Read full article on original website
Related
wnav.com
Anne Arundel Public Schools Get Free Tuitition to Anne Arundel Community College
Starting this year, Anne Arundel County Public Schools will provide free enrollment for its sophomores, juniors, and seniors at Anne Arundel Community College. On Tuesday, the school system announced it will cover the cost of tuition and fees for high schoolers moving forward, and retroactively for the summer and fall. The system will use $3.9 million this year for the program, which will become part of the AACPS operating budget discussion, currently underway for fiscal 2024. For students who have not been able to participate because of cost, this removes a barrier, said schools spokesman, Bob Mosier. He added that AACPS will use state funds, related to legislation passed by the Maryland General Assembly, Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, which specifically earmarked money for college and career readiness of public school students.
foxbaltimore.com
Local pastor on city council pension plan
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Fox45 News continues to demand answers and accountability from our elected leaders. On November 21st, city council members advanced a controversial bill that would shorten the required number of years served to receive a pension. The fast-tracked bill went from introduction to final reader in about...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Recreation Membership Passes Will be FREE For County Residents in 2023
Montgomery County Recreation membership passes for exercise enthusiasts will be free for County residents in 2023. The free pass provides access to full-equipped exercise rooms, open gym activities, and game rooms at any Community Recreation Center during regularly scheduled hours. This membership makes it easy to work out close to...
Business Monthly
Life Time open at Annapolis Town Center
Life Time has opened its fourth Maryland athletic club at Annapolis Town Center. The new facility features a full spectrum of health and wellness activities, starting with programming for kids through specialized ARORA programming for active agers. Highlights of the new Life Time Annapolis destination include:. ● Unlimited access to...
foxbaltimore.com
Reflecting time in office: Harford County Executive Barry Glassman
December 5th will mark the end of an era. Harford County Executive Barry Glassman has spent 30 years in public service, with the last 8 years as Harford County Executive. As his political career is coming to an end, he joined us live to reflect on his time in office, and what comes next.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Amid community opposition to his church’s plan to demolish five houses in Mount Vernon, a priest defends the proposal: ‘We’re doing the best thing for the church and the best thing for the community at large’
Community leaders in Mount Vernon and preservation advocates citywide reacted with surprise and dismay to a local church’s plan to demolish five large 1890s-era rowhouses in the Mount Vernon historic district and say they will oppose the proposal when it comes up for a public hearing next month. The...
eenews.net
East Coast’s first countywide gas ban passed in Md.
Montgomery County, Md., moved yesterday to become the first county on the East Coast to ban natural gas as a source of heat in new buildings, pleasing green groups even as critics warned of higher energy costs. The gas limits, backed in a 9-0 vote by the Montgomery County Council’s...
WBOC
100 Jobs Coming to Caroline County with Company Expansion
ANNAPOLIS, Md- The most experienced natural refrigerant company in the Americas is doubling its workforce in Caroline County, according to Maryland Governor Larry Hogan. Gov. Hogan announced Tuesday that M&M Carnot, at 412 Railroad Ave in Federalsburg, M&M is expanding its presence and leasing an existing 25,000 square-foot space next door, with room available for future expansions. M&M Carnot currently employs approximately 100 workers in the county and anticipates adding 100 new jobs over the next two years.
Baltimore County residents concerned about new apartment coming to the area
On Tuesday night, residents in Baltimore County gathered to discuss a proposal for a 516 unit apartment to be built next to the White Marsh Mall.
WBAL Radio
AACPS teachers to receive $1,000 bonus for holiday season
Teachers in Anne Arundel County will soon have a little more money in their pockets. All permanent employees of the Anne Arundel County public school system will be receiving a $1,000 bonus by Dec. 16. Superintendent of Schools Mark Bedell said the money will come from vacant positions to show...
Bay Net
Upcoming Winter Holiday Events In Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The City of Annapolis invites residents and visitors to enjoy a festive season of events and activities across the City. Please note: there will be road closures for some downtown activities including West Street this Sunday (Dec. 4) for the Chocolate Binge Festival and Francis Street during the first two (of three) Thursdays (Dec. 1 and 8) for Midnight Madness. Details of events and closures below:
Opinion: Howard County school legislation is a real threat to democratic rule
Few measures have managed to unite Democratic, unaffiliated, and Republican voters, the author writes. The post Opinion: Howard County school legislation is a real threat to democratic rule appeared first on Maryland Matters.
State Roundup: Hogan racks up $220K+ in travel security for 2022; how Howard County turned blue; Hoyer ponders future outside Dem leadership
HOGAN’s SECURITY DETAIL FOR TRAVEL TOPS $220,000 FOR 2022: Maryland taxpayers paid $236,584.80 for Gov. Larry Hogan’s security detail on out-of-state and out-of-country trips from January through September of this year, according to information provided by the Maryland State Police. Some of Hogan’s out-of-Maryland trips were on official business but many more were for personal political business. Pamela Wood/The Baltimore Banner.
Aldi opening in Abingdon, Harford County
Aldi supermarket is opening its latest store in Abingdon, Harford County. The grocery store will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8 a.m. Dec. 8
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City Schools tests new grading policy following scathing state report
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Schools has new policies this school year to ensure the grade on a student’s report card is the one they earned. The changes follow five years of FOX45 News investigations into allegations of grade changing and a damning report from the Maryland Inspector General for Education.
wypr.org
Baltimore County leaders to consider a new way to pay for cost of climate change
Paying for damage done by climate change can cost local governments big bucks. The Baltimore County Council is considering establishing a resilience authority to help finance climate change-related projects. Extreme weather from flooding that washes out roads or overloads drainage pipes or excessive heat that wears down roadways and other structures maintained by the county is already a mounting cost.
wnav.com
Anne Arundel Woman Gets Over Million Dollarl Judgement in Vehicle Crash Lawsuit
It took two trials for an Anne Arundel County woman to get a judgment in her favor after a 2017 vehicle crash in which her attorney left her lasting injuries from the crash, including a concussion that was not diagnosed when she first went to the emergency room, according to her attorney. 65-year-old Ouida Fluck won $1,042,000.
Mayor Scott vetoes City Council bill giving elected officials earlier pension
Mayor Brandon Scott made the decision to veto the council bill that would reduce pension requirements for elected City officials.
wypr.org
A summit to meet the challenges facing Black men in America?
The elections this month produced historic results as regards representation of African Americans in the electoral hierarchy of Baltimore City and the state of MD. The governor, attorney general, state superintendent of schools and state treasurer are all accomplished Black men. Here in Baltimore City, Black male leaders include the Mayor, the City Council President, the comptroller, the city state’s attorney and the police commissioner.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Foreign ‘swatting’ attacks spread locally, but teacher says students remain resilient
A rash of hoax threats at schools across the Baltimore region are forcing law enforcement, students and teachers into protective postures, but some educators say pupils are showing admirable resilience as they grapple with the upheaval. Early this month, an email that came from a foreign country triggered a stronger...
Comments / 1