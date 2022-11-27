ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

KXLY

Will Smith was ‘going through something’ when he hit Chris Rock

Will Smith says he was “going through something” the night he struck Chris Rock. The ‘Emancipation’ actor walked on stage and hit the comedian after he made a joke about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith at this year’s Oscars, and now he has opened up about the “horrific night”.
KXLY

Catherine Ommanney: Prince Harry gave me the most passionate kiss of my life

Catherine Ommanney had the most “passionate kiss of [her] life” with Prince Harry. The ‘Real Housewives of D.C’ star, 51, “mucked about” with the 38-year-old royal – who is now married to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and has children Archie, three and 17-month-old Lili with her – when he was 21 and ended up chatting with him “for ages”.
KXLY

Kathryn Hahn applies to have her kids’ names changed

Kathryn Hahn and her husband Ethan Sandler have gone to court to change their children’s names. The ‘Bad Moms’ star and her actor husband have filed documents at a court in California in a bid to add their mother’s last name as a second middle name for their 16-year-old son Leonard and their 13-year-old daughter Mae, according to TMZ.com.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KXLY

Queen Elizabeth joked intruder had ‘put a dampner’ on Christmas

Queen Elizabeth joked an intruder armed with a crossbow had “put a dampner” on her Christmas celebrations. The late monarch – who died in September aged 96 – was at home in Windsor Castle but didn’t have contact with a man was arrested just 500 yards from her private apartments on 25 December last year.

