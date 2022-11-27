Read full article on original website
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex stopped watching Real Housewives because of own 'drama'
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex stopped watching 'Real Housewives' because she had enough "drama" in her own life. The 41-year-old former actress welcomed Andy Cohen as one of the guests on the latest episode of her 'Archetypes' podcast, 'Man-ifesting a Cultural Shift', and she admitted she was a "huge fan" of his talk show 'Watch What Happens Live' and was upset she'd never got to be a guest when working on 'Suits' because she was so obsessed with his Bravo reality TV franchise at the time.
Melanie Martin doesn't want 'bad blood' with Aaron Carter's family
Melanie Martin doesn't want any "bad blood" with Aaron Carter's family. The 30-year-old model insisted she doesn't want there to be "any problems or stress" over the fact the 'I Want Candy' singer died earlier this month without a will, but hopes their 12-month-old son Prince will be taken care of.
Catherine Ommanney: Prince Harry gave me the most passionate kiss of my life
Catherine Ommanney had the most "passionate kiss of [her] life" with Prince Harry. The 'Real Housewives of D.C' star, 51, "mucked about" with the 38-year-old royal - who is now married to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and has children Archie, three and 17-month-old Lili with her - when he was 21 and ended up chatting with him "for ages".
I wouldn't survive extreme fame, says Jessica Brown Findlay
Jessica Brown Findlay "wouldn't survive" extreme fame. The 33-year-old actress insists she's opened-minded about future roles - but Jessica loves that she's still able to enjoy a "normal life". Jessica - who is perhaps best known for starring in 'Downton Abbey' - shared: "I’d never want to do something that...
TikTok star Remi Bader wants to keep her realtionship private
Remi Bader wants to keep her relationship private. The 27-year-old model - who is known for creating plus-size fashion hauls on TikTok for her more than two million followers - recently announced that she has a new boyfriend - whose identity she is keeping a secret - but has been dating him since June and wanted to wait until earlier this month before announcing it to the world to make sure everything was "real and secure."
Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton claim they were forced into sexy photoshoot
Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton claim 'One Tree Hill' bosses forced them to take part in a sexy photoshoot for Maxim magazine. The actresses appeared on the cover of the men's magazine back in 2006 alongside their co-star Danneel Ackles with the trio being picture wearing cream shorts and open shirts which revealed push-up bras underneath - and now Sophia and Hilarie have said they didn't want to take part.
Jay Leno finds 'strength' in comedy following burns accident
Jay Leno found a "strength" in his comedy following his burns accident. The 72-year-old star who is also an avid car collector - suffered major burns after one of his vehicles burst into flames while he was in his garage after a "fuel leak" caused an explosion but returned to the stage on Sunday (27.11.22) just two weeks later having undergone skin graft surgery at the Grossman Burn Center.
