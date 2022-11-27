ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Storms to the north, humid (again) on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Strong thunderstorms pushed through the southeast overnight and continue in the Panhandle Wednesday morning. Over 20 tornados were reported overnight, most in Mississippi. But the storms with this cold front are running out of moisture and energy. By the time it moves across the Suncoast, we only have a 10% chance of an isolated shower or two. Our humidity increases during the day with winds out of the Southwest. The onshore flow of those winds will also push the red tide irritation toward the beaches,
A Paradise Suncoast Tuesday, but stormy for the northern Gulf states!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Humidity levels are low for Tuesday, but it’s back up Wednesday. By Wednesday afternoon dew points could hit 70° again as winds turn to the southwest ahead of our next cold front. That front will bring some dangerous thunderstorms to the northern Gulf states today, especially Mississippi. The front is much weaker Wednesday as it moves into the Florida panhandle and by the time it gets to the Suncoast Wednesday evening, only a few light showers are possible at best. After the front comes through, we’re back to lower humidity again to start December, with the sunshine that we’re famous for on the Suncoast.
Weak cold front to move through late Wednesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - No need to bust out the jackets with this front as temperatures will only fall a couple of degrees. In fact we should still be near or slightly above average when it comes to temperatures on Thursday. The average high is 78 degrees and the low 58 degrees.
Venice Boat Parade set for Saturday

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The 34th Annual Venice Christmas Boat Parade sets sail Saturday, Dec. 3 in the Intracoastal Waterway. Boats will get underway at 6 p.m. The parade starts just north of the Albee Road Bridge. There are public viewing areas on the Gulf side of the waterway and restaurants opposite. The parade continues down the Intracoastal and out to the channel marker in the jetties, weather permitting, before turning around.
St. Armands Circle tree lighting set for Dec. 2

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In keeping with the 44-year tradition, the Christmas tree at St. Armands Circle will be the center of a celebration, at the tree-lighting ceremony Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m. The evening’s events will offer complimentary, family-friendly activities including the tree lighting and Santa’s arrival. Additional entertainment...
Red Tide Advisories still affecting Suncoast beaches

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As residents await results from water testing in the Suncoast, signs of red tide are still visible at Suncoast beaches in Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties. According to Mote Marine Laboratory, multiple reports of respiratory irritation have been made at some beaches. There were also reports...
Have You Ridden The Bay Rocket Yet?

Have You Ridden The Bay Rocket Yet?Photo byThe Bay Rocket. There's a new form of fun in the Tampa Bay. The Bay Rocket is an adrenaline-filled jet boat thrill ride that launches outside the marina near the Tampa Convention Center. It offers cruises of the area that last just under an hour. The new attraction is perfect for both locals and tourists visiting Downtown Tampa.
Silver Alert issued for Palm Harbor resident

Update****Andrews was located in Dunedin and was reunited with his family. On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, deputies assigned to the Patrol Operations Bureau issued a Silver Alert for 72-year-old Paul Andrews. According to deputies, Andrews was last seen by a family member at approximately 7:20 a.m. on November 29, 2022,...
