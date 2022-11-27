The Indianola Brush Facility has extended their open hours for 2022 after being scheduled to close last weekend, and will be open for normal operational hours this weekend. Leaf and organic yard waste must be loose or in paper bags, no plastic, and a fee will be charged for all brush that is a half-inch or more in diameter. The facility will be open from noon to 7pm Thursday, 9am to 4pm Saturday, and noon to 4pm Sunday. A state issued ID showing an Indianola address is required.

INDIANOLA, IA ・ 15 HOURS AGO