Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasNorth Charleston, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the Best Destinations for Shrimp and GritsKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Fast and Fresh Eats at Los Cabos Mexican Grill and CantinaJ.M. LesinskiSurfside Beach, SC
Home to the Biggest Burger in South Carolina, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Grab the jackets, much cooler weather arrives Thursday
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Sunny skies return as the chilly weather makes an appearance Thursday. We’re heading for the upper 30s into early Thursday morning, with patchy frost possible well-inland of the grand STrand. We’ll bring in just a few clouds Thursday afternoon with temperatures only climbing to 53°.
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms return tomorrow morning
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A beautiful start to the weekend, plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures, however the second half of the weekend looks to wet. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies tonight, this should keep us well insulated with warmer temperatures this evening. Overnight lows are going to be dropping in the low to mid 50s across our area. Rain chances will be increasing after midnight.
paradiseresortmb.com
5 Reasons a Winter Trip to the Grand Strand Is Brilliant
Well, you can’t jump in the pool in the winter, can you?. Unless you’re staying at Paradise Resort. Then, there are indoor pools. See, it’s tough to find reasons not to vacation in Myrtle Beach this winter. If you’ve never considered a winter trip to the Grand...
WMBF
How to decorate your home safely this holiday season, tips from Myrtle Beach Fire Dept.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Whether you’re dusting off those holiday decorations or looking for new ways to deck out your home this year, there are a few things to keep in mind to avoid a holiday disaster. First, Captain Jon Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said...
Marion Fire Rescue issues smoke advisory after fighting large outside fire along South Main Street
MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Fire crews responded to a large outside fire Wednesday in Marion that led to a smoke advisory, according to Marion Fire Rescue. It happened Wednesday morning near the 1200 block of South Main Street, MFR said. According to MFR, the fire is now under control as of 11 a.m. Wednesday. A […]
‘Breathtaking’: Brookgreen Gardens aglow with Nights of a Thousand Candles
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Brookgreen Gardens is gorgeous at any time of day, but at this time of year at night, the gardens are literally sparkling. Nights of a Thousand Candles is one of the most beloved-holiday events in the southeastern United States. Hundreds of thousands of lightbulbs create a glittering scene across the […]
‘A Very Broadway Christmas Parade’ set Saturday at Broadway at the Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The spirit of the holidays will fill the air on Saturday as Broadway at the Beach hosts “A Very Broadway Christmas Parade.” The parade will kick off at 11 a.m. near the Dave & Busters restaurant on the 29th Avenue North side of the property. It will follow the fire […]
WMBF
Kick off the holiday season with Alabama Theater
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Now thru December make a new tradition by celebrating the holidays with the Alabama Theatre’s award winning production, The South’s Grandest Christmas Show. 2022′s #1 Christmas Show in Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach, brings an incredible combination of talent, scenery and special...
Crews fight 3-acre fire in Loris area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews fought an approximately three-acre fire in the Loris area on Monday, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. As of 12:55 p.m. Monday, the fire had been contained after growing to about three acres, HCFR said. One structure sustained minor damages and three other structures are being protected. HCFR was […]
New Publix in Myrtle Beach now open
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new Publix location in Myrtle Beach opened on Wednesday. The 46,811-square-foot store at 955 Wood Duck Drive near South Strand Medical Center, opened at 7 a.m. Wednesday and will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. “We are excited to expand across the region with the opening […]
myhorrynews.com
Christmas in Conway: Here are events planned throughout the city in December
Conway’s most recent transformation was from the City of Halloween with pumpkins in trees along Main Street to the December holidays with lights from the water tower and a new event, Riverlight on the Waccamaw. Organizations throughout the city have more than one dozen events scheduled throughout the month,...
foodgressing.com
Myrtle Beach Christmas Events 2022 & Festivals
The must-do trip of the season is to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina to experience the warmth and wonder of the holidays at The Beach. With 60 miles of sun-drenched coastline, the return of Winter Wonderland at The Beach, as well as several longstanding holiday events and shopping experiences, this season brings magical moments for visitors of all ages.
Two SC Cities Were Named the Best Destinations for Shrimp and Grits
Two SC cities were named the best destinations for shrimp and grits.Photo bySimply Recipes. Much like BBQ, shrimp and grits are a down south staple and if you are a true foodie you have most likely tasted it at some point! However, a big debate in the foodie world is - which cities have the best shrimp and grits? Well, one major national publication thinks that they have the answer to that question - and not one but two cities from SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which two SC cities made the list as well as the others that made the cut as well!
WMBF
Myrtle Beach Police share safety tips for Cyber Monday shoppers
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - From clothes to electronics, millions of shoppers are taking advantage of Cyber Monday Deals and kicking off the Holiday season. The National Retail Federation is expecting 166 million Americans to have shopped between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, trying to get the best Holiday deals. In...
WMBF
Brookgreen Gardens’ ‘Night of a Thousand Candles’ listed as a top light display in U.S., report shows
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – A Christmas light display in Murrells Inlet is being recognized as one of the best in the nation. U.S. News and World Report put out its list of the 23 Best Christmas Light Displays in the U.S. It breaksdown the light displays down by...
WMBF
Dillon police search for missing teen last seen Monday evening
DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - Dillon police are asking the public for help searching for a teen last seen near Walgreens Monday night. Officials say 15-year-old Marcus Stanley was last seen Monday, Nov. 28 around 5 p.m. near Walgreens in Dillon. He left his home in Dillon Monday and his family has not seen or heard from him and has no idea where he may be.
restaurantclicks.com
New Year’s Eve Events & Parties in Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach is a fun city to be in all throughout the year, but New Year’s Eve is something special. There are a ton of great events happening in Myrtle Beach New Year’s Eve, if you know where to look. If you’re not sure where to party on...
New Myrtle Beach Dunkin’ GO now open
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new Dunkin’ GO location in Myrtle Beach opened on Monday. The new location is at 1937 Mr. Joe White Avenue, which is near Sam’s Club, according to the company. The new location is drive-thru only. “We have observed a shift in our guests’ behavior in recent years, with more […]
WMBF
SCDOT sends notice to vacate to business owners along Main Street; Road marked for construction
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A letter in the mail is the most notice some business owners along Main Street in Myrtle Beach received letting them know they’d have to move out. Black Thai Restaurant in Myrtle Beach along with several other tenants received a letter asking them to...
WMBF
Pedestrian fatally struck in Garden City, coroner says
GARDEN CITY BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Georgia man was fatally struck by a car Wednesday morning in Horry County. Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said Joshua Harden, 32, of Augusta, GA, was hit near 3023 Highway 17 Business in Garden City. He died at a hospital due to...
Comments / 0