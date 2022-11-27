Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Cyber Monday Deals 2022: Last Chance for Sales at Target, Best Buy, Amazon and More
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. Cyber Monday is almost over, and while there are still a ton of deals waiting for you to snag them, we're nearing the end of these super discounts. Retailers like Amazon and Best Buy are still going strong for these final hours, so if you want to save some money before the holidays, here's your chance.
CNET
Final Day to Spin the Wheel to Win $20 in Amazon Credit for Cyber Monday
Amazon's Cyber Monday deals are here, and if you're looking to save even more money on the items you buy, the online giant has a Spin & Win game you can play on its Amazon app. There are six options you can land on: $5 off, two spots for $10 off, $20 off and two spots that say "better luck next time." If you win, the amount you land on will be credited to your account.
CNET
Best Cyber Monday Fitness Deals: Fitness Trackers, Equipment, Apparel and More
It's the perfect time of year to do some fitness shopping with Cyber Monday deals now in full swing. There are plenty of sales on solid fitness equipment and gear now live so you can get fully equipped. There are tons of options to choose from, whether you're looking to...
CNET
Cyber Monday Deals: Last Chance to Score Beats Headphones at All-Time Low Prices
Cyber Monday deals are better than ever, and if you're in the market for a pair of headphones, select Beats models are being sold at their lowest prices to date right now. Beats deals include the popular Beats Studio3 noise-canceling headphones and Beats Fit Pro. The Fit Pro headphones have a lot of similarities with Apple's AirPods Pro, which has a Cyber Monday sale of its own, as both earbuds are built on the same tech platform.
CNET
Apple Releases iOS 16.1.2. What's Included in the Update
Apple released the iOS 16.1.2 update Wednesday. This update comes three weeks after the release of iOS 16.1.1 and more than a month after the release of iOS 16.1. This latest iOS includes some security updates, improved compatibility with wireless carriers and improvements to crash detection in the iPhone 14 line.
CNET
Walmart Cyber Monday Deals: All the Best Discounts Available Today
Cyber Monday has arrived and there are tons of Walmart deals now available in the online shopping event. It's a great sale to shop if you're looking for tech gifts with discounts on Apple's first-generation AirPods Pro, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live and smartwatches from Apple, Samsung and Fitbit. There are plenty of home and toy deals to be found, too.
CNET
These Apple Cyber Week Deals Are Almost Gone: Last Chance to Save on iPads, AirPods, MacBooks and More
Even though the day has passed, Cyber Monday deals on everything Apple are still going strong, but they certainly won't last much longer. Whether you're looking for sales on AirPods, Apple Watches, MacBooks or iPads, these final days of Cyber Week are the time to snag those discounts. After all, no one wants to miss out on the chance to upgrade their gear or treat someone to their next favorite Apple product this holiday season.
CNET
Best Cyber Week Laptop Picks: Final Chance on Deals From Apple, HP, Lenovo and Dell
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. Cyber Monday has transitioned into Cyber Week, and just like last year, retailers are pushing out some of the best laptop deals we've seen all year. Models from Apple, HP, Acer, Dell, Lenovo and more are available at amazing prices. That means there should be something for everyone, including anyone looking for a new MacBook, Chromebook or Windows laptop.
CNET
Are Household Essentials Cheaper on Amazon? We Do the Math
How many times have you noticed you're running low on a household item, like trash bags or deodorant, and you've just ordered it from Amazon instead of running out to the store? I've often thrown one of these items into my cart alongside a new shirt, a book and anything else I might order from Amazon, and a few days later it arrives at my door (thank you, Prime membership).
CNET
Cyber Monday Video Game Deals: PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch Games for Less
Video games are always a great gift to give in the holiday season and Cyber Monday is an excellent time to grab some bargains. It's a good time to pick a new console up, too -- but you'll need some games to go with it. We've pulled together a list...
CNET
Psst, Here's How to Save on Streaming Services and Still Watch Whatever You Want
If holiday spending has your wallet in a chokehold, then it's time to trim costs elsewhere. As 2022 starts to wrap up, we can reflect on all the good TV we streamed, including Stranger Things 4, House of the Dragon, Andor and Rings of Power. But if you do the math for your streaming service subscriptions, you may find you're spending $500 per year or more. The "Big Three" -- Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max -- cost $462 for their most popular plans when you tally what you're paying on a monthly basis. You can finesse your streaming service budget, however.
CNET
This Is Your Last Chance to Save $48 on Peacock Premium
Update Nov. 29 10.23am ET: The Peacock deal has now expired but you can find more streaming deals here. Time is running out to get a sweet deal on a Peacock Premium subscription: 12 months for just $12 on Cyber Monday. The service usually costs $5 a month, so this...
CNET
Amazon Spin and Win: Last Chance to Play to Win $20 in Credit
If you're already shopping Amazon's Cyber Monday deals, don't miss out on its Spin & Win game you can play in the Amazon app to potentially save more money. There are six options you can land on: $5 off, two spots for $10 off, $20 off and two spots that say "better luck next time." If you win, the amount you land on will be credited to your account.
CNET
Cyber Monday Makes Bluetti's Portable Power Station as Affordable as $209
Portable power stations can be a lifesaver when you're out camping and need some electricity for your phone or tent setup. In a worst-case scenario where you get caught in a storm and lose power, portable power stations can actually become your last bet in sending emergency signals and getting help.
CNET
Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Should Protect Your Phone Against Tougher Falls
Your next smartphone may be better at withstanding drops on concrete, if Corning's new glass lives up to its claims. The company introduced Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on Wednesday, the latest version of its durable glass for smartphones. Corning says the new glass should provide better drop resistance on rougher surfaces.
CNET
WhatsApp Now Lets You Text Notes to Yourself: How to Get Started
WhatsApp now allows you to text yourself inside of the chat app, which can be particularly helpful if you want to save a quick link or jot down reminders for later. It's a feature that is available in other texting apps, such as Signal and Slack, and it provides another method of organizing for anyone who spends much of their time using the chat app anyway.
CNET
When I Discovered Ctrl+Shift+T, My Work Life Completely Changed
I can't be the only one who routinely clicks the "X" on a Chrome browser tab when I only meant to switch to it. Maybe my mouse cursor speed isn't calibrated properly, or maybe I'm just too click-happy. But if I'm not particularly prudent about my cursor positioning, it's because I have a secret weapon up my sleeve: I know that Ctrl+Shift+T has my back.
Comments / 0