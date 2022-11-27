An all Marion County battle in Warren County is tonight as Melcher-Dallas, still without a gym to play in, will take on Pleasantville. For the girls game it will be a contrast in experience. Pleasantville, while small in numbers, does have two players averaging in double figures. Joelle Johnson and Hope DeMan both average 11.5 points per game, but Head Coach Jeff Cook tells KNIA Sports it is a matter of managing the health of the team and hoping foul trouble does not become a factor tonight.

PLEASANTVILLE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO