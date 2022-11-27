Read full article on original website
Max Verstappen Gifted 1-Of-350 Acura NSX Type S By Honda
This past weekend, Honda gifted Max Verstappen a brand-new Acura NSX Type S for winning back-to-back F1 championships using Honda power. The presentation was made at the 14th Honda Racing Thanks Day at the Mobility Resort Motegi in Japan. Honda has a long history with motorsport, and several local and...
Audi RS6 Performance And RS7 Performance Launch With 621 Horsepower, More Style, And Less Weight
4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 now produces 621 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. New colors, including Ascari Blue and matte Dew Silver. Audi has just taken the wraps off the Audi RS6 Avant performance and the Audi RS7 Sportback performance. The existing versions were already fantastic vehicles, with each featuring a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 producing 591 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque. But clearly, there was room for improvement.
Chevrolet Corvette Brand Coming In 2025 With Electric SUV And Sedan
As reported by CarBuzz last year, Chevrolet continues to mull the idea of a Corvette SUV, and now we're learning that a separate Corvette brand is happening. Car and Driver spoke with a source inside the GM Tech Center who says a Corvette brand is coming with an SUV and a four-door liftback model. Moreover, these new models will be fully electric.
Volkswagen Introduces 350-HP Jetta GLI At SEMA Show
The Volkswagen Jetta GLI is often overlooked by enthusiasts because it lacks visual drama. Sure, VW adds a few bits and pieces to make it look sportier, but you can't get around the fact that it's still a basic three-box sedan featuring the most generic design cues the German brand has to offer.
hypebeast.com
Legendary Ferrari Enzo Sells for $2.8M USD
The Ferrari Enzo is one of the Italian marque’s most formidable and desirable cars it has ever made, and now one has appeared — and sold — at auction for precisely £2,510,500 GBP (approximately $2.87M USD). When it first launched in 2002, the Enzo arrived as...
Manhart Turns BMW M5 CS Into 777-HP Supercar Killer
Manhart Performance has turned up the wick on the BMW M5 CS, giving the performance sedan a strong surge in the horsepower and torque departments. The standard vehicle, already a powerful brute, develops 627 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. That wasn't good enough for the German tuner, which has boosted outputs to 777 hp and 689 lb-ft. To put that into perspective, that's more muscle than a Lamborghini Aventador S or a Porsche 911 Turbo S.
De Tomaso P900 Revealed As 900-HP V12 Track Special
De Tomaso has been teasing the P900 for a few days, and now we can finally reveal that it's a track special armed with a naturally aspirated V12 engine. The name comes from the almost unbelievable dry weight of 900 kg, which is roughly 1,984 pounds. De Tomaso is also working towards a 900 horsepower output from the 6.2-liter V12, which can rev up to 12,300 rpm. That makes it two boutique manufacturers still building naturally aspirated V12s that can go beyond 12,000 rpm. While the development of the V12 is still underway, we know a few things about it. It will be a structural component, and when it's finished, it will be the lightest and shortest V12 the world has ever seen.
Jalopnik
Mercedes’ 2023 Electric Sprinter Van Hits Nearly 300 Miles Per Charge
Right now, the electric van market is looking a little sparse. Sure, Ford is beginning to roll out its electric Transit but other than that, the options are pretty thin on the ground. That could change next year when Mercedes unveils its eSprinter, which is now undergoing long-range testing ahead of its launch.
Mercury Has Saved The V10 Engine From Extinction
The V10 engine is among the automotive world's most unique and brilliant configurations, but with the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato and Audi R8 GT sounding the death knell for the magnificent tenner, we thought we'd seen the end of it. However, Mercury Marine has introduced an industry-first outboard V10 motor for boating applications that could see it live on a little longer.
Hyperion Unveils Mobile Hydrogen Station Capable Of Five-Minute Refuels
Hyperion Motors, the Californian automotive startup behind the XP-1 hydrogen hypercar, has unveiled a charging station its CEO describes as a "scalable solution to power our growing needs." According to the company, the Hyper:Fuel Mobile Stations can produce hydrogen on-site via water electrolysis. Thanks to a solar panel-tiled roof, the...
Porsche Transforms Eight First-Gen Cayennes Into The Ultimate Off-Roading Machines
To celebrate 20 years of the Cayenne, two Porsche dealers in the United Arab Emirates have been tasked with creating restomodded off-roaders from used, first-generation examples of the performance SUV. The results do not disappoint. The company's first-ever SUV is particularly significant to the UAE and the greater Middle East,...
Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo Concept Debuts With 1,300 HP And Radical Styling
Ferrari has revealed an all-new single-seater hypercar using a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 from the 296 GTB and the brand's 499P Le Mans contender, but with a pretty big catch: you can only drive it in Gran Turismo 7. That's because the car you see here is the first-ever Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo concept, joining a long list of concepts designed purely for the digital world of Gran Turismo. That powertrain, by the way, makes 1,337 horsepower and 811 lb-ft of torque thanks to the aforementioned engine and three electric motors.
Carscoops
Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo Is A Stunning Single-Seater With A Hybrid Twin-Turbo V6
Ferrari is one of the few supercar makers that hadn’t unveiled a concept for the Gran Turismo video game, but this changed today. During the celebrations for the 25th anniversary of Sony’s gaming series in the GT World Finals at Monaco, Ferrari revealed is own Vision Gran Turismo concept in both full-scale prototype and digital forms, boasting a stunning low-slung body, a single-seater layout, and a V6-based hybrid setup bringing monstrous power and torque figures.
yankodesign.com
With a carbon-fiber frame and a 1000W motor, this might be the most affordable premium e-bike yet…
Returning back to its roots after building the flagship high-end Nyx e-bike, Nireeka announced the Revenant, a stunning sub $2500 e-bike with a 1000W motor, 50-mile range, and ABS (Anti-lock Braking System). The Revenant follows Nireeka’s established design style, posturing itself as an incredibly slick, state-of-the-art e-bike for people on...
Aehra Electric Sedan Will Have Supercar Lines And Porsche Taycan-Crushing Horsepower
Aehra, an all-new Milan-based startup specializing in ultra-premium EVs, will soon launch a "supercar saloon" to take on the likes of the Porsche Taycan and Mercedes-Benz EQS. This news comes just weeks after the Aehra SUV pictured here was revealed with its dramatic butterfly doors and short overhangs, allowing for a spacious interior.
New Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Configurator Shows Incredible Customization Options
The superb Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato has finally broken cover, and it's every bit as wonderful as we'd hoped. If you're hoping to get your hands on one of these - or you're just a fan of the brand - you'll be pleased to know the configurator has already gone live, giving customers a rich and adventurous range of options to choose from.
Porsche 930 Turbo Transformed Into Safari Camel 911 Floatie Art Car
Porsche has again employed the surreal mind of Chris Labrooy to create another real-life version of his dreamlike Porsche 911 renderings by turning a classic 930 Turbo into a camel pool floatie for display at the Icons of Porsche Festival in Dubai. This is the second of these crazy sculptures...
New Toyota Prius Is The Perfect Foundation For A Lexus CT Reboot
The new Toyota Prius represents a drastic departure for the nameplate. The fifth generation recently debuted with an elegant profile, surprising performance, and a tastefully designed cabin. It's a country mile ahead of its predecessors and the overall execution is near-premium. With a few enhancements and more refinement, it could...
New Lancia Concept Car Doesn't Look Like A Car At All
Lancia hosted a Design Day intending to set a new target for the brand and showcase its future designs as the brand looks to reinvigorate itself under Stellantis ownership and revive several hallowed nameplates. It also launched a new badge and a new font. Lancia is part of the Stellantis...
Autoweek.com
First Look Inside Aston Martin’s New ‘Game-Changer’ F1 Facility
At Silverstone, England, across the road from the famed F1 circuit, Aston Martin is constructing an all-new £200m (approx. $240 million) facility that will house its Formula 1 organization. Once Building 1 of the three-building complex is finished, which is expected to be in May, personnel and equipment will...
CarBuzz.com
