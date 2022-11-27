ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

u.today

Bitcoin Price Will Not Reach $1 Million, David Gokhshtein Thinks, Here's What He Expects

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Millions of XRP Suddenly Moved to Bitstamp, Here's What Happened

u.today

DOGE Accepted Next to Apple Pay by Elon Musk's The Boring Company in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV
u.today

Elon Musk Expresses His Questionable Market Opinion

u.today

Doge Goes Down 11%, Erasing Weekend Gains, Here's Likely Reason

u.today

Over 2 Trillion SHIB Wired as Altcoin Hype Reaches Its Peak

u.today

BNB Drops 6% as "Dr. Doom" Roubini's Criticism of CZ Considered Bullish by Some in Community

u.today

Warren Buffett Outperforms Bitcoin

American business magnate Warren Buffett has managed to outperform Bitcoin, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, over the last five years. The stock of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) has added 65% during the aforementioned period of time. In the meantime, Bitcoin is only up a mere 48%. The price of the largest...
u.today

This Is Why XRP Is Getting Removed from Coinbase Wallet

The Coinbase Wallet, a product of the cryptocurrency exchange of the same name, will disable support for XRP and some other coins, it was reported a few hours ago. This will happen early next year and is due to low activity around these assets, according to Coinbase Wallet's official Twitter account.
u.today

Vitalik Buterin Shares His Take on Crypto Governance

In a recent tweet, Canadian programmer Vitalik Buterin, who is known for co-founding Ethereum, shared his take on the importance of governance rights for cryptocurrency investors. Buterin believes that the notion that governance rights make a certain cryptocurrency valuable is "pathological." Paying $500 to get a 0.0001% chance to influence...
u.today

Wrapped Ethereum Insolvency Joke Gets Out of Control as Tron's Justin Sun Wants to Come to Rescue

Tron founder Justin Sun has picked up a new joke about Wrapped Ethereum (wETH), an ERC-20 compatible version of the second largest cryptocurrency, being insolvent. Sun tweeted about rescuing the Wrapped Ethereum Foundation (WEF), pledging to invest $2 billion into the nonexistent entity, together with his "BFF" Vitalik Buterin. "Stay #SAFU! Stay strong!" the controversial entrepreneur tweeted.

