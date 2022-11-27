The Best Black Friday Deals On 2022 Holiday Gifts

Despite generally using Black Friday and Cyber Monday as an excuse to load up on clothes, new bedding, cookware and beauty products for myself, I’ll begrudgingly admit that it’s the ideal time to get my holiday shopping done as well. But scrolling through endless retailers’ websites trying to find deals on a gift that is both thoughtful and serves a useful purpose (i.e., not junk that will get re-gifted) is harder than people might think.

In an effort to make the shopping season a bit less stressful, I’ve rounded up the very best holiday gifts that are currently on sale. Keep scrolling to save money, time and your energy by picking up one of these charming, sure-to-please gifts for everyone from cherished family members to your kids’ teachers, neighbors, partners and friends. Take a look at gifts from some of our favorite brands and retailers like Amazon , Parachute, The Citizenry, Madewell , Package Free Shop and more.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.