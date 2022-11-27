Read full article on original website
myarklamiss.com
Street light repair becomes an issue among Camden City Council
CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — According to many comments made at the Camden City Council meeting on Tuesday night, November 29, 2022, streetlights seems to be an issue between the city of Camden, Ark., and Entergy. During the meeting, Alderman Laurence Askew inquired about the condition of street lights in the city.
Camden mayoral candidates share thoughts on run-off elections
OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–General elections have come to a close but many Arkansas counties are at a standstill. The city of Camden is one of those counties awaiting results for the elected official who will serve in the mayoral seat for the next four years. General elections came to a close with current Mayor Julian […]
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia Police list recent arrests
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Friday, November 18. Tasha Kelly, 45, Magnolia, failure to appear. Shardae Calton, 27, Magnolia, terroristic threatening, criminal mischief...
myarklamiss.com
Camden candidate says she did not agree to advertised debate
CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — This weekend, Camden Mayor Julian Lott went live on Facebook to challenge his opponent, Charlotte Young, to a runoff debate. However, despite the debate being advertised on Facebook, Young says she has not accepted or agreed to the debate. A debate to be held at...
myarklamiss.com
South Arkansas police investigate as thieves continue to strike at ATMs
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado, Ark., police, along with several other law enforcement agencies, are investigating a series of ATM thefts that have been reported in several states, specifically in Southern and Central United States. Captain Scott Harwell, of the Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Division, said authorities in Arkansas believe these thefts are linked to an out-of-state ring.
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases take rise in South Arkansas
COVID-19 cases increased in Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,435. Total Active Cases: 24. Up seven since Saturday. Total...
KATV
CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs expanding rural maternity health access with $4 million grant
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Over the next four years, CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs will work to improve access to vital, high-quality prenatal care for pregnant women across 11 Southwest Arkansas counties thanks to a $4-million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. According to a...
El Dorado Police Department investigate vehicle thefts and ATM robberies
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — A series of ATM and vehicle thefts reported in several southern states and the central United States is being investigated by the El Dorado Police Department in conjunction with several other law enforcement agencies. Local, state, and federal authorities in Arkansas believe the thefts were committed by an out-of-state criminal […]
arkadelphian.com
Nevada County crash leaves 1 dead
A Lafayette County man was killed Monday in a car crash near Rosston. John P. Rogers, 51, of Buckner, was killed in the Nov. 28 accident. According to a preliminary fatal crash summary, Rogers was westbound on U.S. Highway 278 in a 2014 Nissan Altima. Near the highway’s junction with state Highway 53, Rogers “traveled off the south side of the highway into the ditch” and collided with a tree, the report states.
magnoliareporter.com
Expect strong storms in area between noon and 7 p.m.
Showers and thunderstorms will increase across much of South Arkansas late Tuesday morning through the afternoon, ahead of a strong upper-level disturbance that will progress eastward. The National Weather Service in Shreveport said very warm, moist, and unstable air will be in place across the area today ahead of this...
cenlanow.com
Former Camden radio host, Lasker Bell Sr., gets street named after him in honor of his legacy
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, November 19, 2022, Camden officials renamed Cherry Street to Lasker Bell Sr. Street in honor of Lasker Bell Sr. who was a television personality that was prevalent in the ArkLaMiss. From 1967 to 1985, Bell hosted his radio show “Las Bell Variety Show“.
magnoliareporter.com
Two companies want Oil and Gas Commission to formulate landowner royalties for South Arkansas lithium
Property owners in the brine production belt of Union, Columbia and Lafayette counties may soon learn what they will receive in royalty payments from lithium production. Lanxess Corporation and Standard Lithium subsidiary Arkansas Lithium Corporation are asking the state Oil and Gas Commission to create a method to determine royalties for lithium chloride, lithium carbonate or any other final product from their facilities.
KNOE TV8
UPSO searching for suspect after crashing into car and building
UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect following a traffic stop on Saturday around 5:15 p.m. Deputies said the suspect fled to Spearsville, where he allegedly hit a parked car and building. Deputies said the suspect then fled on foot to a nearby church.
Overnight shooting takes place in Camden; investigation underway
CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Camden Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at a residence on Progress Street Friday, November 15, 2022, around 9:45 PM. According to reports, the shooting was an apparent drive-by and came after officers completed a security check in the area. Police were completing a security check at […]
KATV
Missing 17-year-old from Malvern
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Saline County Arkansas Sheriff's Office shared a post on Friday there is a search for a missing 17-year-old from Malvern. Lexi Thornton has been missing from Malvern since Nov. 15. Thornton is described as five foot nine inches, weighs 185 pounds, has black hair,...
arkadelphian.com
Highway 79 crash kills young Camden man
A one-vehicle accident early Sunday morning in Stephens left a Camden man dead. According to a preliminary fatal crash summary report released by Arkansas State Police, Jacob Marks, 20, was traveling north on Highway 79 in a 2002 Chevrolet when he left the roadway and struck an embankment. The crash...
