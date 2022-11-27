ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, WI

luxury-houses.net

This Beautiful Custom, High Energy Efficient Home Located on Pleasant Lake, East Troy, WI Listing for $2.3M

The Home in East Troy is a luxurious home with panoramic views of the lake, now available for sale. This home located at N8115 Pleasant Lake Rd, East Troy, Wisconsin; offering 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 6,307 square feet of living spaces. Call Michelle Campbell – Coldwell Banker Realty – (Phone: 262-443-1921) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in East Troy.
EAST TROY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Power problems linger across Washington County, WI

November 30, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Hundreds of people across Washington County, WI are still without electricity this morning. Repair crews from We Energies have been working to fix a terminal on Wallace Lake Road just east of Highway 144 following a fire Tuesday night. Thousands...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
travelwithsara.com

A Unique Destination In The Midwest- Sheboygan, Wisconsin

Sheboygan, Wisconsin, offers an opportunity to unwind and fall in love with the area. Lake Michigan provides incredible sunrises, and surf lovers enjoy surfing all year. Sheboygan is ideal, if you want a staycation, vacation, or an opportunity to kick back. This Midwest destination knows how to play grand and...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2022 Gun deer hunting season; harvest totals, license sales

MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) hosted a virtual briefing on the gun deer hunting season Tuesday, Nov. 29. The department provided preliminary harvest totals and license sales, season updates and safety reminders. The season concluded Nov. 27. Preliminary License Sales Totals. As of 11:59 p.m., Sunday,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | Strong turnout for 8th annual Santa Ramp-up in West Bend, WI

West Bend, WI – A holiday tradition that combines the spirit of the Christmas season with a passion for bicycling and giving to those in need. More than 50 Santa lookalikes, a family of elves on the shelf, and a few random bicyclists showing off their St. Nick finest took advantage of near 40-degree temperatures Sunday morning to participate in the 8th annual Santa Ramp-up.
WEST BEND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Bend Samaritan Health Center's future murky

WEST BEND, Wis. - Whether their home is renovated, rebuilt or demolished is out of the hands of about 50 people in West Bend. A committee in Washington County is deciding the future of a long-standing nursing home. The future of the Samaritan Health Center is murky, and people who...
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Jobs, jobs, jobs | Extra Mile is looking for new snow fighters $25-$40/hr

West Bend, WI – Extra Mile Snow Plowing, LLC, 2955 S. 18th Ave., West Bend, WI is looking to hire 6 new snow fighters. Is this you?. Our latest shipment of skid loaders did not come with operators! Looking for 6 new snow fighters to join our team. We are team players who look out for each other.
WEST BEND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls Costco theft, 2 wanted for stealing TV

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police asked for help to identify and locate two men who stole a TV from Costco. The theft happened on Nov. 28 around 6 p.m. at the store on Pershing Avenue. Police said they left in a dark SUV with the 65-inch Sony TV...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
Fox11online.com

DNR on scene of manure spill in Kiel

KIEL (WLUK) -- Cleanup is underway in Kiel after a manure spill. The spill runs east from west of the city on County Highway HH through downtown Kiel on Fremont Street, south on Highway 67 and east on County Line Road, then into Sheboygan County. The DNR was notified and...
KIEL, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Bistro de Renard coming to Mequon Town Center January 2023

MEQUON — The Foxtown business group will open a French restaurant in the heart of the Mequon Town Center. Arriving Jan. 6, 2023, Bistro de Renard will be opening in the The Annex at Foxtown space located at 6375 W. Mequon Road next to Foxtown Brewing. The bistro, which...
MEQUON, WI
communityjournal.net

Milwaukee Advocate Passes in Fatal Car Accident: Shannon King

Early Sunday morning, November 27th, Milwaukee advocate, life coach, counselor, comedian, Mother and so much more, lost her life in a fatal car accident. She was ending her night of fun and didn’t make it home. She leaves behind her beautiful kids, her mother, and a host of community...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Lowlands Group's 'Dome Dining' is back for another winter season

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- "Dining in" has a totally different meaning for patrons who frequent Lowlands Group restaurants for the next few months in both Milwaukee and Madison. Back another year is the return of "Lowlands Winter." It's a unique variety of heated outdoor structures, including domes, globes, and Northwoods shanties.
MILWAUKEE, WI

