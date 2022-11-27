Tuscarawas County roundup: News from the Dover-New Philadelphia region

Meeting changes in Bolivar

BOLIVAR – Effective this week, the Village Council meetings will be held on the first and third Thursdays of the month and Zoning Board of Appeals/Planning Commission meetings will be held on the first Monday of the month.

With this change in meeting days, the December regular council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 1. The Safety Committee and Finance Committee meetings will be held prior to council at 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Streets & Alleys and Parks & Recreation Committee meeting will be held on the third Thursday of the month, which will fall on Dec. 15, and begin at 5:30 p.m. The Zoning Board of Appeals/Planning Commission meeting will be held Dec. 5 and begin at 5:30 p.m.

All council meetings, committee meetings and commission meetings will be held at the Bolivar Fire Station, 456 Water St. SW.

First National Bank of Dennison declares dividend

DENNISON – The Board of Directors of First National Bank of Dennison has declared a semi-annual dividend of 60 cents per share, payable to shareholders of record Nov. 11 and is payable Dec. 1.

The First National Bank of Dennison is a locally owned community bank with five banking offices in Tuscarawas County. TuscValley Financial Inc. operates a consumer finance company at 111 Front Ave. SE, New Philadelphia. Both companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of FNB Inc.

‘A Christmas Carol’ at Reeves Museum

DOVER – The Reeves Museum will present a new and immersive adaptation of Charles Dickens’ holiday classic “A Christmas Carol.” Set in the historic Reeves Mansion, audiences are invited to step into the world of Victorian London and follow miser Ebenezer Scrooge on his journey of redemption.

The adaptation features new scenes, characters, dialogu, and songs. Performances will be at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 2 and 3, 9 and 10, 16 and 17.

Reservations are required; call the museum office, 330-343-7040, or visit www.simpletix.com/e/a-christmas-carol-tickets-117714.

Cost is $35 per person, $30 for Reeves Museum members.

Due to the immersive and mobile nature of this production, audience members will be required to stand for a significant portion of the 85-minute performance, navigate stairs on multiple occasions, and will, at times, be in close quarters to other audience members.

The production is family-friendly, but does touch on some mature themes and is recommended for children 10 and older.

Arts fundraiser Saturday

NEW PHILADELPHIA – Tuscarawas Arts Partnership is celebrating as a nonprofit organization with local artists, Campbell Creek Pretzels, Lockport Brewery and New Towne Mall at the Holiday gARTen Fundraiser.

The event will be held 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday in the Common Area off of Entrance B at New Towne Mall. It will feature a holiday arts market with seasonal handmade art from local artists available for purchase and is free for guests to attend. Guests can purchase tickets, $25, at the event to enjoy a beer garden with beer from Lockport Brewery, and pretzels and beverages from Campbell Creek Pretzels. There will also be a live acoustic performance by Music Ohio.

Proceeds from the beer garden tickets will go toward Tuscarawas Arts Partnership, whose mission is to cultivate and support the arts landscape within our community. More information on the event is on the Tuscarawas Arts Facebook page @tuscarawasartspartnership and Instagram @tap_tusc, as well as the Holiday gARTen event page on Facebook.

Toy drive Dec. 4

NEW PHILADELPHIA – The New Philadelphia Fire Department will host a holiday toy drive from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 4 at the fire station, 134 Front Ave. SE. Bring a new unwrapped gift to the event, which will be drive-thru only. The toys will be given to local families in need.

United Way sets designer handbag raffle fundraiser

NEW PHILADELPHIA – United Way of Tuscarawas County will hold a designer handbag virtual raffle from Dec. 1 through 16 with proceeds benefiting United Way of Tuscarawas County and programs supporting women’s health and wellness. Drawings will be weekdays on Facebook Live at 11 a.m., one a day for 12 days.

Purchase tickets, $25 each or 5 for $100, online at tuscunitedway.org/events. Make checks payable to United Way of Tuscarawas County, P.S. Box 525, New Philadelphia, Ohio, 44663. For more information, call 330-343-7772 or email susanr@tuscunitedway.org.

Free shoes and coats for children

NEW PHILADELPHIA – Tuscarawas County Job & Family Services will distribute free coats and shoes to eligible children in Tuscarawas County beginning Dec. 5.

These items will be available for pick up on a first-come, first-served basis. Eligible families will have to meet Temporary Assistance for Needy Families eligibility and be under the 200% federal poverty level. The program will continue through Dec. 16 unless the stock has been dissolved before that date.

The coats and shoes will have sizes ranging from 2T to size 18. Applicants must complete a form at the agency and will then be taken to the area to choose the items they need. It would be best to have the child with you to try on the items, as there are no returns and no exchanges.

The agency is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call Debbie Whitney at 330-308-7743 for more information. Operation Warm partners with the Ohio Governor’s Office of Faith-Based & Community Initiatives.

'The Night Before Christmas' at Little Theatre

NEW PHILADELPHIA – Little Theatre of Tuscarawas County’s annual Christmas show, “The Night Before Christmas” by Ken Ludwig, opens Friday and runs Dec. 3, 4, 9, 10 and 11.

There will be matinee and evening performances on Saturdays, evening performances Fridays and Saturdays, and matinees only on Sundays. Tickets are $15 for adults, and $10 for children. For more information, visit https://www.thelittletheatreonline.org/ or call 330-308-6400.

Auditions Dec. 4, 5 for musical

NEW PHILADELPHIA – The Little Theatre of Tuscarawas County will hold auditions for the musical comedy “Promises, Promises” from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 4 and 5 at the Little Theatre of Tuscarawas County, 466 Carrie Ave. NW.

The show is being directed and choreographed by Bart Herman. Zac Rusk is the musical director, and Jay Cochran is the assistant director.

Herman is looking to cast about 11 to 15 women and 15 to 17 men, ages 16 and up. All ethnicities are encouraged to audition. The show deals with some mature situations. Auditioners must prepare 16 bars of a song in the style of the show.

An accompanist will be provided or you may also bring accompaniment tracks.

Rehearsals will begin in December and will run until the show opens in February. Bring all scheduling conflicts with you to the auditions. Production dates are Feb. 17-19, 24- 26, and March 3-5. If you have questions, email Herman at hermanb265@gmail.com.

Light up Sugarcreek is Saturday

SUGARCREEK − Light up Sugarcreek will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Lights will grace Main Street and the World’s Largest Cuckoo Clock. There will be horse-drawn sleigh rides, photos with Santa Claus and the Grinch, live music and refreshments, and children will receive an ornament.

There will be a live Nativity at Sweetwater Farms located just outside of the village. The old Central Railroad depot at the Age of Steam Roundhouse Museum will be open and Christmas displays will be available with the coal stove being lit. It is an outdoor event. There is no charge.