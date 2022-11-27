Read full article on original website
State Dance Will Start This Week
The State Dance competition will be held in Des Moines at Hy-Vee Hall and Wells Fargo Arena starting Wednesday, November 30 through Friday, December 2. Knoxville has six students who will be competing at state and Pleasantville has four at state dance and three more in color guard competition in Des Moines.
Pella Forte Excited to Return to State Dance
Several KNIA/KRLS Area High School dancers are ready for this week’s Iowa State Dance and Drill Association High School Team Championships in Des Moines. Pella High School’s Forte is looking to once again defending a state championship in their military routine, which they have won three years in a row. Hear more from the leaders of Pella Forte on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
Knoxville Race Banquet Honors Champions
Knoxville Raceway drivers, owners, officials and fans gathered Saturday night at Prairie Meadows Racetrack and Casino in Altoona. Over $300,000 in cash and contingencies were handed out at the event. The highlight of the night was crowning the track point champions, Brian Brown in the 410 class, Terry McCarl in...
Pella Bowling Teams Open with Close Losses to Oskaloosa
The Pella bowling teams opened the new season Monday at home against Oskaloosa, falling in the boys varsity matchup 2667 to 2590 and in the girls head-to-head 1873-1777. Newcomer Anderson Schirm paced the Dutch boys in the individual games with a 418 score, followed by Alex Mitchel at 354; veteran Anna DeNooy was tops for the Pella girls at 321, with Alaina Rozenboom taking second at 248.
Knoxville School Board looks at Washington DC trips
Knoxville Teacher Sara Finnegan is looking into details for the next Washington DC trip for the Knoxville eighth grade students in the fall of 2023. This year two Knoxville classes made the trip to Washington DC, due to the pandemic forcing the freshmen to miss the trip when they were in eighth grade.
Pella Christian Shine Dance Solos Today, Teams Perform Thursday
Several KNIA/KRLS Area High School dancers are ready for this week’s Iowa State Dance and Drill Association High School Team Championships in Des Moines. Pella Christian’s Shine squad are in action today as soloists before turning their attention to team action on Thursday. Hear more from the PCHS Shine dancers on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
Indianola Boys Win, Girls Fall to SE Polk, Boys Swimming Wins
The Indianola boys basketball team defeated Southeast Polk in their season opener Tuesday night 75-71, while the #10 in class 4A Indians girls fell to the #8 in class 5A Rams 54-45 in a doubleheader heard live on 94.3 KNIA. The Indians boys had a back and forth affair, with...
Indianola Winter Sports in Action Tonight
The Indianola girls and boys basketball teams and the boys swimming squad is all in action tonight, as the Indians basketball teams host Southeast Polk and the boys swimmers host Newton. The boys swimming squad brings back all three state qualifiers in the individual events in Nathan Pollard, Matt Coffelt,...
Melcher-Dallas And Pleasantville Square Off At SE Warren
An all Marion County battle in Warren County is tonight as Melcher-Dallas, still without a gym to play in, will take on Pleasantville. For the girls game it will be a contrast in experience. Pleasantville, while small in numbers, does have two players averaging in double figures. Joelle Johnson and Hope DeMan both average 11.5 points per game, but Head Coach Jeff Cook tells KNIA Sports it is a matter of managing the health of the team and hoping foul trouble does not become a factor tonight.
Pella Basketball Teams Swept by North Polk
The first home doubleheader of the new winter season for the Pella basketball teams went the way of the road teams, as North Polk swept the Dutch boys and girls Tuesday night in a twin bill heard live on 92.1 KRLS. The #4 in Class 4A Comets won 73-46, while...
PCM Controls The Game And Knoxville In Boys Season Opener
PCM got out to a 14-3 lead over Knoxville and controlled things from there as the Mustangs defeated Knoxville 70-52 in a boys basketball game on Tuesday heard live on 95.3 KNIA. Knoxville was handcuffed all night with poor shooting and struggling defensively to stop the Mustangs inside/outside game. The Mustangs forced the Panthers into 23 turnovers. Mustangs Coach Fred Lorensen told KNIA/KRLS Sports he thought the effort defensively was key to the win.
Indianola Chamber Bells, Bows, and Boutiques Tour December 9th and 10th
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Madison County Chamber of Commerce and the Adel Partners for the annual Bells, Bows, and Boutiques tour across south-central Iowa on December 9th and 10th. The tour is a self-guided holiday shopping and dining rural road trip through Madison County shops in Winterset and the surrounding area, and Adel, featuring over 55 shops, 24 restaurants, and 13 wineries/breweries/pubs being featured.
Winter Sports Broadcasts Start This Week
The winter sports athletes at area high schools are kicking off their seasons and KNIA/KRLS will have play-by-play of the action this winter for girls and boys basketball teams. Nearly all doubleheaders of Pella, Knoxville, Pella Christian, Indianola, and Norwalk will air live on 92.1 KRLS, 95.3 KNIA, 94.3 KNIA, or on any of the streams at KNIAKRLS.com. Additional select games of PCM and Pleasantville can also be heard online. Find the updated schedule under the live Radio Sports Guide above.
Let’s Talk Pella – Pella Forte State Preview
Alexa Klein, Kalea Hastings, Stella Stelpflug, Olivia Cunningham, Tess Hopkins, and Harleigh Walkup preview this week’s state dance competition. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
Pella Bowling Teams Open Today; Boys Basketball Tuesday
The last of the winter sports teams at Pella High School needing to start their winter dockets will do so early this week. The Dutch bowlers are at home this afternoon to host Oskaloosa, with both the boys and girls once again fielding competitors. Action begins at 3 this afternoon at Dutch 200 Bowl and Grill.
Des Moines Skydivers Attend Knoxville City Council Meeting
Around 10 people involved with the Des Moines Skydivers club were at the latest Knoxville City Council Meeting November 21. Several club members spoke and provided some details about what Knoxville could expect when they are in town. Knoxville Mayor Brian Hatch tells KNIA/KRLS News, “It was a fun way...
Knoxville And PCM Boys Open Up Season With The Highway 14 Battle
After suffering through a rebuilding season last year, the Knoxville Boys Basketball Squad is looking for some redemption. That starts tonight when the Panthers open up the new season with the Highway 14 Battle at PCM. Nearly everyone is back for Knoxville this year and a year older and wiser in basketball. Coach Troy Pearson tells KNIA/KRLS Sports this game will tell a lot of where his team is early in the season.
Evans leads Warrior girls wrestlers at Collins-Maxwell; Norwalk basketball games canceled
Norwalk’s Isabel Evans placed first in the 121-122 pound division to lead 10 Warrior girls wrestlers competing in Monday’s Nevada Scramble at Collins-Maxwell. Evans won both of her matches by fall while four other Norwalk wrestlers finished 1-1 with a pin. The team’s second-place finishers were Alysse Ivanovich, Laura Lefluer, Masie Silvius and Kamryn McWilliams.
Impact of new shot clock rule up for debate
The biggest change in store for Iowa high school basketball games this winter is the addition of a 35-second shot clock for all varsity games. The new shot clock rule, which is optional for the junior varsity and freshmen levels, has been long overdue according to many basketball enthusiasts. Others would prefer to see it remain out of the high school game.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Angela Nelson
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Angela Nelson, Student Services Coordinator for Knoxville Schools for the Knoxville Food Youth Initiative, Panther Pantry as we discuss food needs for Knoxville students. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS...
