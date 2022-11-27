ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IA

98.1 KHAK

Can Your Dog Legally Poop In Someone’s Yard in Iowa?

Owning any pet is a big responsibility. Some of the biggest jobs that come with owning a pet are to provide them with food, water, and adequate shelter. You also need to factor in training them, giving them exercise, and protecting them from other animals and/or humans. Good dog owners take them for a walk at least once a day as long as the weather permits and they should always bring a poop bag with them.
IOWA STATE
kniakrls.com

Pella Food Shelf Always Seeking Volunteers

Those who utilize the Pella Community Food Shelf say one of the reasons why they keep going is the friendly faces who help them weekly. Volunteer Coordinator Joy Steiner says one of the best ways to help in the community is to work at the Pella Food Shelf with various needs throughout the week or during their distribution times on Tuesdays.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

What is Diabetes?

November is National Diabetes Month. The Knoxville Hospital and Clinics has a support group that helps people deal with diabetes. Susie Roberts with the hospital, tells KNIA/KRLS News what diabetes is, “Diabetes is a chronic condition. The simplest way to describe it is it impairs how your body turns food, meaning what you eat and drink, into energy.”
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Crisis Intervention, Holiday Gifts Support Survivors of Violence

Crisis Intervention Services (CIS) is making the holidays brighter for survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence and other violent crimes. CIS will provide gifts to survivors and their families, along with gift cards to help them buy toys, clothing, food and other items. The agency serves 12 counties in southern Iowa and provided holiday gifts for more than 50 clients in 2021.
OSKALOOSA, IA
kniakrls.com

Webb Shadle Library Ready to Receive Letters to Santa

The Webb Shadle Public Library in Pleasantville will be receiving Letters to Santa from November 28th through December 14th. Children and families are invited to stop by the library and write a letter to Santa Claus. Pleasantville Librarian JoEllen Glick tells KNIA/KRLS News to send Santa a wish list or just say hello with stationery and a special mailbox to rush delivery will be provided.
PLEASANTVILLE, IA
WHO 13

Christmas trees selling quickly at local tree farm

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Many Iowans spent their holiday weekend shopping for gifts. They also spent it shopping for that special tree to put their gifts under. However, people who haven’t bought their Christmas tree yet may need to do it quickly before local tree farms run out of inventory. Jill Miller Brady, the manager at […]
PLEASANT HILL, IA
kniakrls.com

Hospice of Pella to Hold Light up a Life Memorial Service

Hospice of Pella with Pella Regional Health Center will host the annual Light up a Life memorial service and tree lighting. The program will be held on Tuesday, December 6 at 6:00 pm outdoors on the north side of the Comfort House at 505 Union Street in Pella. Light up...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Christmas Tour of Homes, Kerstmarkt Returns This Week

Two main highlights of the holiday season in Pella are returning this week. Ann Frost with Visit Pella says the Kerstmarkt Dutch Christmas Market on the Molengracht and annual Christmas Tour of Homes are coming back Thursday through Saturday. She says this weekend will be a true representation of the special nature of Pella and a showcase of the holiday season.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Police Department IPDCOP Program Provides Thanksgiving Meals

The Indianola Police Department Community Outreach Program (IPDCOP) provided 15 Thanksgiving meals to families this year, in partnership with the Indianola HyVee. Chief Brian Sher tells KNIA News the IPDCOP program runs entirely on donated funds, and works to provide back to the community throughout the holiday season, and anyone interested in donating can stop by the police department. For more information on the program, click below.
INDIANOLA, IA
KBOE Radio

OSKALOOSA'S LIGHTED CHRISTMAS PARADE THIS WEEKEND

OSKALOOSA — Oskaloosa Main Street’s 35th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade will take place on Saturday, December 3rd in downtown Oskaloosa at 7:00 p.m. Main Street Director Amy Brainard encourages visitors to “make a day of it by shopping local, dining local, and supporting local. The lights will go on at 4:45 p.m. and remain on until 11:00 p.m., so there will be plenty of opportunities for selfies and family photos in our illuminated historic district.”
OSKALOOSA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Chamber Bells, Bows, and Boutiques Tour December 9th and 10th

The Indianola Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Madison County Chamber of Commerce and the Adel Partners for the annual Bells, Bows, and Boutiques tour across south-central Iowa on December 9th and 10th. The tour is a self-guided holiday shopping and dining rural road trip through Madison County shops in Winterset and the surrounding area, and Adel, featuring over 55 shops, 24 restaurants, and 13 wineries/breweries/pubs being featured.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Fire in Knoxville

Knoxville Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a report of an apartment fire at 1804 Dolores Street in Knoxville at approximately 7:00 am today. Pella Ambulance was called to assist with patient transport. No damage to the exterior of the building is visible as of this posting. The Knoxville Police Department assisted at the scene.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Let’s Talk Knoxville: Angela Nelson

Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Angela Nelson, Student Services Coordinator for Knoxville Schools for the Knoxville Food Youth Initiative, Panther Pantry as we discuss food needs for Knoxville students. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS...
KNOXVILLE, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Judge: Nursing home resident died after worker ignored orders

A Des Moines nursing home employee who allegedly contributed to the death of a resident has been denied unemployment benefits. State records indicate that in December 2020, Richard A. Kerr began working as a cook for Des Moines’ Trinity Center at Luther Park nursing home. He remained employed there until he was fired in July […] The post Judge: Nursing home resident died after worker ignored orders appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Webb Shadle Library to Host Children’s Art Festival

The Webb Shadle Library in Pleasantville will be holding a Festival of Art event featuring Pleasantville Elementary TK to 6th grade art event. JoEllen Glick, Pleasantville Librarian tells KNIA/KRLS News about the children’s activities at the library; “We are excited to be hosting the Festival of Art. The elementary art teacher, Ashley Robinson is once again featuring Pleasantville Elementary TK to 6th grade art work in our east room. And we’re also going to have trees decorated by members of the community. It will also be back in that east room.”
PLEASANTVILLE, IA
We Are Iowa

Chick-fil-A to open new location in Pella this Thursday

PELLA, Iowa — Chick-fil-A lovers in central Iowa will have one more location to grab a bite starting Thursday, Dec. 1. The nationwide fast-food chain known for its chicken is expanding to 2771 Goldenrod Court in Pella this December, according to a press release. The drive-thru will be open...
PELLA, IA

