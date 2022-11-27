ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harford County, MD

wnav.com

Anne Arundel Public Schools Get Free Tuitition to Anne Arundel Community College

Starting this year, Anne Arundel County Public Schools will provide free enrollment for its sophomores, juniors, and seniors at Anne Arundel Community College. On Tuesday, the school system announced it will cover the cost of tuition and fees for high schoolers moving forward, and retroactively for the summer and fall. The system will use $3.9 million this year for the program, which will become part of the AACPS operating budget discussion, currently underway for fiscal 2024. For students who have not been able to participate because of cost, this removes a barrier, said schools spokesman, Bob Mosier. He added that AACPS will use state funds, related to legislation passed by the Maryland General Assembly, Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, which specifically earmarked money for college and career readiness of public school students.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Local pastor on city council pension plan

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Fox45 News continues to demand answers and accountability from our elected leaders. On November 21st, city council members advanced a controversial bill that would shorten the required number of years served to receive a pension. The fast-tracked bill went from introduction to final reader in about...
BALTIMORE, MD
Business Monthly

Life Time open at Annapolis Town Center

Life Time has opened its fourth Maryland athletic club at Annapolis Town Center. The new facility features a full spectrum of health and wellness activities, starting with programming for kids through specialized ARORA programming for active agers. Highlights of the new Life Time Annapolis destination include:. ● Unlimited access to...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Reflecting time in office: Harford County Executive Barry Glassman

December 5th will mark the end of an era. Harford County Executive Barry Glassman has spent 30 years in public service, with the last 8 years as Harford County Executive. As his political career is coming to an end, he joined us live to reflect on his time in office, and what comes next.
baltimorefishbowl.com

Amid community opposition to his church’s plan to demolish five houses in Mount Vernon, a priest defends the proposal: ‘We’re doing the best thing for the church and the best thing for the community at large’

Community leaders in Mount Vernon and preservation advocates citywide reacted with surprise and dismay to a local church’s plan to demolish five large 1890s-era rowhouses in the Mount Vernon historic district and say they will oppose the proposal when it comes up for a public hearing next month. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
eenews.net

East Coast’s first countywide gas ban passed in Md.

Montgomery County, Md., moved yesterday to become the first county on the East Coast to ban natural gas as a source of heat in new buildings, pleasing green groups even as critics warned of higher energy costs. The gas limits, backed in a 9-0 vote by the Montgomery County Council’s...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WBOC

100 Jobs Coming to Caroline County with Company Expansion

ANNAPOLIS, Md- The most experienced natural refrigerant company in the Americas is doubling its workforce in Caroline County, according to Maryland Governor Larry Hogan. Gov. Hogan announced Tuesday that M&M Carnot, at 412 Railroad Ave in Federalsburg, M&M is expanding its presence and leasing an existing 25,000 square-foot space next door, with room available for future expansions. M&M Carnot currently employs approximately 100 workers in the county and anticipates adding 100 new jobs over the next two years.
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
WBAL Radio

AACPS teachers to receive $1,000 bonus for holiday season

Teachers in Anne Arundel County will soon have a little more money in their pockets. All permanent employees of the Anne Arundel County public school system will be receiving a $1,000 bonus by Dec. 16. Superintendent of Schools Mark Bedell said the money will come from vacant positions to show...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Upcoming Winter Holiday Events In Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The City of Annapolis invites residents and visitors to enjoy a festive season of events and activities across the City. Please note: there will be road closures for some downtown activities including West Street this Sunday (Dec. 4) for the Chocolate Binge Festival and Francis Street during the first two (of three) Thursdays (Dec. 1 and 8) for Midnight Madness. Details of events and closures below:
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Hogan racks up $220K+ in travel security for 2022; how Howard County turned blue; Hoyer ponders future outside Dem leadership

HOGAN’s SECURITY DETAIL FOR TRAVEL TOPS $220,000 FOR 2022: Maryland taxpayers paid $236,584.80 for Gov. Larry Hogan’s security detail on out-of-state and out-of-country trips from January through September of this year, according to information provided by the Maryland State Police. Some of Hogan’s out-of-Maryland trips were on official business but many more were for personal political business. Pamela Wood/The Baltimore Banner.
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

Baltimore County leaders to consider a new way to pay for cost of climate change

Paying for damage done by climate change can cost local governments big bucks. The Baltimore County Council is considering establishing a resilience authority to help finance climate change-related projects. Extreme weather from flooding that washes out roads or overloads drainage pipes or excessive heat that wears down roadways and other structures maintained by the county is already a mounting cost.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
wypr.org

A summit to meet the challenges facing Black men in America?

The elections this month produced historic results as regards representation of African Americans in the electoral hierarchy of Baltimore City and the state of MD. The governor, attorney general, state superintendent of schools and state treasurer are all accomplished Black men. Here in Baltimore City, Black male leaders include the Mayor, the City Council President, the comptroller, the city state’s attorney and the police commissioner.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Foreign ‘swatting’ attacks spread locally, but teacher says students remain resilient

A rash of hoax threats at schools across the Baltimore region are forcing law enforcement, students and teachers into protective postures, but some educators say pupils are showing admirable resilience as they grapple with the upheaval. Early this month, an email that came from a foreign country triggered a stronger...

