Can Your Dog Legally Poop In Someone’s Yard in Iowa?
Owning any pet is a big responsibility. Some of the biggest jobs that come with owning a pet are to provide them with food, water, and adequate shelter. You also need to factor in training them, giving them exercise, and protecting them from other animals and/or humans. Good dog owners take them for a walk at least once a day as long as the weather permits and they should always bring a poop bag with them.
kniakrls.com
Pella Food Shelf Always Seeking Volunteers
Those who utilize the Pella Community Food Shelf say one of the reasons why they keep going is the friendly faces who help them weekly. Volunteer Coordinator Joy Steiner says one of the best ways to help in the community is to work at the Pella Food Shelf with various needs throughout the week or during their distribution times on Tuesdays.
kniakrls.com
What is Diabetes?
November is National Diabetes Month. The Knoxville Hospital and Clinics has a support group that helps people deal with diabetes. Susie Roberts with the hospital, tells KNIA/KRLS News what diabetes is, “Diabetes is a chronic condition. The simplest way to describe it is it impairs how your body turns food, meaning what you eat and drink, into energy.”
Streets of Eastern Iowa City Will Illuminate with 35th Lighted Christmas Parade
In one eastern Iowa city, Christmas officially arrives this weekend when they host their 35th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade. It's not just floats and vehicles that will be illuminated. Buildings along the route are also decked out with hundreds of thousands of LED lights. Oskaloosa in Mahaska County in southeast...
kniakrls.com
Crisis Intervention, Holiday Gifts Support Survivors of Violence
Crisis Intervention Services (CIS) is making the holidays brighter for survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence and other violent crimes. CIS will provide gifts to survivors and their families, along with gift cards to help them buy toys, clothing, food and other items. The agency serves 12 counties in southern Iowa and provided holiday gifts for more than 50 clients in 2021.
kniakrls.com
Webb Shadle Library Ready to Receive Letters to Santa
The Webb Shadle Public Library in Pleasantville will be receiving Letters to Santa from November 28th through December 14th. Children and families are invited to stop by the library and write a letter to Santa Claus. Pleasantville Librarian JoEllen Glick tells KNIA/KRLS News to send Santa a wish list or just say hello with stationery and a special mailbox to rush delivery will be provided.
Christmas trees selling quickly at local tree farm
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Many Iowans spent their holiday weekend shopping for gifts. They also spent it shopping for that special tree to put their gifts under. However, people who haven’t bought their Christmas tree yet may need to do it quickly before local tree farms run out of inventory. Jill Miller Brady, the manager at […]
kniakrls.com
Hospice of Pella to Hold Light up a Life Memorial Service
Hospice of Pella with Pella Regional Health Center will host the annual Light up a Life memorial service and tree lighting. The program will be held on Tuesday, December 6 at 6:00 pm outdoors on the north side of the Comfort House at 505 Union Street in Pella. Light up...
Critically Endangered Iowa Zoo Animal Leaving The State
Kiano the rhino at the Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines is moving on after spending the last ten years in the Hawkeye State. The father of two baby rhinos at the zoo, Kiano has done what he can in his lifetime to help continue the existence of his species, the Eastern Black Rhino.
kniakrls.com
Christmas Tour of Homes, Kerstmarkt Returns This Week
Two main highlights of the holiday season in Pella are returning this week. Ann Frost with Visit Pella says the Kerstmarkt Dutch Christmas Market on the Molengracht and annual Christmas Tour of Homes are coming back Thursday through Saturday. She says this weekend will be a true representation of the special nature of Pella and a showcase of the holiday season.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Police Department IPDCOP Program Provides Thanksgiving Meals
The Indianola Police Department Community Outreach Program (IPDCOP) provided 15 Thanksgiving meals to families this year, in partnership with the Indianola HyVee. Chief Brian Sher tells KNIA News the IPDCOP program runs entirely on donated funds, and works to provide back to the community throughout the holiday season, and anyone interested in donating can stop by the police department. For more information on the program, click below.
Des Moines Business Record
Nonprofit group eyes converting WDM hotel into apartments for women taking part in jail diversion program
A nonprofit has an agreement to purchase West Des Moines hotel property that would be converted into supportive housing for women taking part in a jail diversion program, the organization’s executive director told the Business Record. The Beacon, a nonprofit group that provides housing for women in crisis, is...
KBOE Radio
OSKALOOSA'S LIGHTED CHRISTMAS PARADE THIS WEEKEND
OSKALOOSA — Oskaloosa Main Street’s 35th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade will take place on Saturday, December 3rd in downtown Oskaloosa at 7:00 p.m. Main Street Director Amy Brainard encourages visitors to “make a day of it by shopping local, dining local, and supporting local. The lights will go on at 4:45 p.m. and remain on until 11:00 p.m., so there will be plenty of opportunities for selfies and family photos in our illuminated historic district.”
kniakrls.com
Indianola Chamber Bells, Bows, and Boutiques Tour December 9th and 10th
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Madison County Chamber of Commerce and the Adel Partners for the annual Bells, Bows, and Boutiques tour across south-central Iowa on December 9th and 10th. The tour is a self-guided holiday shopping and dining rural road trip through Madison County shops in Winterset and the surrounding area, and Adel, featuring over 55 shops, 24 restaurants, and 13 wineries/breweries/pubs being featured.
kniakrls.com
Fire in Knoxville
Knoxville Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a report of an apartment fire at 1804 Dolores Street in Knoxville at approximately 7:00 am today. Pella Ambulance was called to assist with patient transport. No damage to the exterior of the building is visible as of this posting. The Knoxville Police Department assisted at the scene.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Angela Nelson
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Angela Nelson, Student Services Coordinator for Knoxville Schools for the Knoxville Food Youth Initiative, Panther Pantry as we discuss food needs for Knoxville students. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS...
Judge: Nursing home resident died after worker ignored orders
A Des Moines nursing home employee who allegedly contributed to the death of a resident has been denied unemployment benefits. State records indicate that in December 2020, Richard A. Kerr began working as a cook for Des Moines’ Trinity Center at Luther Park nursing home. He remained employed there until he was fired in July […] The post Judge: Nursing home resident died after worker ignored orders appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kniakrls.com
Webb Shadle Library to Host Children’s Art Festival
The Webb Shadle Library in Pleasantville will be holding a Festival of Art event featuring Pleasantville Elementary TK to 6th grade art event. JoEllen Glick, Pleasantville Librarian tells KNIA/KRLS News about the children’s activities at the library; “We are excited to be hosting the Festival of Art. The elementary art teacher, Ashley Robinson is once again featuring Pleasantville Elementary TK to 6th grade art work in our east room. And we’re also going to have trees decorated by members of the community. It will also be back in that east room.”
KCCI.com
Parents raise concerns about Jordan Creek Town Center security camera
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A security camera at Jordan Creek Town Center is causing some anxiety for a Knoxville family. However, mall managers say the camera is not invading anyone’s privacy. The camera is mounted above a baby changing station. Tavian Muniz and Amber Roberts visited the...
Chick-fil-A to open new location in Pella this Thursday
PELLA, Iowa — Chick-fil-A lovers in central Iowa will have one more location to grab a bite starting Thursday, Dec. 1. The nationwide fast-food chain known for its chicken is expanding to 2771 Goldenrod Court in Pella this December, according to a press release. The drive-thru will be open...
