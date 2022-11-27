Read full article on original website
Warren County Supervisors Discuss ARPA Projects
The Warren County Board of Supervisors met in a work session and special closed session Tuesday. The board discussed American Rescue Plan Act funded projects including a satellite roads shop, the purchase of a motor grader, the S23 bridge overlay, the Greenfield Plaza Storm Sewer, projects with IMU Fiber, and temporary traffic signals. The board also received project updates on the Stone Street Bridge, the Dubuque Box Culvert, and overlays on R57 and in Liberty Center, and held a question and answer session. The board also met in a closed session to discuss litigation.
Pella School District General Fund to Remain Red For Some Time
While the Pella Community School District is far from any major budget cuts, it’s clear that the fund they use to pay for staff will be running in the red for awhile as they hope that state aid increases and enrollment growth can offset some of those hurdles. Superintendent...
Indianola Chamber Bells, Bows, and Boutiques Tour December 9th and 10th
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Madison County Chamber of Commerce and the Adel Partners for the annual Bells, Bows, and Boutiques tour across south-central Iowa on December 9th and 10th. The tour is a self-guided holiday shopping and dining rural road trip through Madison County shops in Winterset and the surrounding area, and Adel, featuring over 55 shops, 24 restaurants, and 13 wineries/breweries/pubs being featured.
Indianola School Board Meets in Special Session
The Indianola School Board met in a special session Tuesday. The board approved administrative procedures on General Obligation School Bonds from financial advisor Piper Sandler, in addition to approved the bids from the bonds. The next regularly scheduled board meeting will be December 13th.
Knoxville School Board looks at Washington DC trips
Knoxville Teacher Sara Finnegan is looking into details for the next Washington DC trip for the Knoxville eighth grade students in the fall of 2023. This year two Knoxville classes made the trip to Washington DC, due to the pandemic forcing the freshmen to miss the trip when they were in eighth grade.
Indianola Police Department IPDCOP Program Provides Thanksgiving Meals
The Indianola Police Department Community Outreach Program (IPDCOP) provided 15 Thanksgiving meals to families this year, in partnership with the Indianola HyVee. Chief Brian Sher tells KNIA News the IPDCOP program runs entirely on donated funds, and works to provide back to the community throughout the holiday season, and anyone interested in donating can stop by the police department. For more information on the program, click below.
Hospice of Pella to Hold Light up a Life Memorial Service
Hospice of Pella with Pella Regional Health Center will host the annual Light up a Life memorial service and tree lighting. The program will be held on Tuesday, December 6 at 6:00 pm outdoors on the north side of the Comfort House at 505 Union Street in Pella. Light up...
Simpson College Culver Public Policy Center Hosting Pizza and Policy Discussion on Reproductive Rights
The Simpson College John C. Culver Public Policy Center is hosting their next Pizza and Policy Issues Briefing tonight, discussing reproductive rights in the post-Roe era. The program will feature Professor Mark Kende, Director of the Drake Constitutional Law Center, and Dr. Karen Kedrowski, Director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women in Politics at Iowa State University. The program is from 5:30 to 7pm in the Black Box Theatre in the Kent Campus Center on the Simpson College campus, with all invited. Free pizza and sides will be served.
Pella School Board Holding Annual Organizational Meeting; Reviewing Budget Today
The Pella School Board is holding its annual organizational meeting today. The board will elect their president and vice president and establish official board positions, legal counsel, and the official publication. Following that session, the board will review the district’s overall financial position, including the line-item budget for the current...
Knoxville School Board Elects Board Officers
The Knoxville School Board met in regular session last night. Elected as president for the board will be Cheri Gerdes for another term while the vice president elected was Monica Sullivan. Among the items discussed included a partnership with Little Creators Club and considering the initial request for the 2023...
Pella School Board Reviewed District’s Finances
The Pella School Board held its annual organizational meeting Monday. The board re-elected their president as Joan Corbin and elected new vice president Elisa Klahsen and established official board positions, legal counsel, and the official publication. Following that session, the board reviewed the district’s overall financial position, including the line-item...
Knoxville School Board to Discuss Affirmative Action Plans
The Knoxville School Board will meet in regular session tonight at 5:30 p.m.at the District Board Room. Items that will be discussed include a partnership with Little Creators Club and considering the initial request for the 2023 Washington DC Trip. The board will consider affirmative action plans and talk about...
Let’s Talk Indianola – Hunger in Schools Part Two
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Wilder Elementary Principal Amy Jo Naughton and teacher Michelle Stolz about hunger in schools and the food pantry availability in part two of a two-part interview. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS...
Indianola Brush Facility Open This Weekend
The Indianola Brush Facility has extended their open hours for 2022 after being scheduled to close last weekend, and will be open for normal operational hours this weekend. Leaf and organic yard waste must be loose or in paper bags, no plastic, and a fee will be charged for all brush that is a half-inch or more in diameter. The facility will be open from noon to 7pm Thursday, 9am to 4pm Saturday, and noon to 4pm Sunday. A state issued ID showing an Indianola address is required.
Infant and Child Choking and CPR Class Offered
An Infant and Child Choking and CPR Demonstration is scheduled for Thursday, December 15 at Marion County Public Health Training Room from 4 p.m.to 5 p.m. Reserve a slot by calling 641-828-2238 ext 3830. The American Heart Association says learning how to perform CPR is one of the first skills...
Webb Shadle Library Ready to Receive Letters to Santa
The Webb Shadle Public Library in Pleasantville will be receiving Letters to Santa from November 28th through December 14th. Children and families are invited to stop by the library and write a letter to Santa Claus. Pleasantville Librarian JoEllen Glick tells KNIA/KRLS News to send Santa a wish list or just say hello with stationery and a special mailbox to rush delivery will be provided.
Des Moines Skydivers Attend Knoxville City Council Meeting
Around 10 people involved with the Des Moines Skydivers club were at the latest Knoxville City Council Meeting November 21. Several club members spoke and provided some details about what Knoxville could expect when they are in town. Knoxville Mayor Brian Hatch tells KNIA/KRLS News, “It was a fun way...
Indianola Police Department Makes I-PLEDGE
The Indianola Police Department is partnering with the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division to honor the I-PLEDGE movement, a pledge to keep tobacco, alternative nicotine and vapor products out of the hands of Indianola youth. Chief Brian Sher tells KNIA News since the program’s inception in 2000, the I-PLEDGE movement has grown to a 91% state tobacco compliance rate, and an emphasisis on retailer training. As part of the program, IPD officers will be conducting compliance checks on local businesses, with illegal sales by clerks given citations on the spot.
Crisis Intervention, Holiday Gifts Support Survivors of Violence
Crisis Intervention Services (CIS) is making the holidays brighter for survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence and other violent crimes. CIS will provide gifts to survivors and their families, along with gift cards to help them buy toys, clothing, food and other items. The agency serves 12 counties in southern Iowa and provided holiday gifts for more than 50 clients in 2021.
What is Diabetes?
November is National Diabetes Month. The Knoxville Hospital and Clinics has a support group that helps people deal with diabetes. Susie Roberts with the hospital, tells KNIA/KRLS News what diabetes is, “Diabetes is a chronic condition. The simplest way to describe it is it impairs how your body turns food, meaning what you eat and drink, into energy.”
