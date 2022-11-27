Ronald Regan said it best," government is not the answer but the problem." We have created a monster we can no longer feed and now "IT"is devouring us ! States,thier counties and cities are microcosms of Big Brother,the FEDERAL GOVERNMENT!It will end just like the Roman Empire did when it was spending more than it could tax it citizens for! We pay people not to work,no personal accountability and pay for their housing,medical care and educations!All this under the guise of compassion and caring. It's done nothing more than promote laziness and dependency and make government even bigger! And now we are giving welfare to the rest of the world! The grand scheme that is really an illusion has the politicians thinking that they can actually control this sinking ship! For all practical purposes the game is over like all circus a shows,even this one will end!Look at the division,perversion,corruption and waste that's growing like a cancer because the monster we created now controls us!
A former Buckeye, Tennessee eliminated state tax and raised sales tax to 9.25%-9.75%. Yes it is a lot, but you only pay taxes when you buy something not a mandatory base rate. I like this system better.
not a good idea. we use to live in texas, which has no state tax, we payed dearly just for groceries! everything is 2x's or more expensive. so if you like paying $4.00 or more for milk, then this plan for you. i say no! cuz believe me your wages don't go up!
Comments / 336