Yakima Herald Republic
Lady Susan Hussey resigns amid racism row
Lady Susan Hussey has apologised and resigned after she questioned a black British charity boss about her background. Lady Hussey, 83 - who was a close confidante of Queen Elizabeth - quit her role after it emerged that she repeatedly asked Ngozi Fulani, the founder of the Sistah Space charity, where she was "really" from.
Yakima Herald Republic
Duchess of Sussex hails Prince Harry's 'softer side'
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has hailed Prince Harry as an example of the "softer side of masculinity". The 41-year-old duchess has explained that her children's book, 'The Bench', was inspired by Prince Harry's bond with their three-year-old son, Archie. The duchess - who also has Lilibet, 20 months, with Harry...
Yakima Herald Republic
Virgil Abloh's wife was 'happy' to be 'stable partner' in their marriage
Virgil Abloh's wife Shannon was "happy" to be "the stable partner" in their relationship. The late Louis Vuitton designer's widow - who has daughter Lowe, nine, and son Grey, six, with her husband - has reflected on their life together a year after his tragic death aged 41 in November 2021 after being diagnosed with cardiac angiosarcoma.
Yakima Herald Republic
Paris Hilton celebrates 16th anniversary of Holy Trinity photo with Lindsay Lohan and Britney Spears
Paris Hilton has celebrated the 16th anniversary of her 'Holy Trinity' photo. In 2006, the now 41-year-old heiress was caught driving her car on a night out with 'Mean Girls' actress Lindsay Lohan and pop star Britney Spears in the passenger seats and celebrated the image - which went on to become a tabloid sensation depicting what was labeled the "Holy Trinity" of late 2000s pop culture - by reposting it on Twitter on Monday (29.11.22).
Yakima Herald Republic
George Takei Brands William Shatner a ‘Prima Donna’ in New Interview
Star Trek‘s George Takei and William Shatner have been feuding for years, and it appears nothing has changed between them judging by a new interview Takei did with The Guardian newspaper in the U.K. The Sulu actor, who starred in the 60s series alongside Shatner’s Kirk, said there was a healthy camaraderie on set among cast members “except for one, who was a prima donna.”
