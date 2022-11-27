Read full article on original website
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dollar General Store Violates Federal Law - Endangers Workers SafetyTy D.Columbus, OH
Confirmed: President Kristina M. Johnson resignsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Harrison, Stroud lead 11 Buckeyes to earn All-Big Ten Offense honorsThe LanternColumbus, OH
NBC4 Columbus
Wet and breezy start ahead of falling temperatures
Today: Falling temps, mixed clouds, breezy to windy, temps 50 at sunrise mid 30s in afternoon. Sunday: Partly sunny, chance for overnight showers, high 43. A cold front is moving through the area this morning and will give us a wet start to the day followed by falling temperatures through the morning and afternoon.
NBC4 Columbus
Cold start to December, but big warm-up returns to Columbus area
Thursday: Sunshine early, mostly sunny late, high 38. It has been a much colder day today after temps surged ahead of the front into the upper 50s early this morning. Temps dropped nearly 20+ degrees behind the front. We have been cold and windy with sunshine through the day today. Expect skies to remain partly cloudy to mostly clear overnight tonight with lows dropping to the upper teens to lower 20s inside the city.
NBC4 Columbus
Sharply falling temps with wind to close month in Columbus area
Tonight: Temps steady, rain & rumbles later, low 50. Wednesday: Falling temps, mixed clouds, breezy to windy, temps 50 at sunrise mid 30s in afternoon. It has been a very warm and at times breezy day today with temps pushing back up into the upper 50s. Expect temps to remain in the middle 50s tonight as we will be watching as showers stream northward into our area. We will see these showers this evening ahead of midnight with some possible rumbles after midnight.
ocj.com
Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, November 28, 2022
Drier weather works into the region today, as yesterday’s moisture continues to move off to the east. The rain for the last part of the weekend turned out to be heavier than expected in spots, but as dry as we have been, we are not hearing too many complaints at this time. We are cool today, but should get good sunshine through the afternoon. Tomorrow temperatures moderate with partly to mostly sunny skies. However, you can expect clouds to increase late afternoon and evening.
Thousands without power as strong winds whip through Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — With strong winds making their way through the region on Wednesday, the conditions have left hoards of Northeast Ohio residents in the dark. As of 4:15 p.m., FirstEnergy reports roughly 7,000 people in the area are currently without power. Most of those outages are concentrated in Geauga County (4,525)
Breezy winds could cause concern in West Virginia and Ohio late Tuesday through Wednesday
Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – After a rainy and breezy Sunday, our next dose of wind and rain is set to return Tuesday night through the beginning of Wednesday with the advancement of a cold front. The Setup: A strong center of low pressure that is currently in the Rocky Mountain Region will strengthen as […]
WHIZ
I-70 East Closed in Zanesville
The Ohio Department of Transportation says a Wednesday afternoon construction incident closed a portion of Interstate 70. I-70 east was closed beyond State Route 60 South/State Route 146 East/Seventh Street because of an accident . The left lane of I-70 west was blocked at Underwood Street as well delaying the Christmas Parade and backing up traffic all around the city.
New ODOT construction aims to fix Northeast Ohio's most dangerous intersections
Last year, the Ohio Department of Transportation started work on 150 different construction projects to make some of the most dangerous intersections across the state safer.
Most power restored in NE Ohio following winds
The month of November is going out with a bang as strong winds usher in December.
5 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you find yourself in Northeast Ohio, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. They're known for their Friday fish fries, which feature perfectly fried yellow perch from Lake Erie. Outside of Friday, you can get their fish sandwich, which has a beer-battered cod fillet, lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce on a toasted hoagie. Locals also recommend getting their house-made Irish egg rolls, which are filled with corned beef, cabbage, and Swiss and come with Thousand Island dressing and horseradish mayo on the side.
WHIZ
Temporary road closures due to bridge inspections
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The Muskingum County Engineer’s Office announced Monday that crews will be inspecting bridges throughout the county on Wednesday and Thursday this week. The following roads will be closed on the date specified temporarily at various times while crews inspect the structures with snooper equipment. Wednesday, November...
Katalina’s Tres to open in Franklinton next summer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — One of Columbus’ most popular destinations for breakfast and lunch is expanding again. Katalina’s is adding a third restaurant, this one at 480 W. Town St. in Franklinton. “This is a perfect fit for us,” owner Kathleen Day said. “We think we can fill a need in the neighborhood.” […]
Columbus schools address bus route changes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City Schools is making sure families are ready for changes that will be coming to every bus route in the district starting in January. Columbus schools are switching over to a new routing software, which means all 38,000 students who rely on a city school yellow bus will see changes […]
sciotopost.com
Monday Started Deer Hunting Gun Season in Ohio, Thousands of Deer Harvested
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio’s annual white-tailed deer gun hunting week is off to a good start, with hunters checking 17,193 deer on Monday, Nov. 28, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Ohio’s gun season is open until Sunday, Dec. 4, and again on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17-18.
PHOTOS: Ohio Woman Plows Car Through Guard Rail Into Lake Erie
She was transported to a local hospital.
a-z-animals.com
First Snow in Ohio: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record
First Snow in Ohio: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record. Depending on where you live in the state itself, the first snow in Ohio may vary in terms of its date and amount of snow present. If you live in Ohio, you are likely no stranger to the snow and winter weather conditions, but when is the average first snowfall in Ohio and what can you expect out of a typical winter in this state?
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Tips for keeping porch pirates at bay
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ryan Vinson lives in a townhome near Upper Arlington. Most days, he works remotely from there, just like he did on September 28. “I remember talking to my mailman earlier that day,” said Vinson. “And he asked me, as always, ‘Hey, are you going to be home?’ I said, ‘Yea, why?’ […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
