NME

‘Die Hard’ and ‘Top Gun’ star Clarence Gilyard Jr dies aged 66

Actor Clarence Gilyard Jr has died at the age of 66. No details about his cause of death have been released. The actor starred in Walker, Texas Ranger as well as Die Hard and Top Gun, and was also a theatre professor and author. Gilyard’s death was announced by The...
NME

The Rolling Stones to release star-studded 2012 show as live album ‘GRRR Live!’

The Rolling Stones have announced a new live album and accompanying concert film DVD, entitled ‘GRRR Live!’. The show, which took place in December 2012 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, was originally broadcast as the pay-per-view event The Rolling Stones: One More Shot. It has now been re-mixed and re-edited for a new release, which will be released as a triple-album vinyl and a double-album CD. ‘GRRR Live!’ will also be released on both DVD and Blu-Ray.
NME

Watch ‘Saturday Night Live’ star nail impression of Bob Dylan on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Saturday Night Live cast member James Austin Johnson has impersonated Bob Dylan at various points throughout the musician’s career – check it out below. The comedian and actor, who joined Saturday Night Live last year, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday (November 28) where he performed his signature impressions of Donald Trump and President Joe Biden.
NME

Tim Rogers and Tex Perkins announce co-headlining Australian tour for 2023

Tim Rogers and Tex Perkins have announced a joint Australian tour for next February, hitting four cities along the east coast to promote their respective new albums. Both artists will play with full backing bands, Rogers flanked by his newly reformed group The Twin Set, and Perkins by The Fat Rubber Band. Joining both outfits on all four dates will be Melbourne singer-songwriter Lucie Thorne.
NME

Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie has died aged 79

Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter Christine McVie has died at the age of 79. McVie’s family confirmed that she passed away this morning. Her cause of death has not been publicly disclosed. “On behalf of Christine McVie’s family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death,”...
NME

The Cure release upgraded version of 1991 documentary ‘Play Out’

The Cure have released an upgraded and extended HD version of their 1991 documentary Play Out – watch it in full below. The new two-hour and 15-minute version of the film arrives hot on the heels of the band’s recent reissue of their classic album ‘Wish’.
NME

Kid Bookie and Wheatus team up for mash-up ‘Bookie’s Dirtbag’

Kid Bookie has teamed up with Wheatus for a mash-up of the iconic ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ called ‘Bookie’s Dirtbag’. The new mash-up hears Bookie share new verses and add a modern twist to the evergreen ’90s anthem. Of the process of creating ‘Bookie’s Dirtbag’, the...
NME

The Grinch becomes a slasher in horror parody trailer ‘The Mean One’

A new horror parody film about the Grinch called The Mean One has just dropped its first trailer – take a look above. The film, directed by Steven LaMorte from a script by Flip and Finn Kobler, will star Chase Mullins, John Bigham, Erik Baker, Flip Kobler and Amy Schumacher.
NME

Watch Beabadoobee play unreleased track ‘Glue Song’ on Tiny Desk

Beabadoobee has treated fans to a preview of an unreleased track – watch her perform ‘Glue Song’ below. The musician is the latest artist to appear on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series. She performed a selection of her popular tracks as well as the unreleased song.
NME

Cardi B threatened with legal action over use of Marge Simpson inspired artwork

Cardi B has been threatened with legal action by an Italian artist for allegedly recreating artwork depicting Marge Simpson wearing a bottom-revealing Thierry Mugler dress, without permission. It comes after the rapper recreated Alexsandro Palombo’s 2013 work in the form of The Simpsons character, in an Instagram post she shared...
NME

‘Elvis’ concert cut to be released with Austin Butler’s live performances

Elvis direcror Baz Lurhmann has confirmed plans to release a concert cut of the film, featuring Austin Butler’s live performances. Lurhmann shared the news with IndieWire at the 2022 Gotham Awards. “It’s a directors’ assembly. It’s not a cut,” he said. “There’s a whole lot of material that adds...
NME

Stormzy shares advice from “true friend” Adele

Stormzy has opened up about the advice his “true friend” Adele once gave him. The Croydon rapper, whose third album ‘This Is What I Mean’ came out last Friday (November 25), recently sat down with Zane Lowe for a wide-ranging interview on Apple Music 1. During...
NME

Watch performances by Stray Kids, LE SSERAFIM and more from 2022 MAMA Day 1

The first day of the 2022 MAMA Awards took place yesterday (November 29), featuring performances as well as its first batch of winners. The first day of this year’s MAMA Awards – which took place on November 29 at Osaka’s Kyocera Dome – saw several K-pop and Asian acts such as Stray Kids, LE SSERAFIM, TXT and more take the stage with a line-up of special performances as well as never-before-seen collaboration stages between groups and dancers. The first day of the ceremony was hosted by Jeon Somi.

