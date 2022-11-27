ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, OH

Holiday fun in Marion County: Busy schedule of events in December

By Andrew Carter, Marion Star
The Marion Star
The Marion Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YjZSt_0jOuMlbt00

With the annual Christmas parade in the books, the holiday season in Marion County is now officially underway. And there's a month chock full of events planned in December for local residents to enjoy.

A new event coming to downtown Marion in December is the Dancer and Prancer Meet and Greet hosted by Carroll's Jewelers, 207 W. Center St. next to Marion City Hall. Sales Manager Tiffanie Starcher said she and other Carroll's employees planned the event as a way to give back to the community and attract folks to the downtown district during the holiday season.

The reindeer are being provided by Pine Acres Reindeer Farm and Event Center in LaRue, Starcher said. And they plan to have Santa Claus in attendance along with the reindeer.

Starcher said they're informing all of the elementary schools in Marion County about the meet and greet and hope to have a big crowd there.

The Dancer and Prancer Meet and Greet is scheduled from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14 in the green space next to Carroll's Jewelers on the Church Street side of the property. The event is free.

Christmas in Caledonia

The Village of Caledonia will be busy on Saturday, Dec. 10 with a holiday craft show and Christmas in the Village planned for that day.

The holiday craft show will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Caledonia Anselment Memorial Park, 5824 Caledonia Mud Pike Road. A wide range of local and regional vendors will be on hand offering their goods for sale. MoCo Burgers and BBQ Truck will be serving biscuits and sausage gravy and hot cakes and sausage from 9 a.m. to noon. Local musicians will be performing from 10 a.m. to noon.

Christmas in the Village kicks off at 3 p.m. in Downtown Caledonia. Santa and Mrs. Claus and live reindeer will be on hand. Fire truck rides and wagon rides will be available. The River Valley High School Band will perform.

Cookies and hot chocolate will be available. Games and face painting will be available for kids. DJ TNT Sounds will emcee the Paw Patrol and Friends Dance Party.

The community Christmas tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. For information, go to the Christmas in the Village event page on Facebook.

Christmas by Candlelight at the fairgrounds

The annual Christmas by Candlelight light display opened this weekend at the Marion County Fairgrounds. The drive-thru event features numerous light displays with new features every year. Churches from the local area perform live Nativity scenes each weekend.

The display is open on the following dates in December: Dec. 1-4, Dec. 8-11, and Dec. 15-25. It's open from 6 to 10 p.m. A Nativity scene will be on display each Sunday from 6 to 9 p.m. Santa Claus will make an appearance from 6 to 9 p.m. on Dec. 2-3 and Dec. 9-10.

For information, go to the Marion County Fairgrounds website marioncountyfairgrounds.com.

Christmas at the Palace marks 40th year

Christmas at the Palace will be presented for the 40th year Friday through Sunday, Dec. 2-4 at the historic Palace Theatre in downtown Marion. Showtime is 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday with a 2 p.m. matinee set for Sunday.

Tickets cost $25 for adults and $15 for children. Tickets can be purchased at the Palace Theatre box office located at 276 W. Center St. in Marion. The box office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Tickets can also be ordered online at www.marionpalace.org.

For information, call the Palace Theatre at 740-383-2101 or go to the website. (See the Wednesday, Nov. 30 edition of the Marion Star for a complete preview of Christmas at the Palace.)

Email: ecarter@gannett.com | Twitter: @AndrewACCarter

