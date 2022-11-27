Read full article on original website
Related
NME
‘Die Hard’ and ‘Top Gun’ star Clarence Gilyard Jr dies aged 66
Actor Clarence Gilyard Jr has died at the age of 66. No details about his cause of death have been released. The actor starred in Walker, Texas Ranger as well as Die Hard and Top Gun, and was also a theatre professor and author. Gilyard’s death was announced by The...
NME
The Rolling Stones to release star-studded 2012 show as live album ‘GRRR Live!’
The Rolling Stones have announced a new live album and accompanying concert film DVD, entitled ‘GRRR Live!’. The show, which took place in December 2012 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, was originally broadcast as the pay-per-view event The Rolling Stones: One More Shot. It has now been re-mixed and re-edited for a new release, which will be released as a triple-album vinyl and a double-album CD. ‘GRRR Live!’ will also be released on both DVD and Blu-Ray.
NME
Watch ‘Saturday Night Live’ star nail impression of Bob Dylan on ‘Jimmy Fallon’
Saturday Night Live cast member James Austin Johnson has impersonated Bob Dylan at various points throughout the musician’s career – check it out below. The comedian and actor, who joined Saturday Night Live last year, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday (November 28) where he performed his signature impressions of Donald Trump and President Joe Biden.
NME
Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood pay tribute to Christine McVie: “Part of my heart has flown away today”
Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood have paid tribute to their bandmate Christine McVie who died today (November 30) at the age of 79. Singer Nicks has written a moving letter to her “best friend in the whole world”, whom she said she was regrettably unable to see prior to her death from what her family has described as a “sudden illness”.
NME
Lars Ulrich on why Metallica let ‘Stranger Things’ use ‘Master Of Puppets’
Lars Ulrich has explained why Metallica decided to let Stranger Things use ‘Master Of Puppets’ in the show. The metal band enjoyed a huge resurgence of the 1986 single this year after it soundtracked a pivotal scene in the finale of the Netflix series’ fourth season. Eddie...
NME
Chris Martin and Elton John join Shania Twain on ‘Come On Over’ 25th anniversary album
Shania Twain has announced the release of a deluxe version of her 1997 album ‘Come On Over’, which will include some special guests. The country musician will release the album as part of Apple Music’s holiday countdown ‘From Apple Music With Love’ on Sunday (December 4).
NME
Tim Rogers and Tex Perkins announce co-headlining Australian tour for 2023
Tim Rogers and Tex Perkins have announced a joint Australian tour for next February, hitting four cities along the east coast to promote their respective new albums. Both artists will play with full backing bands, Rogers flanked by his newly reformed group The Twin Set, and Perkins by The Fat Rubber Band. Joining both outfits on all four dates will be Melbourne singer-songwriter Lucie Thorne.
NME
Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie has died aged 79
Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter Christine McVie has died at the age of 79. McVie’s family confirmed that she passed away this morning. Her cause of death has not been publicly disclosed. “On behalf of Christine McVie’s family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death,”...
NME
The Cure release upgraded version of 1991 documentary ‘Play Out’
The Cure have released an upgraded and extended HD version of their 1991 documentary Play Out – watch it in full below. The new two-hour and 15-minute version of the film arrives hot on the heels of the band’s recent reissue of their classic album ‘Wish’.
NME
Kid Bookie and Wheatus team up for mash-up ‘Bookie’s Dirtbag’
Kid Bookie has teamed up with Wheatus for a mash-up of the iconic ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ called ‘Bookie’s Dirtbag’. The new mash-up hears Bookie share new verses and add a modern twist to the evergreen ’90s anthem. Of the process of creating ‘Bookie’s Dirtbag’, the...
NME
The Grinch becomes a slasher in horror parody trailer ‘The Mean One’
A new horror parody film about the Grinch called The Mean One has just dropped its first trailer – take a look above. The film, directed by Steven LaMorte from a script by Flip and Finn Kobler, will star Chase Mullins, John Bigham, Erik Baker, Flip Kobler and Amy Schumacher.
NME
Watch Beabadoobee play unreleased track ‘Glue Song’ on Tiny Desk
Beabadoobee has treated fans to a preview of an unreleased track – watch her perform ‘Glue Song’ below. The musician is the latest artist to appear on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series. She performed a selection of her popular tracks as well as the unreleased song.
NME
Cardi B threatened with legal action over use of Marge Simpson inspired artwork
Cardi B has been threatened with legal action by an Italian artist for allegedly recreating artwork depicting Marge Simpson wearing a bottom-revealing Thierry Mugler dress, without permission. It comes after the rapper recreated Alexsandro Palombo’s 2013 work in the form of The Simpsons character, in an Instagram post she shared...
NME
Watch Guns N’ Roses cover AC/DC’s ‘Whole Lotta Rosie’ in Australia
Guns N’ Roses are currently on tour across Australia, and on the second date of the run – last Thursday (November 24), when they played the Gold Coast’s Metricon Stadium – they added a particularly special cover to the setlist: ‘Whole Lotta Rosie’ by AC/DC.
NME
‘Elvis’ concert cut to be released with Austin Butler’s live performances
Elvis direcror Baz Lurhmann has confirmed plans to release a concert cut of the film, featuring Austin Butler’s live performances. Lurhmann shared the news with IndieWire at the 2022 Gotham Awards. “It’s a directors’ assembly. It’s not a cut,” he said. “There’s a whole lot of material that adds...
NME
Stormzy shares advice from “true friend” Adele
Stormzy has opened up about the advice his “true friend” Adele once gave him. The Croydon rapper, whose third album ‘This Is What I Mean’ came out last Friday (November 25), recently sat down with Zane Lowe for a wide-ranging interview on Apple Music 1. During...
NME
Lars Ulrich thought “for sure” that Metallica’s new album ’72 Seasons’ would leak
Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich has admitted that he thought his band’s new album ’72 Seasons’ would leak. The metal veterans shared details of their new record and first single ‘Lux Æterna’ yesterday (November 28) along with with news of a huge world tour for 2023 and 2024.
NME
Neil Young will only tour again if it’s fully environmentally sustainable
Neil Young has said that he will only go on tour again in the future if it can be done completely sustainably. Earlier this year the singer indicated that he’s not yet ready to play concerts, saying that he doesn’t think it is safe amid the ongoing COVID pandemic.
NME
Watch performances by Stray Kids, LE SSERAFIM and more from 2022 MAMA Day 1
The first day of the 2022 MAMA Awards took place yesterday (November 29), featuring performances as well as its first batch of winners. The first day of this year’s MAMA Awards – which took place on November 29 at Osaka’s Kyocera Dome – saw several K-pop and Asian acts such as Stray Kids, LE SSERAFIM, TXT and more take the stage with a line-up of special performances as well as never-before-seen collaboration stages between groups and dancers. The first day of the ceremony was hosted by Jeon Somi.
NME
Primavera Sound Festival 2023: Blur, Depeche Mode, Kendrick Lamar and Rosalía announced to headline
Primavera Sound Festival has announced its line-up for 2023, with Depeche Mode, Blur, Kendrick Lamar, Rosalía and more set to headline. The 2023 instalment of the festival, which will take place in both Barcelona and Madrid, will also feature headliners including Halsey, FKA twigs, Skrillex, St. Vincent, The Moldy Peaches, Calvin Harris and Le Tigre.
Comments / 0