Wild Urban Meyer Rumor Swirling This Monday
It's coaching carousel season in college football, which means it's also Urban Meyer rumor season. Naturally, a new theory has emerged about where the former national champion head coach might resurrect his career. Kyle Rowland of the Toledo Blade tweeted Monday that he believes Meyer will replace ...
Hugh Freeze Sends Clear Message To Nick Saban After Taking Over At Auburn
Hugh Freeze has won everywhere he's coached, achieving double-digit win seasons at Arkansas State, Ole Miss and Liberty. But one line on his resume probably had more to do with Freeze being named Bryan Harsin's successor at Auburn on Monday. Freeze has proven that he can beat Nick Saban and ...
College football bowl schedule announced for 2022-23 postseason
Bowl Season has announced the complete college football bowl schedule for the 2022-23 postseason for all 43 bowl games. One fact that sticks out on the schedule: there are no bowl games set for Jan. 1. That day officially belongs to the NFL this year, as New Year's falls on a Sunday. Who's going ...
CFB world reacts to Texas A&M coach firing
It’s fair to say that the 2022 Texas A&M Aggies football season has been an unmitigated disaster, with some calling for head coach Jimbo Fisher to be fired. Given his contract status, that’s not going to happen right now. However, Aggies fans did get one of their wishes on Monday as the school announced Fisher Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Texas A&M coach firing appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SEC Quarterback Announces He's Entering The Transfer Portal
A quarterback in the SEC is leaving his school. That player is Luke Altmyer of the Ole Miss Rebels. The sophomore quarterback announced he is entering the transfer portal on Monday. Altmyer played two seasons for the Rebels, appearing in eight games and making his first career start against the ...
Former Alabama Quarterback On The Move Again
As the 2022 football season comes to its conclusion players are beginning to think about their athletic futures. Former Hewitt-Trussville Husky and Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has decided to enter the transfer portal after just one season with the Arizona State Sun Devils, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.
Which Bowl Will Oklahoma Play in? Here are the Latest Projections
Here's where all the major news outlets have the Sooners slotted during bowl season.
Look: Big Ten Head Coach Urged To 'Clean House'
There were a handful of Big Ten football teams that really struggled in 2022. But while several head coaches have already paid with their jobs, another coach is being urged to make some wholesale changes. On Monday, Louie Vaccher of WildcatReport.com made the case for Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald...
Gus Malzahn shares message for Hugh Freeze about Auburn job
Gus Malzahn shared a message on Monday for the man who is taking over at Auburn. The Tigers on Monday officially hired Hugh Freeze as their new head football coach. Freeze was in his fourth season at Liberty prior to being hired by Auburn. Malzahn was Auburn’s coach from 2013-2020 before being replaced by Bryan Harsin, who was fired earlier this season.
Ohio State legend Troy Smith sends message after Michigan's flag-planting incident
Ohio State football legend Troy Smith made his stance known after Michigan players planted the Block "M" flag onto the turf at Ohio Stadium.
Matt Rhule Poaches SEC Offensive Coordinator In Significant Nebraska Hire
The new head coach at Nebraska is wasting little time filling out his staff. Two days after the former Carolina Panthers head coach was officially hired by the Cornhuskers, a report has emerged that Rhule has found an offensive coordinator. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Monday that Rhule is "close to ...
Legendary College Football Coach's Grandson Is Transferring
The grandson of a legendary college football head coach is transferring. According to a report from On3, the grandson of legendary Alabama head coach Bear Bryant is transferring. Paul Tyson, a quarterback, is reportedly transferring from Arizona State. "🚨BREAKING🚨 Arizona State QB Paul Tyson, the great-grandson of Bear Bryant, has...
College Football Playoff 2022-’23: Latest CFP rankings, CFB Playoff bracket projection Week 14
Who will make the College Football Playoff in 2022? While the 2022-’23 CFB Playoff is months away with the entire
atozsports.com
There’s a player the Tennessee Vols need to hope hits the transfer portal this offseason
The Tennessee Vols need some secondary help. That might be the understatement of the year. Tennessee’s defensive backs played hard this season, no one will dispute that. But the Vols’ secondary was easily the weak point in Knoxville this season. Josh Heupel and his staff are expected to...
Clemson gets commitment from nation's best
The Clemson football program picked up a new verbal commitment on Monday. Hough High School (Cornelius, N.C.) kicker Nolan Hauser announced his commitment to the Tigers. Hauser is considered to be the (...)
U-M Captain Issues Powerful Statement On Cade McNamara
It's official: veteran U-M quarterback Cade McNamara has entered the transfer portal. Although it's an unfortunate ending for a guy who helped Michigan accomplish so much, it's not at all surprising given the current set of circumstances. After losing the starting job to sophomore quarterback JJ McCarthy in week two of the 2022 season, McNamara would see limited action before suffering a season ending injury against UConn in week three.
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule addresses question about potential of retaining Mickey Joseph on Nebraska coaching staff
Matt Rhule was asked about if he is thinking about bringing back Mickey Joseph on his staff at Monday’s press conference. It looks like Rhule may be considering it after Joseph’s run as interim HC. Rhule stated that the first he wants to focus on is getting in...
College Football Coach Fired On Monday After Finishing 5-7 This Season
The Western Michigan Broncos on Monday announced a shake-up in leadership. Specifically, that head coach Tim Lester would not be returning to the program. Under Lester's stewardship, the Broncos tallied a 37-32 record from 2017 through the 2022 season. While maintaining a record north ...
College Football Starting Quarterback Transferring After Final Game
A college football starting quarterback has reportedly decided to transfer. Davis Brin, the starting quarterback at Tulsa, has reportedly entered the transfer portal. Tulsa's starting quarterback threw for 2,138 yards and 17 touchdowns this season. He added two rushing touchdowns. On3 first reported the news. "Brin will be immediately eligible...
UCLA Receives a Monday Afternoon “BOOM!"
On Monday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. With UCLA's annual foray into the NCAA Transfer Portal, it could be from a player already in the portal. Last week, UCLA extended an offer to transfer edge rusher Jake Heimlicher...
