Meghan, Duchess of Sussex stopped watching 'Real Housewives' because she had enough "drama" in her own life. The 41-year-old former actress welcomed Andy Cohen as one of the guests on the latest episode of her 'Archetypes' podcast, 'Man-ifesting a Cultural Shift', and she admitted she was a "huge fan" of his talk show 'Watch What Happens Live' and was upset she'd never got to be a guest when working on 'Suits' because she was so obsessed with his Bravo reality TV franchise at the time.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO