Viola Orban, 106, of Le Mars, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars, Iowa. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, December 2, 2022 at All Saints Parish – St. Joseph Catholic Church in Le Mars, Iowa. Father Bruce Lawler will celebrate Mass. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Le Mars. Visitation with the family present will be from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. There will a Rosary at 5:00 p.m. and a Scriptural Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will resume from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Friday at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars, Iowa. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

LE MARS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO