ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield County, OH

Fairfield Career Center students team with Habitat for Humanity

By Jeff Barron, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N3ImL_0jOuMptZ00

CARROLL − Bloom-Carroll senior Wyatt Houston's school day is a little different than most students. Instead of sitting in a classroom all day, he is helping to build a Habitat for Humanity house at the Fairfield Career Center.

He's one of about 150 students involved in the house, which will be moved to Lancaster next year as the new home of a Habitat client family. The students include those from several Fairfield County high schools.

Habitat for Humanity of Southeast Ohio has partnered with the career center and its students will build one house per year. The current house is expected to be completed in September 2023. Habitat is not yet releasing the exact address or the family's name.

"This could be what I'm doing everyday for the rest of my life," Houston said of the construction trade. "It's hard work, but it's good work."

He said he loves helping people and that the family who will get the house will get a good one.

"I hope they really enjoy it, Houston said.

The house will cost about $160,000 to $180,000 to complete.

Teays Valley High School senior Jonathan Jakubik is on the same framing crew as Houston.

"I think it's a great learning experience for all of us, juniors and seniors, to get into framing," Jakubik said. "We're doing everything on this house. We're doing the plumbing, heating, cooling, the roof. All of it. I think it's just a great learning experience."

Jakubik said he wants to get into the construction field after graduation.

"It's definitely a good job," he said. "And pretty decent money doing it."

The work is not just a learning experience for the students. The house must pass inspection and people will actually live in it.

Troy Dennison is an FCC construction lab instructor and was overseeing the framing work. He said the school has been talking with Habitat for a couple years to get the relationship started.

"It's something we were really looking forward to," Dennison said. "We would like to try to give back to the community that we live in and help people out. It gives the students something to look forward to. And also, they get to meet a family that they're giving a house to.

"They're building a real house. And not just a real one. It's one that's got to be able to be picked up, set on a semi and be driven down the road 60 mph. So it's built even stronger and better than most houses."

Eastland-Fairfield Career Center Superintendent/CEO Kimberly Pietsch Miller said in a statement the project is providing a work-based experience for the students.

“We are very grateful for the opportunity to partner with Habitat for Humanity,” she said. “More importantly, our students are serving others in our communities along the way.”

jbarron@gannett.com

740-681-4340

Twitter: @JeffDBarron

Comments / 0

Related
cotc.edu

COTC Alumna Opens Childcare Center

For Brittany Klinkert, life keeps her on her toes. The Central Ohio Technical College (COTC) alumna is not only a mother of three, but she also recently opened a Newark-based childcare center that brings an additional 20 children into her care. “My life consists of keeping my kids busy and...
NEWARK, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Ohio State Marion celebrates GivingTuesday national movement

MARION—This Giving Tuesday, Ohio State Marion will inspire generosity by becoming a champion for Ohio State’s students, faculty, staff, and community partners. You can invest in their extraordinary potential to improve lives and communities in ways we haven’t yet imagined. GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing...
MARION, OH
Delaware Gazette

Substitute pay increases approved at Big Walnut

SUNBURY — The Big Walnut Board of Education unanimously approved salary increases for some of its substitute staff at its meeting on Nov. 17. “It is recommended the Board approve the increase in pay for substitute bus drivers with less than 5 years of experience to $18.37 per hour and those with 5 or more years of experience to $20.20 per hour effective beginning November 16, 2022,” and “It is recommended the Board approve the increase in pay for substitute cooks with less than 5 years of experience to $14.92 per hour and those with 5 or more years of experience to $16.41 per hour effective beginning November 16, 2022,” read the agenda items as approved.
SUNBURY, OH
columbusunderground.com

Local Hate Group Plans to Disrupt Children’s Event in Clintonville

The Proud Boys, a far right extremist group, has announced that they will be gathering at a drag queen story time event in Columbus on December 3rd. The Holi-drag Storytime event is slated to be held at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbus and is described as “a new family-friendly, LGBTQ+ holiday tradition in Central Ohio.”
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Santa Extravaganza At The Lazarus Building Will Transport You Back To Your Childhood

If you’re over 25 years old and you grew up in Columbus, there’s a good chance that you remember the magic that was Lazarus at Christmas. The downtown department store was all decked out, with a giant tree of lights on the front and beautiful scenes in the windows. And of course, there was Santa Claus. I loved going to Lazarus at any time of the year as a kid, but Christmas was always extra special.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

3,300 blighted units demolished under Franklin County land bank, report shows

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County’s land bank demolished more than 3,300 blighted residential units and funded or financed 350 homes for low to moderate-income families throughout the last decade, a new report shows.  Since 2012, the Central Ohio Community Improvement Corporation has bolstered Franklin County by creating stable homes, reclaiming commercial property and restarting […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
constructiondive.com

$1.9B Ohio State hospital project resumes after repairs to cracked column

Work on Ohio State University’s $1.9 billion hospital tower halted last week when an inspection uncovered cracking on a concrete column. The site closed Wednesday and remained closed through the rest of the holiday week as the column was repaired. Construction resumed Monday on the Wexner Medical Center inpatient...
COLUMBUS, OH
iheart.com

Chillicothe Council Takes Action on Three Engineering Committee Issues

Chillicothe Council took action on three engineering committee issues Monday evening. Kevin Coleman reports. The residents of Brewer Heights have been waiting to see one of their two gateway walls rebuilt after a driver crunched it trying to avoid a deer July 4th. Engineering committee chair Terrell Fairrow says procedures had to be followed before he could see his ordinance pass to pay for its reconstruction.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WHIZ

Local Woman Turns 105 Years Old

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Residents at the Helen Purcell Home celebrated a very special occasion this afternoon. Born in 1917 right here in Zanesville, McCall has seen and experienced just about everything throughout her ten and a half decades. She says she’s lived life to the fullest. spending 74 years...
ZANESVILLE, OH
osoblanco.org

Who is Angie Davis from Ohio’s Lancaster? An instructor has been taken into custody for inappropriate behaviour, Details discussed

It’s a broad tragedy, and it’s difficult to conceive of anything more disturbing than the reality that adults are taking advantage of children, yet that’s exactly what’s happening. When a woman is involved, it comes as much more of a shock than it would otherwise. The name Angie Davis comes up rather often in conversations on adolescents’ aggressive behaviour. It is within her legal rights to stay in her place of job, which is behind the bar, so the authorities will be able to locate her there.
LANCASTER, OH
Delaware Gazette

Endangered species found in Olentangy

COLUMBUS, Ohio – In the first survey of its kind in more than three decades, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), Division of Natural Areas and Preserves (DNAP) Scenic Rivers Program has discovered two federally endangered mussel species in the Olentangy State Scenic River. The survey, funded by the Scenic Rivers Program, was conducted this summer.
OHIO STATE
WHIZ

I-70 East Closed in Zanesville

The Ohio Department of Transportation says a Wednesday afternoon construction incident closed a portion of Interstate 70. I-70 east was closed beyond State Route 60 South/State Route 146 East/Seventh Street because of an accident . The left lane of I-70 west was blocked at Underwood Street as well delaying the Christmas Parade and backing up traffic all around the city.
ZANESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus makes moves against ‘nuisance’ businesses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus city leaders held a public hearing Tuesday to take action against businesses with a violent history, with these businesses facing the possibility of losing their liquor license. Columbus’ liquor objection process is an annual process, and at the hearing, eight different establishments were discussed. Each location has a history of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State President Kristina Johnson will resign

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University President Dr. Kristina Johnson is resigning. An announcement Monday night from Johnson said she will transition from her role as president in May, at the end of the current academic year. Her contract was set to expire in August 2025. “We have been able to achieve so much, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Sidney Daily News

SHS graduate dots ‘i’ in script Ohio

SIDNEY — Former Sidney resident, Avery Voress, finished out his fifth year with the Ohio State University Marching Band by dotting the ‘i’ in script Ohio at the final home game of the season on Saturday. Voress is graduating with a degree in zoology in the spring...
SIDNEY, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County – Where Will Santa Be This Weekend?

Pickaway County – This year Santa is moving around the county to different spots visiting kids from different areas, along with Santa each area is offering something fun for the kids. We will make sure to post where he will be so adults can help their kids get a visit with Santa.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Lost Columbus: Buckeye Steel Castings Anchored the South Side’s Steelton Neighborhood

Even though it wasn’t an industrial power like Cleveland, Columbus did produce shoes, glass, railroad cars, grave vaults, caskets—and steel, in the form of Buckeye Steel Castings. Established near Downtown in 1881, the company made cast-iron farm tools but soon turned to rail car couplers. An 1894 merger created the Buckeye Malleable Iron and Coupler Co. on Russell Street close to North Fourth Street. Renamed Buckeye Steel Castings after it started making that essential metal, it moved to its Parsons Avenue site in 1902 and made both couplers and railroad trucks—the assemblies that hold a rail car’s wheels and bearings in place. Most have four wheels, but the company also produced a special six-wheel assembly—the Buckeye Truck—for extra-heavy loads. In 1901, Buckeye Steel’s manager was Samuel Prescott Bush, a trained mechanic, railroad motive power superintendent and the grandfather and great-grandfather of two U.S. presidents. He was president of the company from 1908 to 1928.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
197K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lancaster Eagle-Gazette is the number one source for Lancaster, Fairfield County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://lancastereaglegazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy