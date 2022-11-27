ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local State Highway Patrolman win trooper of the year

By Shelby Reeves, Chillicothe Gazette
 3 days ago

CHILLICOTHE— A good attitude and a great work ethic are what led peers to nominate Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Corey Cottrill for the Chillicothe Post's 2022 Trooper of the Year Award.

Cottrill graduated from Huntington high school and later graduated from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Training Academy. He wanted to be a trooper after some of his friends talked about the career. He said he enjoyed being in the community and this career was a great way to stay involved.

"I always enjoyed having community involvement," said Cottrill. "This was the best way I had to be involved."

During his seven years as a trooper he has served one at the Gallipolis post and six Chillicothe at the post. He said he enjoys working in the Chillicothe area as it is a tight knight community full of genuine people.

As a trooper Cottrill has learned how to help and communicate with people of all backgrounds. His favorite group of people to work with are those in the school as he enjoys being able to help the kids get on the right path and avoid making bad decisions in the future. Throughout this year he has worked closely with the 4-H Carteens and the local schools giving speeches about safety.

Being nominated for this award is encouraging to Cottrill who said it helps him feel like he is doing a good job and that he is respected for his work.

Sergeant Bobby Brown of the Chillicothe post said he was not surprised that Cottrill won this acknowledgment as he is a hard worker who is consistently doing the right thing.

"He is a good trooper," said Brown.

In the future Cottrill hopes to continue his career with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, possibly ranking up to sergeant. He also said he wants to remain involved in the community, getting to know people and helping them make the right choices in life.

Winning locally puts Cottrill in the running for the District and State Trooper of the Year awards. To advance he must be interviewed by judges about this year and his future goals. The winner of those contests will be decided and announced later this year.

Shelby Reeves is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. You can email her at SReeves@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @Shelby_Reeves_

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Local State Highway Patrolman win trooper of the year

