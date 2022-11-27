Read full article on original website
KLEM
Margaret “Peg” Niehus
Margaret “Peg” Niehus 90 of Remsen, IA, Passed away at Bavarian Meadows Assisted Living in Remsen IA. Nov. 28th 2022, peacefully surrounded by her family. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Remsen, IA with Father Timothy Pick officiating and Deacon Doug Heeren assisting. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Remsen, IA. Visitation with family present will be 4-7 p.m. on Friday, there will be a parish rosary and vigil prayer service at 5:30 p.m. all at Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Visitation will resume at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Services have been entrusted to the Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Online condolences may be sent at www.fischfh.com.
KLEM
Viola Orban
Viola Orban, 106, of Le Mars, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars, Iowa. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, December 2, 2022 at All Saints Parish – St. Joseph Catholic Church in Le Mars, Iowa. Father Bruce Lawler will celebrate Mass. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Le Mars. Visitation with the family present will be from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. There will a Rosary at 5:00 p.m. and a Scriptural Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will resume from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Friday at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars, Iowa. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
KLEM
Margaret Catton – Citizen of the Day
Margaret Catton of Le Mars is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Wednesday, November 30. Margaret is with M. Catton and Co. She may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
KLEM
Colton Dennison – Citizen of the Day
Officer Colton Dennison is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Tuesday, November 29. Officer Dennison is the new full time police officer in Remsen. He may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
KLEM
KLEM News for Tuesday, November 29
The first significant snowfall of the year has led to a steady stream of accidents around Plymouth County. Earlier today, Plymouth County Chief Deputy Rick Singer said accidents started to occur as road conditions deteriorated before sunup. Road conditions are uneven today. Some injuries in the accidents today, but not...
KLEM
Brenda Phelan – Citizen of the Day
Brenda Phelan of Le Mars is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Monday, November 28. Brenda is employed at The Wells Visitor Center and Ice Cream Parlor and is Le Mars Chamber 2022 4th quarter boss of the quarter. She may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
KLEM
A Slippery Commute
Icy conditions this morning contributed to this rollover accident on Highway 60 near Seney. A second vehicle also crashed. The State Patrol, Plymouth County Sheriffs Department, and Le Mars Fire Rescue are at the scene. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for today until 6 pm. Up to four...
