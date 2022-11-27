Read full article on original website
KLEM News for Wednesday, November 30
A former state employee from northwest Iowa admits she manipulated her husband’s time sheets to inflate his pay by tens of thousands of dollars. Renae Rapp was an administrative assistant at the state unit in Cherokee where sexually violent predators are committed once their prison terms have expired. Her husband, Adam Rapp, was working as a part-time security specialist at the unit. Renae Rapp has pleaded guilty to second degree theft, a class D felony. She will not serve time in prison. She’s been ordered to pay the state more than 57-thousand dollars in restitution. That’s equal to the amount of excess pay she got for her husband by recording he’d worked more hours thn he had over an 18-month period. She must also serve two years of probation and reimburse the state for court costs and attorney’s fees.
KLEM News for Monday, November 28
A Winter Weather Advisory has been called for Plymouth and 6 other northwest Iowa counties for Tuesday. Jeff Chapman, National Weather Service Meteorologist in Sioux Falls, says the snow will begin early Tuesday…. The morning commute could be a bit messy in Plymouth County, with a bit of ice mixed...
Margaret Catton – Citizen of the Day
Margaret Catton of Le Mars is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Wednesday, November 30. Margaret is with M. Catton and Co. She may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
Colton Dennison – Citizen of the Day
Officer Colton Dennison is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Tuesday, November 29. Officer Dennison is the new full time police officer in Remsen. He may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
Margaret “Peg” Niehus
Margaret “Peg” Niehus 90 of Remsen, IA, Passed away at Bavarian Meadows Assisted Living in Remsen IA. Nov. 28th 2022, peacefully surrounded by her family. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Remsen, IA with Father Timothy Pick officiating and Deacon Doug Heeren assisting. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Remsen, IA. Visitation with family present will be 4-7 p.m. on Friday, there will be a parish rosary and vigil prayer service at 5:30 p.m. all at Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Visitation will resume at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Services have been entrusted to the Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Online condolences may be sent at www.fischfh.com.
Brenda Phelan – Citizen of the Day
Brenda Phelan of Le Mars is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Monday, November 28. Brenda is employed at The Wells Visitor Center and Ice Cream Parlor and is Le Mars Chamber 2022 4th quarter boss of the quarter. She may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
A Slippery Commute
Icy conditions this morning contributed to this rollover accident on Highway 60 near Seney. A second vehicle also crashed. The State Patrol, Plymouth County Sheriffs Department, and Le Mars Fire Rescue are at the scene. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for today until 6 pm. Up to four...
