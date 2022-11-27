INDIANAPOLIS – An intense blast of cold air took Indiana by storm last night, and in it’s wake we find ourselves substantially colder from where we were 24 hours ago. The high temperature for Wednesday will go down in the books as 60° even though we haven’t been out of the mid 30s since daybreak! This is a result of a warm air mass that kept us in the low 60s until around 1am. At this point, a strong cold front swept the state from west to east and plummeted temperatures to the upper 20s by sunrise. The feels-like temperatures dropped a full 50° in just 8 hours overnight! Those feels like temps were in the 7-17 degree range this morning.

INDIANA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO