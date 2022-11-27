Paris Hilton has celebrated the 16th anniversary of her 'Holy Trinity' photo. In 2006, the now 41-year-old heiress was caught driving her car on a night out with 'Mean Girls' actress Lindsay Lohan and pop star Britney Spears in the passenger seats and celebrated the image - which went on to become a tabloid sensation depicting what was labeled the "Holy Trinity" of late 2000s pop culture - by reposting it on Twitter on Monday (29.11.22).

1 DAY AGO