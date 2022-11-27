Read full article on original website
Prince William, Kate sit courtside at Boston Celtics game: Latest updates
This is their first international trip as the prince and princess of Wales.
Lady Susan Hussey resigns amid racism row
Lady Susan Hussey has apologised and resigned after she questioned a black British charity boss about her background. Lady Hussey, 83 - who was a close confidante of Queen Elizabeth - quit her role after it emerged that she repeatedly asked Ngozi Fulani, the founder of the Sistah Space charity, where she was "really" from.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex stopped watching Real Housewives because of own 'drama'
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex stopped watching 'Real Housewives' because she had enough "drama" in her own life. The 41-year-old former actress welcomed Andy Cohen as one of the guests on the latest episode of her 'Archetypes' podcast, 'Man-ifesting a Cultural Shift', and she admitted she was a "huge fan" of his talk show 'Watch What Happens Live' and was upset she'd never got to be a guest when working on 'Suits' because she was so obsessed with his Bravo reality TV franchise at the time.
‘Love Is Blind’ star SK denies cheating on Raven, says other relationships were casual
“Love Is Blind” star Sikiru “SK” Alagbada is doubling down on his claims that he didn’t cheat on former fiancé Raven Ross after numerous women accused him of infidelity on TikTok. The 34-year-old told Life & Style on Wednesday that he and Ross “were not dating” when he was talking to other women, adding that all his other “relationships” were casual. “All the allegations about me cheating are false,” he said, noting that he and TikTok star Hannah Beth were never officially together. “At no point did we consider each other boyfriend and girlfriend. She is not my ex … The situation between...
I wouldn't survive extreme fame, says Jessica Brown Findlay
Jessica Brown Findlay "wouldn't survive" extreme fame. The 33-year-old actress insists she's opened-minded about future roles - but Jessica loves that she's still able to enjoy a "normal life". Jessica - who is perhaps best known for starring in 'Downton Abbey' - shared: "I’d never want to do something that...
