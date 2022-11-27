Read full article on original website
Storms to the north, humid (again) on the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Strong thunderstorms pushed through the southeast overnight and continue in the Panhandle Wednesday morning. Over 20 tornados were reported overnight, most in Mississippi. But the storms with this cold front are running out of moisture and energy. By the time it moves across the Suncoast, we only have a 10% chance of an isolated shower or two. Our humidity increases during the day with winds out of the Southwest. The onshore flow of those winds will also push the red tide irritation toward the beaches,
A Paradise Suncoast Tuesday, but stormy for the northern Gulf states!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Humidity levels are low for Tuesday, but it’s back up Wednesday. By Wednesday afternoon dew points could hit 70° again as winds turn to the southwest ahead of our next cold front. That front will bring some dangerous thunderstorms to the northern Gulf states today, especially Mississippi. The front is much weaker Wednesday as it moves into the Florida panhandle and by the time it gets to the Suncoast Wednesday evening, only a few light showers are possible at best. After the front comes through, we’re back to lower humidity again to start December, with the sunshine that we’re famous for on the Suncoast.
Weak cold front to move through late Wednesday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - No need to bust out the jackets with this front as temperatures will only fall a couple of degrees. In fact we should still be near or slightly above average when it comes to temperatures on Thursday. The average high is 78 degrees and the low 58 degrees.
Venice Boat Parade set for Saturday
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The 34th Annual Venice Christmas Boat Parade sets sail Saturday, Dec. 3 in the Intracoastal Waterway. Boats will get underway at 6 p.m. The parade starts just north of the Albee Road Bridge. There are public viewing areas on the Gulf side of the waterway and restaurants opposite. The parade continues down the Intracoastal and out to the channel marker in the jetties, weather permitting, before turning around.
Manatee couple decorates Hurricane Ian debris with Christmas lights
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews across Manatee County are working tirelessly to clear the remaining debris from Hurricane Ian. Even so, there are still some piles of debris waiting to be removed. Kathy and David Thomas, who live on 72nd Drive East, have such a pile of debris. Kathy...
Red tide continues to wreak havoc on Suncoast beaches and towns, resulting in fish deaths.
According to experts, the newest NOAA satellite data suggests that the red tide bloom offshore is around 50 square miles in size. Red tide surges Dead fish on the beach.Photo byGetty Images.
High levels of red tide across all Sarasota County beaches and many waterways
NOKOMIS BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - From the beaches to the canals and many waterways up and down the Suncoast, dead fish can be seen. High levels of red tide is to blame. “It’s devastating, hopefully it won’t last long, it comes and goes,” said Dana Tyler, a Bradenton resident visiting Nokomis Beach.
Time and patience needed for rebuilding Hurricane Ian-impacted communities, North Port official says
This week on Florida Matters, we check back in on hurricane recovery in our region. It’s been two months since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida. The storm carved a destructive trail through the state and flooded communities in its path. WUSF’s Cathy Carter has been reporting on...
Crash involving semi snarls traffic on I-4 near McIntosh Road
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A crash involving a semi-truck was affecting traffic heading westbound on Interstate 4 in Hillsborough County. The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-4 near McIntosh Road. There is no word on what led to the crash or whether anyone was injured. Drivers should expect delays.
Tampa's Massive Flamingo Is Finally Getting A Name, And You Can Help
Matthew Mazzotta's "Home" at Tampa International AirportPhoto byTampa International Airport | Facebook. UPDATE: New Prize Announced For Whoever Has The Best Name For Florida's Flamingo.
Dead fish line Siesta Beach as red tide impacts parts of Sarasota Bay
SIESTA KEY, Fla. - On Siesta Beach, a line of dead fish can be seen in the sand, signaling red tide is back in Sarasota County. For the last three weeks lifeguard stands have been flying yellow flags, warning of red tide, but now dead fish are appearing. "I think...
St. Armands Circle tree lighting set for Dec. 2
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In keeping with the 44-year tradition, the Christmas tree at St. Armands Circle will be the center of a celebration, at the tree-lighting ceremony Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m. The evening’s events will offer complimentary, family-friendly activities including the tree lighting and Santa’s arrival. Additional entertainment...
Is Florida Becoming the Country’s Largest Parking Lot?
Remember the day when you could drive from Sarasota to Bradenton in about 15 minutes. Or, how about the short drive from Venice, FL to North Port, FL under 20 minutes. For that matter every destination by car in the state of Florida has become a challenge. The simple explanation...
St. Petersburg makes list of must-visit Christmas towns in Florida
Florida is one of the jolliest (and warmest!) places to be during the festive holiday season and a travel blog recently named a Tampa Bay area city on its list of ten must-visit Christmas towns in the state.
Tampa Bay Hotel Deals and Packages for Christmas and the Holidays
We’ve officially made it to the holidays! However, you don’t need to leave your zip...
Deal of a lifetime: own a Florida beach house for $10,000
The three-story home, valued at $10 million, is going to be auctioned off this weekend without reserve to the highest bidder – even if the highest bid is only $10,000.
Red Tide Advisories still affecting Suncoast beaches
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As residents await results from water testing in the Suncoast, signs of red tide are still visible at Suncoast beaches in Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties. According to Mote Marine Laboratory, multiple reports of respiratory irritation have been made at some beaches. There were also reports...
Displaced Hurricane Ian victim confined to wheelchair after accident
SARASOTA, Fla. - Hurricane Ian took away a Sarasota County woman's home and her normal way of life. While dealing with the stress of being displaced, a horrible accident confined her to a wheelchair. For two months, Jade Torres and her children have been staying in temporary housing. She relies...
Have You Ridden The Bay Rocket Yet?
Have You Ridden The Bay Rocket Yet?Photo byThe Bay Rocket. There's a new form of fun in the Tampa Bay. The Bay Rocket is an adrenaline-filled jet boat thrill ride that launches outside the marina near the Tampa Convention Center. It offers cruises of the area that last just under an hour. The new attraction is perfect for both locals and tourists visiting Downtown Tampa.
Silver Alert issued for Palm Harbor resident
Update****Andrews was located in Dunedin and was reunited with his family. On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, deputies assigned to the Patrol Operations Bureau issued a Silver Alert for 72-year-old Paul Andrews. According to deputies, Andrews was last seen by a family member at approximately 7:20 a.m. on November 29, 2022,...
