AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — The French soccer federation is filing a complaint with FIFA over Antoine Griezmann’s disallowed goal at the end of a 1-0 loss to Tunisia at the World Cup. Griezmann drilled in a low shot in the eighth and final minute of stoppage time at Education City Stadium. Referee Matthew Conger ruled out the equalizer following a video review. The FFF’s statement overnight Thursday did not immediately say what the complaint was about amid reports it focused on the fact Conger restarted the match then blew the final whistle. After which he consulted VAR. Griezmann was in an offside position when a cross came over but then appeared to be played back into an onside position.

4 HOURS AGO