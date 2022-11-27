ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AL.com

Justin Thomas joins new golf league

Former Alabama All-American Justin Thomas has committed to play in the TGL, a golf league developed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy with the blessing of the PGA Tour that’s scheduled to start in January 2024. Thomas and Jon Rahm are the first players after the founders to agree...
ALABAMA STATE
golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy on post-Open gripes to Erica: "I give her credit for listening!"

There were many takeaways from Rory McIlroy's interview with the Sunday Independent, chief of which was the revelation the Northern Irishman and Tiger Woods' Open preparations were hampered after they both contracted COVID19. Others included how McIlroy, 33, believed he had won the 150th Open Championship even when Cameron Smith...
The Spun

Tiger Woods Names The 'True Leader' Of The PGA Tour

Tiger Woods had a lot to say during his press conference on Tuesday morning. He spoke about his plantar fascitis injury, why Greg Norman needs to resign from Liv Golf, and who he thinks the "true leader" of the PGA Tour is. In an unsurprising answer, Woods said that Rory...
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf swoops in for PGA Tour venue and it will host their 2023 season opener

LIV Golf might be struggling to acquire PGA Tour professionals ahead of 2023, but the Saudi-bankrolled circuit has least managed to obtain Mexico's El Camaleon Golf Club from their rivals for its lid lifter. The news emerged earlier today in a report by Golfweek's Alan Schupak, and the likelihood of...
The Spun

Look: Golf World Concerned Over Tiger Woods' Appearance

Less than 24 hours ago, Tiger Woods announced that he will not compete in the Hero World Challenge due to plantar fasciitis. On Tuesday morning, the 15-time major champion opened up about his health. Woods revealed that his foot injury stems from his rehab process. Unfortunately, it's significant enough to...
The Spun

Look: Phil Mickelson Has Already Responded To Tiger Woods

On Tuesday afternoon, LIV Golf star Phil Mickelson fired back at PGA Tour legend Tiger Woods. Mickelson highlighted the supposed wealth the PGA Tour possesses and how that money was not shared with the players. "Pga tour IRS 990 form from 2018: 1.6 billion in stocks, 700 million in cash,...
The Spun

Breaking: Tiger Woods Announces He's Withdrawing From Tournament

Golf fans expecting to see Tiger Woods on the course at his annual Hero World Challenge tournament have been left disappointed. Woods said this afternoon that he developed plantar fasciitis in his right foot while working out in preparation for this weekend's tournament. As a result, Woods is dropping out...
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Tiger Woods' Big Demand

Tiger Woods brought the heat during his media availability on Tuesday morning. He spoke about a multitude of topics, one of which was how the PGA Tour and LIV Golf can have a better relationship. Woods thinks that Greg Norman, who's the CEO and Commissioner of LIV Golf, needs to go in order for that to happen.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mexico's Mayakoba Resort jumps ship from PGA Tour to LIV Golf

The 16th edition of the PGA Tour visiting the Riviera Maya in Mexico, south of Cancun, which was played earlier this month, will be its final rendition. Golfweek has learned that the El Camaleon Golf Club, which has regularly hosted the World Wide Technologies Championship at Mayakoba is set to be the site of the first LIV Golf tournament in February 2023. Multiple sources have confirmed that an announcement is expected as early as Tuesday.
GolfWRX

Report: Familiar PGA Tour venue defects to LIV Golf

One of the great European Tour venues has been lost, and now the PGA Tour is feeling the same. Once venue for the seasonal finale, Valderrama has since had an off-on relationship with the European and DP World Tours, but was welcomed back in 2017. The short but extremely tricky track has since seen victories for Sergio Garcia (twice), Christiaan Bezuidenhout, John Catlin, Matt Fitzpatrick and, this year, Adrian Otaegui.
