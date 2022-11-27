ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Pistons waste 4Q lead in 102-94 loss to Cleveland Cavaliers: Game thread replay

By Tyler J. Davis, Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

Detroit Pistons (5-16) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (12-7)

When: 6 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Little Caesars Arena.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) ( Pistons radio affiliates ).

Betting line: Cavs by 7.

Box score

MORE PISTONS: Kevin Knox capitalizing on big opportunity after being buried on bench

Game notes: The Pistons have won two of three, with road wins over the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz coming before a road loss to the Phoenix Suns. The Cavaliers have won four straight and looked to be one of the best teams in the East. The Cavs dominated the Pistons earlier this month while missing Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell, and those two are set to be back Sunay. Kevin Love had 30 points in the Nov. 4 blowout and three other Cavaliers scored at least 20. Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 19 points and Saddiq Bey had 18 but neither is expected to suit up Sunday.

Up next for the Pistons: a Tuesday home game vs. the New York Knicks. The Cavs stay on the raod for a Monday night game vs. the Toronto Raptors.

Live updates

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Pistons waste 4Q lead in 102-94 loss to Cleveland Cavaliers: Game thread replay

