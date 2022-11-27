It wouldn’t be Christmas without a glam country star ringing in the season! Shania Twain stunned at the 2022 National Christmas Tree Lightning Ceremony in Washington D.C., and her rare appearance even included a performance! In photos you can SEE HERE via The Daily Mail, the country goddess absolutely slayed in a long A-line black fur coat and matching hat as she took the stage, with President Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden happily looking on. Shania glowed for the outdoor performance on Wednesday, November 30, accessorizing with black fur mittens, and styling her hair in luxurious, long brunette waves. She added gold earrings and platform boots to complete the eye catching and festive look.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 12 MINUTES AGO