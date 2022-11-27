ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscarawas County, OH

Tuscarawas County roundup: News from the Dover-New Philadelphia region

By Obituaries
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Py36J_0jOuNhyM00

Meeting changes in Bolivar

BOLIVAR – Effective this week, the Village Council meetings will be held on the first and third Thursdays of the month and Zoning Board of Appeals/Planning Commission meetings will be held on the first Monday of the month.

With this change in meeting days, the December regular council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 1. The Safety Committee and Finance Committee meetings will be held prior to council at 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Streets & Alleys and Parks & Recreation Committee meeting will be held on the third Thursday of the month, which will fall on Dec. 15, and begin at 5:30 p.m. The Zoning Board of Appeals/Planning Commission meeting will be held Dec. 5 and begin at 5:30 p.m.

All council meetings, committee meetings and commission meetings will be held at the Bolivar Fire Station, 456 Water St. SW.

First National Bank of Dennison declares dividend

DENNISON – The Board of Directors of First National Bank of Dennison has declared a semi-annual dividend of 60 cents per share, payable to shareholders of record Nov. 11 and is payable Dec. 1.

The First National Bank of Dennison is a locally owned community bank with five banking offices in Tuscarawas County. TuscValley Financial Inc. operates a consumer finance company at 111 Front Ave. SE, New Philadelphia. Both companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of FNB Inc.

‘A Christmas Carol’ at Reeves Museum

DOVER – The Reeves Museum will present a new and immersive adaptation of Charles Dickens’ holiday classic “A Christmas Carol.” Set in the historic Reeves Mansion, audiences are invited to step into the world of Victorian London and follow miser Ebenezer Scrooge on his journey of redemption.

The adaptation features new scenes, characters, dialogu, and songs. Performances will be at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 2 and 3, 9 and 10, 16 and 17.

Reservations are required; call the museum office, 330-343-7040, or visit www.simpletix.com/e/a-christmas-carol-tickets-117714.

Cost is $35 per person, $30 for Reeves Museum members.

Due to the immersive and mobile nature of this production, audience members will be required to stand for a significant portion of the 85-minute performance, navigate stairs on multiple occasions, and will, at times, be in close quarters to other audience members.

The production is family-friendly, but does touch on some mature themes and is recommended for children 10 and older.

Arts fundraiser Saturday

NEW PHILADELPHIA – Tuscarawas Arts Partnership is celebrating as a nonprofit organization with local artists, Campbell Creek Pretzels, Lockport Brewery and New Towne Mall at the Holiday gARTen Fundraiser.

The event will be held 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday in the Common Area off of Entrance B at New Towne Mall. It will feature a holiday arts market with seasonal handmade art from local artists available for purchase and is free for guests to attend. Guests can purchase tickets, $25, at the event to enjoy a beer garden with beer from Lockport Brewery, and pretzels and beverages from Campbell Creek Pretzels. There will also be a live acoustic performance by Music Ohio.

Proceeds from the beer garden tickets will go toward Tuscarawas Arts Partnership, whose mission is to cultivate and support the arts landscape within our community. More information on the event is on the Tuscarawas Arts Facebook page @tuscarawasartspartnership and Instagram @tap_tusc, as well as the Holiday gARTen event page on Facebook.

Toy drive Dec. 4

NEW PHILADELPHIA – The New Philadelphia Fire Department will host a holiday toy drive from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 4 at the fire station, 134 Front Ave. SE. Bring a new unwrapped gift to the event, which will be drive-thru only. The toys will be given to local families in need.

United Way sets designer handbag raffle fundraiser

NEW PHILADELPHIA – United Way of Tuscarawas County will hold a designer handbag virtual raffle from Dec. 1 through 16 with proceeds benefiting United Way of Tuscarawas County and programs supporting women’s health and wellness. Drawings will be weekdays on Facebook Live at 11 a.m., one a day for 12 days.

Purchase tickets, $25 each or 5 for $100, online at tuscunitedway.org/events. Make checks payable to United Way of Tuscarawas County, P.S. Box 525, New Philadelphia, Ohio, 44663. For more information, call 330-343-7772 or email susanr@tuscunitedway.org.

Free shoes and coats for children

NEW PHILADELPHIA – Tuscarawas County Job & Family Services will distribute free coats and shoes to eligible children in Tuscarawas County beginning Dec. 5.

These items will be available for pick up on a first-come, first-served basis. Eligible families will have to meet Temporary Assistance for Needy Families eligibility and be under the 200% federal poverty level. The program will continue through Dec. 16 unless the stock has been dissolved before that date.

The coats and shoes will have sizes ranging from 2T to size 18. Applicants must complete a form at the agency and will then be taken to the area to choose the items they need. It would be best to have the child with you to try on the items, as there are no returns and no exchanges.

The agency is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call Debbie Whitney at 330-308-7743 for more information. Operation Warm partners with the Ohio Governor’s Office of Faith-Based & Community Initiatives.

'The Night Before Christmas' at Little Theatre

NEW PHILADELPHIA – Little Theatre of Tuscarawas County’s annual Christmas show, “The Night Before Christmas” by Ken Ludwig, opens Friday and runs Dec. 3, 4, 9, 10 and 11.

There will be matinee and evening performances on Saturdays, evening performances Fridays and Saturdays, and matinees only on Sundays. Tickets are $15 for adults, and $10 for children. For more information, visit https://www.thelittletheatreonline.org/ or call 330-308-6400.

Auditions Dec. 4, 5 for musical

NEW PHILADELPHIA – The Little Theatre of Tuscarawas County will hold auditions for the musical comedy “Promises, Promises” from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 4 and 5 at the Little Theatre of Tuscarawas County, 466 Carrie Ave. NW.

The show is being directed and choreographed by Bart Herman. Zac Rusk is the musical director, and Jay Cochran is the assistant director.

Herman is looking to cast about 11 to 15 women and 15 to 17 men, ages 16 and up. All ethnicities are encouraged to audition. The show deals with some mature situations. Auditioners must prepare 16 bars of a song in the style of the show.

An accompanist will be provided or you may also bring accompaniment tracks.

Rehearsals will begin in December and will run until the show opens in February. Bring all scheduling conflicts with you to the auditions. Production dates are Feb. 17-19, 24- 26, and March 3-5. If you have questions, email Herman at hermanb265@gmail.com.

Light up Sugarcreek is Saturday

SUGARCREEK − Light up Sugarcreek will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Lights will grace Main Street and the World’s Largest Cuckoo Clock. There will be horse-drawn sleigh rides, photos with Santa Claus and the Grinch, live music and refreshments, and children will receive an ornament.

There will be a live Nativity at Sweetwater Farms located just outside of the village. The old Central Railroad depot at the Age of Steam Roundhouse Museum will be open and Christmas displays will be available with the coal stove being lit. It is an outdoor event. There is no charge.

Comments / 0

Related
whbc.com

Canton Council Providing $1.3 Million for SE Medical/Grocery Facility

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton City Council has approved a grant of $1.3 million to the group Canton for All People. It targets renovations at the former SMHA-owned building in the 1300 block of Gonder Avenue SE. Those renovations are expected to cost over $1.6 million.
CANTON, OH
WHIZ

I-70 East Closed in Zanesville

The Ohio Department of Transportation says a Wednesday afternoon construction incident closed a portion of Interstate 70. I-70 east was closed beyond State Route 60 South/State Route 146 East/Seventh Street because of an accident . The left lane of I-70 west was blocked at Underwood Street as well delaying the Christmas Parade and backing up traffic all around the city.
ZANESVILLE, OH
wtuz.com

Name Released in Allen Lane Fire Fatality

The name of a woman who died as a result of Monday-morning fire has been formally released. According to New Philadelphia Fire Chief Jim Parrish, responding crews found 66-year-old Leanne Asuncion on the first-floor of a multi-family dwelling at 247 Allen Lane Southwest. The department, along with Dover, Uhrichsville, Strasburg,...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
wtuz.com

New Phila Turns to Consulting Firm for Downtown Improvements

Nick McWilliams reporting – New Philadelphia officials are turning to some outside help in reshaping their downtown and bolstering the local economy. According to Mayor Joel Day, funds are being put to use following the closure of the New Phila Business and Community Association non-profit. The left over money...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
ashlandsource.com

Drive to assist unhoused residents in Richland, Ashland counties ends Wednesday

ASHLAND -- A one-month donation drive to collect items for the local unhoused population ends Wednesday, according to Chris Kelly, vice president of programming for iHeartMedia in Ashland and Mansfield. The annual drive by iHeartMedia Ashland/Mansfield radio stations (WNCO-FM, WXXF-FM, WMAN-AM, WYHT-FM, WFXN-FM, WNCO-AM and WSWR-FM), in partnership with Mechanics...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

1 student stabbed in lobby of Akron high school

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - One student suffered non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed at John R Buchtel Community Learning Center Wednesday afternoon. According to school officials, the victim was involved in an altercation with two other students in the main lobby of the school around 1 p.m. After the stabbing,...
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

One Dead in New Phila Apartment House Fire

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The State Fire Marshal continues investigating a deadly apartment fire in New Philadelphia on Tuesday. No information on the victim has been provided. New Phila firefighters were called to the four-unit apartment house on Allen Lane SW at just after 3...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
whbc.com

Canton Man Killed on I-71 North of Columbus

MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 55-year-old man with a Canton address was killed in a traffic accident on I-71 Wednesday evening. That accident will be included in the holiday weekend fatality count. State troopers say Abraham Smith Jr drove left into the median on I-71...
CANTON, OH
WHIZ

Local Woman Turns 105 Years Old

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Residents at the Helen Purcell Home celebrated a very special occasion this afternoon. Born in 1917 right here in Zanesville, McCall has seen and experienced just about everything throughout her ten and a half decades. She says she’s lived life to the fullest. spending 74 years...
ZANESVILLE, OH
wtuz.com

Crews Battled Morning Blaze

Mary Alice Reporting – A fatality has been reported following an early-morning blaze Monday in New Philadelphia. Lt. Steven Wright, with New Philadelphia fire, explains they were dispatched at 3:10 am, for a fire with possible entrapment, at a four-unit apartment building. New Philadelphia police closed off West High...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
whbc.com

Half-Inch of Rain, Most of County Out of Drought Watch

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A rainy Sunday. The CAK weather station recorded .49 inches of rain on Sunday. We’re still a half-inch short for the month, but we could make that up on Wednesday. AccuWeather is calling for .41 inches iof rain between Tuesday night...
CANTON, OH
ohio.org

Celebrate the Holidays at Hartville

Generations of families and friends love making lasting holiday memories together at Experience Hartville. During the holiday season, the entire campus comes alive with special events and activities, from live music and carriage rides to sweet treats and even appearances by St. Nick himself. The 200-acre campus that makes up...
HARTVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

Canton city officals tear down building to fight crime, drug activity

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Canton Community Improvement Corporation (CCIC), to help rebuild the Shorb area Canton city officials will demolish the crime-troubling Canton Inn on Monday. The CCIC purchased the property On July 8 to close and demolish the Canton Inn due to decades-old crime, drug activity,...
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

CPD: Man Points Gun at Girlfriend with Kids in House

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A frightening situation Monday night in Canton. A 47-year-old city resident is accused of pointing a gun at a woman at a house in the 1200 block of Linwood Avenue SW, with three children in the home at the time. Percy Cooper...
CANTON, OH
The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
772K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

 http://timesreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy