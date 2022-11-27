ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Wild Urban Meyer Rumor Swirling This Monday

It's coaching carousel season in college football, which means it's also Urban Meyer rumor season. Naturally, a new theory has emerged about where the former national champion head coach might resurrect his career. Kyle Rowland of the Toledo Blade tweeted Monday that he believes Meyer will replace ...
CFB world reacts to Texas A&M coach firing

It’s fair to say that the 2022 Texas A&M Aggies football season has been an unmitigated disaster, with some calling for head coach Jimbo Fisher to be fired. Given his contract status, that’s not going to happen right now. However, Aggies fans did get one of their wishes on Monday as the school announced Fisher Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Texas A&M coach firing appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former Alabama Quarterback On The Move Again

As the 2022 football season comes to its conclusion players are beginning to think about their athletic futures. Former Hewitt-Trussville Husky and Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has decided to enter the transfer portal after just one season with the Arizona State Sun Devils, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.
Look: Big Ten Head Coach Urged To 'Clean House'

There were a handful of Big Ten football teams that really struggled in 2022. But while several head coaches have already paid with their jobs, another coach is being urged to make some wholesale changes. On Monday, Louie Vaccher of WildcatReport.com made the case for Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald...
Gus Malzahn shares message for Hugh Freeze about Auburn job

Gus Malzahn shared a message on Monday for the man who is taking over at Auburn. The Tigers on Monday officially hired Hugh Freeze as their new head football coach. Freeze was in his fourth season at Liberty prior to being hired by Auburn. Malzahn was Auburn’s coach from 2013-2020 before being replaced by Bryan Harsin, who was fired earlier this season.
Legendary College Football Coach's Grandson Is Transferring

The grandson of a legendary college football head coach is transferring. According to a report from On3, the grandson of legendary Alabama head coach Bear Bryant is transferring. Paul Tyson, a quarterback, is reportedly transferring from Arizona State. "🚨BREAKING🚨 Arizona State QB Paul Tyson, the great-grandson of Bear Bryant, has...
U-M Captain Issues Powerful Statement On Cade McNamara

It's official: veteran U-M quarterback Cade McNamara has entered the transfer portal. Although it's an unfortunate ending for a guy who helped Michigan accomplish so much, it's not at all surprising given the current set of circumstances. After losing the starting job to sophomore quarterback JJ McCarthy in week two of the 2022 season, McNamara would see limited action before suffering a season ending injury against UConn in week three.
College Football Starting Quarterback Transferring After Final Game

A college football starting quarterback has reportedly decided to transfer. Davis Brin, the starting quarterback at Tulsa, has reportedly entered the transfer portal. Tulsa's starting quarterback threw for 2,138 yards and 17 touchdowns this season. He added two rushing touchdowns. On3 first reported the news. "Brin will be immediately eligible...
UCLA Receives a Monday Afternoon “BOOM!"

On Monday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. With UCLA's annual foray into the NCAA Transfer Portal, it could be from a player already in the portal. Last week, UCLA extended an offer to transfer edge rusher Jake Heimlicher...
LOS ANGELES, CA
