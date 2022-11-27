ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

Kent State football rallies in fourth quarter, beats Buffalo in overtime of MAC finale

By Staff report
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yu1UM_0jOuNZrQ00

In Buffalo, Kent State scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns and then had the go-ahead score in overtime to beat the Bulls 30-27 in the Golden Flashes regular-season finale.

Kent State scored a pair of rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter to tie the game 24-24. Ja'Shaun Poke scored on a 10-yard run on a fourth-and-4 to cut the Golden Flashes' deficit to 24-16. The point after failed. After Kent State forced Buffalo to punt, Marquez Cooper scored from the 2-yard line with 1:00 left in regulation to cut the deficit to 24-22. Freshman quarterback Tommy Ulatwoski then hit Poke on a two-point conversion to knot the game 24-24.

Buffalo went up three points in overtime, scoring first, setting up Ultawoski's game-winning possession with a 7-yard TD pass to Devontez Walker for the Kent victory.

"It's always an adventure," said Kent State head coach Sean Lewis. "It's always an adventure when we play Buffalo."

Cooper finished with 140 yards rushing on 30 carries with two touchdowns. He concluded the season second in the MAC in rushing with 1,331 yards and he scored 13 touchdowns on the ground.

"Incredible character shown by our guys," said Lewis. "We've been talking about it for the past 10 days. We were going to play for pride, we were going to play for passion, we're going to play for the program [and] we were going to play for each other.

"It wasn't pretty in a lot of different ways for a lot of the evening but the guys found a way to get it done and that's what it's about."

Kent State quarterbacks completed 14-of-34 passes for 150 yards and a touchdown. The Golden Flashes outgained Buffalo 364-346.

Buffalo's Matt Meyers scored three touchdowns and ran for 109 yards on 21 carries.

Kent State closed the season with a pair of road wins to finish 5-7 overall and 4-4 in the Mid-American Conference. Buffalo is 5-6 overall, 4-3 in the MAC, and finishes its regular season Friday by hosting Akron.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

OHSAA state football championships: Meet the 4 Northeast Ohio teams who will be competing this weekend in Canton

CANTON, Ohio — Kids across Ohio have been dreaming of this moment for their entire lives. Now, for a select few of them, it's finally here. The Ohio High School Athletic Association will hold its state football championships this weekend at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. It's become a time-honored tradition in Stark County, and as is always the case, 14 teams across seven divisions will compete to be the best in the Buckeye State.
CANTON, OH
stadiumjourney.com

Mount Union Continues Playoff Run, Seeks 14th Championship

The Mount Union Purple Raiders rolled to a 45-7 win against Utica (NY) at Kehres Stadium on Saturday, continuing their undefeated season – the Raiders went 10-0 during the regular season, followed up by 2 consecutive D3 playoff wins at home. Mount Union now hits the road to face Delaware Valley on Saturday, December 3rd.
ALLIANCE, OH
Cleveland.com

OHSAA 2022-23 Division I wrestling preview: 15 teams to watch this season

CLEVELAND, Ohio – As high school football season comes to a conclusion, winter sports are swinging into full gear. That means it’s wrestling time in Northeast Ohio. The cleveland.com area is home to some of the most competitive wrestling programs and biggest wrestling recruits in the country. The name at the top of that list is St. Edward, which will defend its state tournament and state duals crowns and once again run the gantlet against the area’s other top squads.
CLEVELAND, OH
Times Gazette

OHSAA football state championship pairings

Seven high school football state champions will be crowned this week at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton and the Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the pairings and schedule. Tickets for all state championship games are on sale and must be purchased in advance at www.ohsaa.org/tickets.
OHIO STATE
littleleague.org

Little League® International Mourns the Passing of Former Ohio District 4 Administrator Alan Parnacott

Little League® International remembers Alan Parnacott, former Ohio District 4 Administrator. He was 73. A native of Massillon, Ohio, Mr. Parnacott began his service to the Little League program with Massillon Little League. After years of volunteering on the local league level as a coach and umpire, and in support of the Little League Challenger Division®, Mr. Parnacott was elected as Ohio District 4 Administrator in June 1994. He served in that capacity for 16 years (1994 to 2010).
MASSILLON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Brunswick man Diamond in the rough as best male vocalist at Cleveland Music Awards

Gary Gomez is a truck driver by day and an award-winning singer who keeps Neil Diamond’s songs alive at night. As the front man of The Diamond Project, which is a Neil Diamond Tribute band with 10 members, Gomez was voted best male vocalist at the 2022 Cleveland Music Awards Sept. 25 at FWD Day + Nightclub in the Flats in downtown Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

WKYC Studios and Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank present ‘Double Dollar Day’ on Dec. 1

CLEVELAND — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous story involving the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank. No one should ever go hungry. However, for many families in Northeast Ohio, not having enough food on the table is a harsh reality. And for 40 years, The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank has been trying to solve the problem by providing emergency food to people in Carroll, Holmes, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

1 student stabbed in lobby of Akron high school

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - One student suffered non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed at John R Buchtel Community Learning Center Wednesday afternoon. According to school officials, the victim was involved in an altercation with two other students in the main lobby of the school around 1 p.m. After the stabbing,...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Investigative report cites Plain Dealer story as evidence Boutros misled board about bonuses: The Wake Up for Monday, Nov. 28, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. When the MetroHealth board fired CEO Dr. Akram Boutros last week, they provided no evidence that he failed to disclose unauthorized bonuses. We asked for the investigative report the board had commissioned. And late Friday, they released it.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Canton Man Killed on I-71 North of Columbus

MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 55-year-old man with a Canton address was killed in a traffic accident on I-71 Wednesday evening. That accident will be included in the holiday weekend fatality count. State troopers say Abraham Smith Jr drove left into the median on I-71...
CANTON, OH
Ask Akron

Are there any churches in Akron?

There must be a fashionable belief, idea, or attitude that influences people's lives in a place. I would love to know if there’s any known religious activities still operating around here. Or some incredible churches in Akron.
AKRON, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy