playoff rankings, Oregon State checks in at 15th, with Oregon right behind them at 16th - a seven-spot plummet from last week for the Ducks. The top four looks exactly like anticipated, with the unbeatens ranked one, two and three. USC...
CORVALLIS, OR
KCBY

Oregon's Mimi Colyer wins Pac-12 Freshman of the Year

EUGENE, Ore. — In Pac-12 volleyball, no surprise as Oregon's Mimi Colyer was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year. She led all freshman in the country with 4.89 points per set. Colyer is just the 2nd Duck ever to receive the award. She also made the All-Pac Team...
CORVALLIS, OR
KCBY

Injuries continue to plague Oregon men's basketball

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon men's basketball left the Phil Knight Invitational going 1-2 over the weekend in Portland. Now the Ducks are back home to tip-off conference play this week with the same issues they've faced all season long. Injuries continue to plague the Ducks as they held practice...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

UO, OSU investigating video of Oregon player striking OSU fan

EUGENE, Ore. — A viral video which drew millions of views shows Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson apparently striking an Oregon State fan who was on the field after the Beavers' comeback win in Saturday's rivalry game. In the video, Johnson is seen punching the person from behind before being...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Duke hands Oregon State women loss in final day of Phil Knight Legacy

PORTLAND, Ore. — A thrilling week of basketball has wrapped up in Portland. Sunday night, the Oregon State women played their final game in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. The Oregon State women faced former Beaver Kennedy Brown and Duke at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Martha Pietsch knocked down a...
CORVALLIS, OR
KCBY

Oregon volleyball earns #3 seed in NCAA volleyball tournament

EUGENE, Ore. — The NCAA volleyball regular season has ended – but there’s good news for the Ducks. The Oregon volleyball team found out Sunday night that they are the #3 seed in the Louisville bracket, meaning Oregon will host both the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament at Matthew Knight Arena.
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Oakland wins 2A state football title

HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Oakland Oakers jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and held off a late surge by Weston-McEwen/Griswold en route to a 46-32 win in the OSAA 2A football championship game Saturday at Hillsboro Stadium. The Oakers, the No. 1-seeded team, led 34-14...
OAKLAND, OR
KCBY

Commissioners updated on legal review into renaming of Lane County

EUGENE, Ore. — Renaming Lane County has been an idea thrown around for years. In a virtual meeting Tuesday morning, Lane County commissioners got an update on the possible renaming or rededication. If the county were rededicated, the name "Lane" would remain, while renouncing the legacy of General Joseph...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KCBY

EPD: Felon with a firearm taken into custody after pursuit

EUGENE, Ore. — On Tuesday night, November 29, at 8:36 p.m., Eugene Police responded to a call at a home in the Santa Clara area, the call reported an armed dispute between a man and a woman. Officials later identified the man as Thomas Odell Adams (47), of Elmira.
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

St. Vincent de Paul closing food-room in Lane County

St. Vincent de Paul of Lane County announced on their Facebook page, Wednesday, November 30, that they will be discontinuing food-pantry service at their Atkinson Food Room once the Christmas season has wrapped up. They hope to better allocate their resources to other projects, saying this new direction will better...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KCBY

Police: Cottage Grove man stabbed in abdomen by adult son

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, Cottage Grove police officers responded to the report of a stabbing at a residence in the 600 block of 8th St. in Cottage Grove. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male in front of the residence who had sustained a stab wound to his abdomen.
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
KCBY

COVID-19 relief funds aid dozens of Douglas County businesses

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Several dozen small local businesses – including some owned by women and minorities – have been helped with COVID-19 relief funds through a $500,000 Emergency Small Business and Microenterprise Grant Program, the City of Roseburg said. The City of Roseburg, which was the lead...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

