wrestlingrumors.net
One More Time: 41 Year Old Former WWE Star Set For First Match In Six Years
Welcome back. There have been a lot of wrestlers throughout WWE’s history and some of them have made quite the impact. The interesting thing is that such an impact can be made with or without having a ton of accomplishments. Occasionally you will see a wrestler who stands out without some major push. Now another one of those wrestlers is returning to the ring for a good cause.
stillrealtous.com
Current WWE Star Believes He’s Being Built Up To Face Roman Reigns
Everybody knows that a Money in the Bank win can change a wrestler’s career, and earlier this year Austin Theory secured himself a title shot when he won the briefcase. For months Theory teased that he was going to cash in on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but ultimately that didn’t happen.
ewrestlingnews.com
Vince McMahon Was “Shocked” After Learning WWE Spent $30,000 On Worms
Vince McMahon was understandably shocked when he learned that his promotion paid $30,000 on worms for a segment with The Boogeyman. The Boogeyman debuted on WWE TV in 2005 and used live earthworms as part of his character, often eating the worms or putting them in the mouths of opponents.
wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Throws Out Major WWE Return Teases
It may soon be time to bow down to "The Queen" Charlotte Flair once again. If Flair's Instagram is any indication, the former WWE "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Champion is gearing up for her impending return to WWE. In the past 24 hours, Flair has shared a series of posts to her Instagram Story, specifically showing her trademark entrance to the ring, with three of the posts displaying her wearing the "SmackDown" Women's Championship around her waist. The last post in the succession of WWE-related posts to her Instagram Story is an image of Flair wearing her wrestling boots while sitting on what appears to be the canvas of a wrestling ring.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks' Husband Opens Up About His Backstage WWE Role
Pro Wrestling is an aesthetic business, and Sasha Banks always dresses to impress. A good share of the credit for her stylish appearance belongs to her husband Sarath Ton, a former wrestler who has become a major backstage influence as a wardrobe designer. In an interview with "Notsam Wrestling," Ton...
theScore
Pimblett accepts Jake Paul's $1M sparring challenge under condition
UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett has accepted a $1-million sparring challenge from Jake Paul, but he won't travel ahead of his Dec. 10 fight. "I'm not going to Puerto Rico next week when I'm fighting next Saturday, Pimblett said in a video response posted by ESPN's Marc Raimondi. "If you want to come and spar, get to the (UFC Performance Institute) next week. As I said, I'll fight Saturday, I'll chill Sunday, and I'll beat you up Monday. Offer's there."
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Takes A Shot At The Bloodline
The Bloodline have been one of the most popular groups in all of wrestling for some time now and it seems that they picked up some major momentum on Saturday night when they defeated The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre & Kevin Owens in a WarGames match at Survivor Series. Former...
BoxingNews24.com
Jermell Charlo warns Terence Crawford: “Don’t call my name unless you’re ready to fight”
By Brian Webber: Jermell Charlo warned Terence Crawford today not to mention his name unless he’s ready to fight. The undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell (35-1-1, 19 KOs) took reacted with anger to Crawford, saying this week that he’s not on his nor Errol Spence’s level. Charlo...
wrestlinginc.com
Insight Into Why Brandi Rhodes Hasn't Returned To Pro Wrestling
It's been nearly a year since Brandi Rhodes last competed in the ring, and for good reason. The former AEW Chief Brand Officer left the company alongside husband Cody Rhodes in February before Cody returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38. Brandi has not appeared for any promotion since then, but she has started up her own podcast focused on parenting. During a recent episode of "2 Truths and 1 Lie," Rhodes interviewed WWE star Lacey Evans about their experiences as mothers in the pro wrestling industry.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: WWE Hall Of Famer Announces Return To The Ring
Welcome back. Wrestlers have a weird situation when it comes to retirement, as they can always wrestle one more match. With no season or anything really close to it, a wrestler can step back in the ring over and over without having to worry about the next match. That can lead to some great returns, and now we are going to be seeing another one before the year is out.
Paddy Pimblett accepts Jake Paul’s sparring challenge: “I fight Saturday, I’ll chill Sunday and I’ll beat you up Monday”
Paddy Pimblett has accepted Jake Paul’s offer to spar him. Pimbeltt recently came out and accused Paul of fixing his fights and he pointed to the Anderson Silva fight. He thinks Paul never landed the punch that dropped Silva, and to no surprise, Paul responded to those claims. Paul also issued a challenge to spar him if he didn’t think his power was real.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE's Dominik Mysterio Draws The Line On Christmas Decorations
Dominik Mysterio made waves when he and fellow Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley crashed the Mysterio family's Thanksgiving dinner and attacked his father, Rey, this past Thursday. Many questions have arisen as to why the pair did what they did. Now, Dominik has seemingly provided an answer. "Because he had...
wrestletalk.com
Tony Khan Announces Newest AEW Signing
Tony Khan has taken to Twitter to announce the newest signing to All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Taking to Twitter, Khan announced that AR Fox is now officially ‘All Elite’. Congratulations @ARealFoxx, you are officially ALL ELITE!. See you in Indianapolis on @TBSNetwork at Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite at 8pm...
MMAmania.com
Francis Ngannou will box ‘whether UFC likes it or not,’ expects Jon Jones fight in March if negotiations pan out
Francis Ngannou is sticking to his guns. The current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight kingpin has been sidelined since the start of 2022. Successfully earning his first career title defense against Ciryl Gane via unanimous decision (watch highlights), Ngannou entered the bout with some ligament damage to his knee and it only worsened throughout the five-round war.
stillrealtous.com
Current AEW Star Expected To Return To WWE Soon
Earlier this year WWE decided to part ways with William Regal and it didn’t take long for Regal to join All Elite Wrestling. However, recently there’s been a lot of speculation about a possible WWE return for the former NXT General Manager. PWInsider reports that although they’ve heard...
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Reveals What CM Punk Was Like Backstage
CM Punk is always a controversial figure in the world of professional wrestling, and the controversy surrounding Punk has only increased following the All Out pay-per-view back in September. At this point it’s not clear where Punk stands as it’s been reported that AEW is looking to buy out his contract, but Tony Khan has neither confirmed nor denied that’s the case.
ComicBook
Original Members of WWE's Damage CTRL Revealed
Since making their debut at WWE SummerSlam, Damage CTRL has been a staple of Monday Night Raw. The collection of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY have run roughshod on the women's division, claiming the WWE Women's Tag Titles on two occasions. This trio was the brainchild of Bayley herself, as she has said on past interviews that she has wanted a faction for a number of years now. That being said, Bayley's original idea for Damage CTRL had a very different roster.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Takes A Shot At Kenny Omega
Kenny Omega has been one of the top stars in the wrestling business for years now, but he spent the majority of 2022 sitting on the sidelines due to injury. Omega returned in August on the road to All Out then went on to become one third of the first ever AEW Trios Champions alongside The Young Bucks. However, The Elite were stripped of their titles following a backstage altercation with CM Punk and they were also suspended.
stillrealtous.com
New AEW Signing Revealed, Title Match Announced
You never know who might show up on AEW Dynamite and a few weeks ago AR Fox made his debut on the show. Following his match AR Fox was interviewed backstage where Lexy Nair informed him that he had been offered an AEW contract. Today Tony Khan confirmed that AR Fox has officially signed the contract when he posted the following:
stillrealtous.com
Possible Spoiler On Former Champion Returning To WWE
WWE has a number of wrestlers who are currently out of action and former United States Champion Bobby Roode has been sitting on the sidelines for months. Roode underwent a medical procedure back in September, but it was recently reported that the hope is he’ll be able to return soon.
