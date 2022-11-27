Doing the math: About 140 organizations that oppose the plan to increase the threshold for citizen-initiated constitutional amendments to 60% at the ballot box from the current 50%-plus-one vote say that Ohio is the third state to consider this. Arkansas and South Dakota voters rejected 60% thresholds in their states. The groups for now are vocally opposing Ohio House Joint Resolution 6, but say if it passes and is put on the ballot, they will form a campaign committee to defeat it, Laura Hancock reports.

OHIO STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO