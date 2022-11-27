ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY

Sir Rod Stewart’s second brother dies

Sir Rod Stewart’s brother Bob has died. The musician confirmed Bob passed away on Tuesday (29.11.22) just weeks after the singer’s eldest sibling Don died and Rod shared his agony in a heartfelt statement in which he declared he has lost two of his “best mates in the space of two months.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy