NYPD rescue injured man stranded on the subway tracks, thanks a ‘good Samaritan’ for assistance

NEW YORK CITY, NY — Two New York City police officers and a bystander rescued a man stranded on the subway tracks in a Manhattan station Thursday afternoon.

Recently obtained bodycam footage displays one officer rushing to the opposite platform by way of city street, then entering the platform via an emergency exit.

Two officers are then seen jumping down from the platform and onto the tracks where a bystander was already attempting to lift the victim.

The incident occurred at around 4 p.m. on November 24th, at the 116th Street station in East Harlem.

Officers Brunel Victor and Taufique Bokth were on patrol on one side of the platform when they heard a commotion and a scream from the other side, a spokesperson for the New York City Police Department stated.

The two officers responded by running to the other side to assist a “good Samaritan” who attempted to lift the injured man from the tracks, the spokesperson stated in a Facebook post.

Authorities were able to rescue the victim right before a train pulled into the station.

The man was taken to a hospital with injuries to his hand and back.

Police report that the man fell by accident.

