De Tomaso has been teasing the P900 for a few days, and now we can finally reveal that it's a track special armed with a naturally aspirated V12 engine. The name comes from the almost unbelievable dry weight of 900 kg, which is roughly 1,984 pounds. De Tomaso is also working towards a 900 horsepower output from the 6.2-liter V12, which can rev up to 12,300 rpm. That makes it two boutique manufacturers still building naturally aspirated V12s that can go beyond 12,000 rpm. While the development of the V12 is still underway, we know a few things about it. It will be a structural component, and when it's finished, it will be the lightest and shortest V12 the world has ever seen.

1 DAY AGO