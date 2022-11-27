Read full article on original website
Sarah Hyland would have walked out of her wedding if the groom didn't cry
Sarah Hyland would have walked out of her wedding if the groom didn't cry. The 32-year-old actress tied the knot with radio host Wells Adams, 38, earlier this year but joked that if her now-husband hadn't got emotional on the big day she would have called the whole thing off.
Stanley Tucci feared he'd never eat with family again
Stanley Tucci was "like a ghost in [his] own house" when he had cancer. The 62-year-old actor - who has three adult children with late first wife Kathryn Spath and Matteo, seven, and Emilia, four, with wife Felicity Blunt - was diagnosed with tongue cancer in 2017 and he admitted he reached a period where he "didn't see the point of living" if he would no longer be able to enjoy the pleasure of enjoying a meal with his loved ones again.
Adele amazed after Shania Twain is spotted at her show
Adele was amazed to find out Shania Twain had come to see her Las Vegas show. The pop star is currently performing her 'Weekends With Adele' residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and she shared a picture which showed the 'Man! I Feel Like A Woman!' singer sitting in the audience over the weekend (26.11.22-27.11.22) - and Adele admitted she was glad she didn't spot her while she was on stage.
Catherine Ommanney: Prince Harry gave me the most passionate kiss of my life
Catherine Ommanney had the most "passionate kiss of [her] life" with Prince Harry. The 'Real Housewives of D.C' star, 51, "mucked about" with the 38-year-old royal - who is now married to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and has children Archie, three and 17-month-old Lili with her - when he was 21 and ended up chatting with him "for ages".
Why Barbara Eden Was “Very Careful” Around Lucille Ball And “Playboy” Desi Arnaz
Today, Barbara Eden is as immortal as her famous I Dream of Jeannie character. But before the ’60s sitcom left the bottle, Eden, today 91, had to establish herself in the industry like every newcomer. She faced some memorable obstacles too, and it was memorable enough Eden was cautious even when she worked with the famous Lucille Ball – and especially when she worked with Desi Arnaz.
Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton claim they were forced into sexy photoshoot
Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton claim 'One Tree Hill' bosses forced them to take part in a sexy photoshoot for Maxim magazine. The actresses appeared on the cover of the men's magazine back in 2006 alongside their co-star Danneel Ackles with the trio being picture wearing cream shorts and open shirts which revealed push-up bras underneath - and now Sophia and Hilarie have said they didn't want to take part.
Tony Kushner loved writing The Fabelmans with Steven Spielberg
Tony Kushner says that co-writing 'The Fabelmans' with Steven Spielberg was the most enjoyable experience of his career. The 66-year-old screenwriter has worked with the iconic director to pen the script for the semi-autobiographical project that is loosely based on Spielberg's upbringing and has relished the process. Tony told Collider:...
I wouldn't survive extreme fame, says Jessica Brown Findlay
Jessica Brown Findlay "wouldn't survive" extreme fame. The 33-year-old actress insists she's opened-minded about future roles - but Jessica loves that she's still able to enjoy a "normal life". Jessica - who is perhaps best known for starring in 'Downton Abbey' - shared: "I’d never want to do something that...
Hugh Jackman was 'done' with Wolverine
Hugh Jackman "fully intended" 'Logan' to be his final outing as Wolverine. The 54-year-old actor recently revealed he will reprise his beloved 'X-Men' role for the third 'Deadpool' movie but insisted he's always meant it when he told fans he was finished playing the character - though he confessed the idea of returning for Ryan Reynolds' franchise has always been "lurking and brewing" in his subconscious.
Vin Diesel shares poignant tribute to Paul Walker
Vin Diesel has shared a poignant tribute to Paul Walker nine years after his death. The pair worked together on five films in the 'Fast and Furious' franchise before Paul lost his life in a fiery car crash on November 30, 2013 at the age of 40 and Vin has now remembered his late pal by sharing a throwback picture of them together on Instagram.
Joe Jonas reveals unusual choice of Thanksgiving dinner
Joe Jonas had sushi for Thanksgiving dinner. The 33-year-old singer revealed that instead of the traditional turkey this year, he opted for the Japanese dish consisting of raw fish and rice because he was "so full" after eating so much during the day and performing with his brothers Nick and Kevin during the halftime show at the Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants football game on the holiday.
Cardi B feels ‘so hopeless’ trying to comfort husband Offset over Takeoff’s death
Cardi B feels “so hopeless” trying to comfort her grieving husband Offset over the death of his cousin Takeoff. The 30-year-old singer, who has been married to Offset, 30, since 2017 told ‘The Neighbourhood Talk’ both their hearts have been “so heavy” since Migos musician Takeoff, 28, was shot and killed earlier this month at a bowling alley in Houston.
Cameron Diaz cooked lamb feast for Benji Madden on early date
Cameron Diaz showed off her cooking skills on one of her first dates with Benji Madden. The 'Mask' actress - who married the Good Charlotte rocker in 2015 - had been on a cooking course with her friend Drew Barrymore and couldn't wait to put what she'd learned to the test by fixing up a feast for her now-husband.
