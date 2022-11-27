Read full article on original website
Fire in Knoxville
Knoxville Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a report of an apartment fire at 1804 Dolores Street in Knoxville at approximately 7:00 am today. Pella Ambulance was called to assist with patient transport. No damage to the exterior of the building is visible as of this posting. The Knoxville Police Department assisted at the scene.
Knoxville School Board looks at Washington DC trips
Knoxville Teacher Sara Finnegan is looking into details for the next Washington DC trip for the Knoxville eighth grade students in the fall of 2023. This year two Knoxville classes made the trip to Washington DC, due to the pandemic forcing the freshmen to miss the trip when they were in eighth grade.
What is Diabetes?
November is National Diabetes Month. The Knoxville Hospital and Clinics has a support group that helps people deal with diabetes. Susie Roberts with the hospital, tells KNIA/KRLS News what diabetes is, “Diabetes is a chronic condition. The simplest way to describe it is it impairs how your body turns food, meaning what you eat and drink, into energy.”
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Angela Nelson
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Angela Nelson, Student Services Coordinator for Knoxville Schools for the Knoxville Food Youth Initiative, Panther Pantry as we discuss food needs for Knoxville students. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS...
Glory the Dog, is Nationally Certified
Justin Smith, Battalion Chief for the Knoxville Fire Department, and Glory the Crisis Dog recently returned from a trip to Columbus, Ohio. It was a trip that covered nine days and it was to get Glory, a German Shepherd, nationally trained through intense training at the National Canine facility. Glory...
Vehicle Fire Sunday in Knoxville
Knoxville Fire and Rescue and the Knoxville Police Department responded to a call of a vehicle on fire at 705 W Pearl in Knoxville shortly after 7:00 am Sunday. Fire Chief Cal Wyman tells KNIA/KRLS News that the owner of the truck had recently purchased it. He had been working on it, and took it out for a test drive. When he arrived back at the residence, he went inside. Shortly later he discovered that the truck was on fire. No one was injured.
Indianola Chamber Bells, Bows, and Boutiques Tour December 9th and 10th
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Madison County Chamber of Commerce and the Adel Partners for the annual Bells, Bows, and Boutiques tour across south-central Iowa on December 9th and 10th. The tour is a self-guided holiday shopping and dining rural road trip through Madison County shops in Winterset and the surrounding area, and Adel, featuring over 55 shops, 24 restaurants, and 13 wineries/breweries/pubs being featured.
Ernest “John” Bixler
A memorial service for Ernest “John” Bixler, 84 of Oskaloosa, will be held Friday, December 2, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel in Oskaloosa with Reverend Robert Goodrich officiating. As was John’s wish, his body has been cremated. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will begin Thursday after 11 a.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel and the family will be at the funeral chapel from 5-7 Thursday evening to greet friends and relatives. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Brian Hatch
Our guest today is Knoxville Mayor Brian Hatch as we talk about the latest Knoxville city council meeting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Christmas Tour of Homes, Kerstmarkt Returns This Week
Two main highlights of the holiday season in Pella are returning this week. Ann Frost with Visit Pella says the Kerstmarkt Dutch Christmas Market on the Molengracht and annual Christmas Tour of Homes are coming back Thursday through Saturday. She says this weekend will be a true representation of the special nature of Pella and a showcase of the holiday season.
Indianola Police Department Makes I-PLEDGE
The Indianola Police Department is partnering with the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division to honor the I-PLEDGE movement, a pledge to keep tobacco, alternative nicotine and vapor products out of the hands of Indianola youth. Chief Brian Sher tells KNIA News since the program’s inception in 2000, the I-PLEDGE movement has grown to a 91% state tobacco compliance rate, and an emphasisis on retailer training. As part of the program, IPD officers will be conducting compliance checks on local businesses, with illegal sales by clerks given citations on the spot.
Nursing home resident’s choking death wasn’t investigated by state regulators
The state of Iowa never investigated a nursing home resident’s death that has been attributed to worker misconduct. Earlier this week, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported that an administrative law judge ruled in October that an employee of Des Moines’ Trinity Center at Luther Park nursing home had contributed to the July choking death of […] The post Nursing home resident’s choking death wasn’t investigated by state regulators appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Duane Earl Phifer
Memorial services for Duane Earl Phifer, age 83 of Monroe, will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022 at 10:30 am at the Monroe United Methodist Church. A private family burial will follow at Silent City Cemetery. The family will greet friends following the burial back at the church with a luncheon. Memorials may be directed to the Monroe Fire Department and condolences may be left for the family at www.coburnfuneralhomes.com.
Hospice of Pella to Hold Light up a Life Memorial Service
Hospice of Pella with Pella Regional Health Center will host the annual Light up a Life memorial service and tree lighting. The program will be held on Tuesday, December 6 at 6:00 pm outdoors on the north side of the Comfort House at 505 Union Street in Pella. Light up...
Nonprofit group eyes converting WDM hotel into apartments for women taking part in jail diversion program
A nonprofit has an agreement to purchase West Des Moines hotel property that would be converted into supportive housing for women taking part in a jail diversion program, the organization’s executive director told the Business Record. The Beacon, a nonprofit group that provides housing for women in crisis, is...
Voter registration challenge against Whitver to be heard Wednesday
DES MOINES, Iowa – A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday on a challenge to Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver’s voter registration. Whitver, a Republican, won the election for Senate District 23 by defeating Democrat Matt Pries. Whitver had previously represented a district centered in Ankeny in the Iowa Senate. Following redistricting, Whitver announced he […]
Indianola Police Department IPDCOP Program Provides Thanksgiving Meals
The Indianola Police Department Community Outreach Program (IPDCOP) provided 15 Thanksgiving meals to families this year, in partnership with the Indianola HyVee. Chief Brian Sher tells KNIA News the IPDCOP program runs entirely on donated funds, and works to provide back to the community throughout the holiday season, and anyone interested in donating can stop by the police department. For more information on the program, click below.
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 11/30/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 31 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: THIRTEEN PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, THREE RESCUE CALLS, THREE MOTORIST ASSISTS, TWO ACCIDENTS, ONE RECKLESS DRIVER, ONE INCOMPLETE 911, ONE ANIMAL BITE, ONE SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE, ONE WANTED SUBJECT, ONE DEER CALL, ONE SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY CALL, RETURNED ONE PHONE CALL, AND TWO OTHER CALLS.
Knoxville Race Banquet Honors Champions
Knoxville Raceway drivers, owners, officials and fans gathered Saturday night at Prairie Meadows Racetrack and Casino in Altoona. Over $300,000 in cash and contingencies were handed out at the event. The highlight of the night was crowning the track point champions, Brian Brown in the 410 class, Terry McCarl in...
Warren County Supervisors Discuss ARPA Projects
The Warren County Board of Supervisors met in a work session and special closed session Tuesday. The board discussed American Rescue Plan Act funded projects including a satellite roads shop, the purchase of a motor grader, the S23 bridge overlay, the Greenfield Plaza Storm Sewer, projects with IMU Fiber, and temporary traffic signals. The board also received project updates on the Stone Street Bridge, the Dubuque Box Culvert, and overlays on R57 and in Liberty Center, and held a question and answer session. The board also met in a closed session to discuss litigation.
