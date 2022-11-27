Read full article on original website
No-sew knit poncho pattern
This warm but lightweight poncho brings the colour and feel of autumn to your wardrobe all year round, and wraps you up in sheltering warmth. The poncho is knitted in the round from the top down, starting with the ribbed cowl neck, increasing throughout the body and then finishing with short rows to give a longer back hem.
$5 Cotton Ball Winter Wreath
This cotton ball wreath is made using supplies from the Dollartree. It is so easy to make and can be adapted for small children to make also.
Jenga Block Christmas Holiday Ornament
This DIY article shows you how to make a simple holiday present as a Christmas tree decoration. This craft is perfect for an inexpensive craft to make with kids.
