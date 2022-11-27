Read full article on original website
Justin Thomas joins new golf league
Former Alabama All-American Justin Thomas has committed to play in the TGL, a golf league developed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy with the blessing of the PGA Tour that’s scheduled to start in January 2024. Thomas and Jon Rahm are the first players after the founders to agree...
Rory McIlroy on post-Open gripes to Erica: "I give her credit for listening!"
There were many takeaways from Rory McIlroy's interview with the Sunday Independent, chief of which was the revelation the Northern Irishman and Tiger Woods' Open preparations were hampered after they both contracted COVID19. Others included how McIlroy, 33, believed he had won the 150th Open Championship even when Cameron Smith...
Tiger Woods Names The 'True Leader' Of The PGA Tour
Tiger Woods had a lot to say during his press conference on Tuesday morning. He spoke about his plantar fascitis injury, why Greg Norman needs to resign from Liv Golf, and who he thinks the "true leader" of the PGA Tour is. In an unsurprising answer, Woods said that Rory...
LIV Golf swoops in for PGA Tour venue and it will host their 2023 season opener
LIV Golf might be struggling to acquire PGA Tour professionals ahead of 2023, but the Saudi-bankrolled circuit has least managed to obtain Mexico's El Camaleon Golf Club from their rivals for its lid lifter. The news emerged earlier today in a report by Golfweek's Alan Schupak, and the likelihood of...
Look: Golf World Concerned Over Tiger Woods' Appearance
Less than 24 hours ago, Tiger Woods announced that he will not compete in the Hero World Challenge due to plantar fasciitis. On Tuesday morning, the 15-time major champion opened up about his health. Woods revealed that his foot injury stems from his rehab process. Unfortunately, it's significant enough to...
Look: Phil Mickelson Has Already Responded To Tiger Woods
On Tuesday afternoon, LIV Golf star Phil Mickelson fired back at PGA Tour legend Tiger Woods. Mickelson highlighted the supposed wealth the PGA Tour possesses and how that money was not shared with the players. "Pga tour IRS 990 form from 2018: 1.6 billion in stocks, 700 million in cash,...
Former Cal Golfer Collin Morikawa Marries Long-Time Girlfriend Katherine Zhu
Collin Morikawa married long-time girlfriend Katherine Zhu on Saturday, with an assist from their dog, Koa. The 25-year-old former Cal star, currently the world’s 10th-ranked golfer, announced the big news via social media. “11.26.22. A day we will remember forever,” he posted on Instagram. Photos from the wedding...
Tiger Woods had two more wreck-related surgeries in '22
Tiger Woods, who "can't walk" because of plantar fasciitis and is not playing this week, said he had two more wreck-related surgeries in 2022.
Breaking: Tiger Woods Announces He's Withdrawing From Tournament
Golf fans expecting to see Tiger Woods on the course at his annual Hero World Challenge tournament have been left disappointed. Woods said this afternoon that he developed plantar fasciitis in his right foot while working out in preparation for this weekend's tournament. As a result, Woods is dropping out...
Tiger Woods welcomes Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas to TGL, the tech-infused competition set for 2024 start
Tiger Woods withdrew from his Hero World Challenge due to plantar fasciitis Monday, much to the dismay of fans who were excited to watch the 15-time major champion return to competitive golf. But the news wasn’t all bad. Shortly after he announced his WD, he gave golf fans something to...
Sports World Reacts To Tiger Woods' Big Demand
Tiger Woods brought the heat during his media availability on Tuesday morning. He spoke about a multitude of topics, one of which was how the PGA Tour and LIV Golf can have a better relationship. Woods thinks that Greg Norman, who's the CEO and Commissioner of LIV Golf, needs to go in order for that to happen.
The 10 rules we choose to ignore in everyday golf
From the three-minute lost ball to posting a score, these are some of golf's "optional" rules.
Mexico's Mayakoba Resort jumps ship from PGA Tour to LIV Golf
The 16th edition of the PGA Tour visiting the Riviera Maya in Mexico, south of Cancun, which was played earlier this month, will be its final rendition. Golfweek has learned that the El Camaleon Golf Club, which has regularly hosted the World Wide Technologies Championship at Mayakoba is set to be the site of the first LIV Golf tournament in February 2023. Multiple sources have confirmed that an announcement is expected as early as Tuesday.
Report: Familiar PGA Tour venue defects to LIV Golf
One of the great European Tour venues has been lost, and now the PGA Tour is feeling the same. Once venue for the seasonal finale, Valderrama has since had an off-on relationship with the European and DP World Tours, but was welcomed back in 2017. The short but extremely tricky track has since seen victories for Sergio Garcia (twice), Christiaan Bezuidenhout, John Catlin, Matt Fitzpatrick and, this year, Adrian Otaegui.
Report: Golf leaders to meet, talk about LIV
The heads of the PGA Tour and DP World Tours are scheduled to confer with leaders of at least three
