KXLY
Will Smith was ‘going through something’ when he hit Chris Rock
Will Smith says he was “going through something” the night he struck Chris Rock. The ‘Emancipation’ actor walked on stage and hit the comedian after he made a joke about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith at this year’s Oscars, and now he has opened up about the “horrific night”.
Melanie Martin doesn’t want ‘bad blood’ with Aaron Carter’s family
Melanie Martin doesn’t want any “bad blood” with Aaron Carter’s family. The 30-year-old model insisted she doesn’t want there to be “any problems or stress” over the fact the ‘I Want Candy’ singer died earlier this month without a will, but hopes their 12-month-old son Prince will be taken care of.
Catherine Ommanney: Prince Harry gave me the most passionate kiss of my life
Catherine Ommanney had the most “passionate kiss of [her] life” with Prince Harry. The ‘Real Housewives of D.C’ star, 51, “mucked about” with the 38-year-old royal – who is now married to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and has children Archie, three and 17-month-old Lili with her – when he was 21 and ended up chatting with him “for ages”.
Kathryn Hahn applies to have her kids’ names changed
Kathryn Hahn and her husband Ethan Sandler have gone to court to change their children’s names. The ‘Bad Moms’ star and her actor husband have filed documents at a court in California in a bid to add their mother’s last name as a second middle name for their 16-year-old son Leonard and their 13-year-old daughter Mae, according to TMZ.com.
Queen Elizabeth joked intruder had ‘put a dampner’ on Christmas
Queen Elizabeth joked an intruder armed with a crossbow had “put a dampner” on her Christmas celebrations. The late monarch – who died in September aged 96 – was at home in Windsor Castle but didn’t have contact with a man was arrested just 500 yards from her private apartments on 25 December last year.
Literally Just 64 Tweets From This Month That I Cannot Stop Thinking About
"My favorite thing to cook for a man is a knuckle sandwich!"
