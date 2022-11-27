Read full article on original website
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Darrell Brooks- aka Mathboi Fly- Disproves his own ArgumentGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Cream City Classic from 11/26 to 11/28Adrian HolmanMilwaukee, WI
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPewaukee, WI
luxury-houses.net
This Beautiful Custom, High Energy Efficient Home Located on Pleasant Lake, East Troy, WI Listing for $2.3M
The Home in East Troy is a luxurious home with panoramic views of the lake, now available for sale. This home located at N8115 Pleasant Lake Rd, East Troy, Wisconsin; offering 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 6,307 square feet of living spaces. Call Michelle Campbell – Coldwell Banker Realty – (Phone: 262-443-1921) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in East Troy.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Power problems linger across Washington County, WI
November 30, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Hundreds of people across Washington County, WI are still without electricity this morning. Repair crews from We Energies have been working to fix a terminal on Wallace Lake Road just east of Highway 144 following a fire Tuesday night. Thousands...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Flat rate pc and mac repair at Collett Systems in West Bend, WI | By Melissa Collett
Washington Co., WI – Collett Systems, 419 S. Main Street, in West Bend, Wi offers flat rate pc and mac repair – includes diagnosing the issue(s), physical cleaning, virus/malware check, and installation of any needed hardware/software. Data recovery from old computers where you’ve forgotten the password. Affordable...
travelwithsara.com
A Unique Destination In The Midwest- Sheboygan, Wisconsin
Sheboygan, Wisconsin, offers an opportunity to unwind and fall in love with the area. Lake Michigan provides incredible sunrises, and surf lovers enjoy surfing all year. Sheboygan is ideal, if you want a staycation, vacation, or an opportunity to kick back. This Midwest destination knows how to play grand and...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2022 Gun deer hunting season; harvest totals, license sales
MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) hosted a virtual briefing on the gun deer hunting season Tuesday, Nov. 29. The department provided preliminary harvest totals and license sales, season updates and safety reminders. The season concluded Nov. 27. Preliminary License Sales Totals. As of 11:59 p.m., Sunday,...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Winter street parking restrictions for Slinger, West Bend, Kewaskum, and Hartford, WI
Washington Co., WI – Winter street parking restrictions are going into effect in Slinger. According to Slinger Police: The Village of Slinger under municipal ordinance 460-2 has the following restrictions in regards to Winter Parking:. From November 1 to April 15, between the hours of 3 a.m. and 6...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Strong turnout for 8th annual Santa Ramp-up in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – A holiday tradition that combines the spirit of the Christmas season with a passion for bicycling and giving to those in need. More than 50 Santa lookalikes, a family of elves on the shelf, and a few random bicyclists showing off their St. Nick finest took advantage of near 40-degree temperatures Sunday morning to participate in the 8th annual Santa Ramp-up.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Bend Samaritan Health Center's future murky
WEST BEND, Wis. - Whether their home is renovated, rebuilt or demolished is out of the hands of about 50 people in West Bend. A committee in Washington County is deciding the future of a long-standing nursing home. The future of the Samaritan Health Center is murky, and people who...
Huge manure spill shuts down Wisconsin highway
After a truck somehow dumped a massive load of manure along a county highway, a cleanup crew spent hours removing the poop one shovel-full at a time.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Jobs, jobs, jobs | Extra Mile is looking for new snow fighters $25-$40/hr
West Bend, WI – Extra Mile Snow Plowing, LLC, 2955 S. 18th Ave., West Bend, WI is looking to hire 6 new snow fighters. Is this you?. Our latest shipment of skid loaders did not come with operators! Looking for 6 new snow fighters to join our team. We are team players who look out for each other.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls Costco theft, 2 wanted for stealing TV
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police asked for help to identify and locate two men who stole a TV from Costco. The theft happened on Nov. 28 around 6 p.m. at the store on Pershing Avenue. Police said they left in a dark SUV with the 65-inch Sony TV...
Fox11online.com
DNR on scene of manure spill in Kiel
KIEL (WLUK) -- Cleanup is underway in Kiel after a manure spill. The spill runs east from west of the city on County Highway HH through downtown Kiel on Fremont Street, south on Highway 67 and east on County Line Road, then into Sheboygan County. The DNR was notified and...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Celebrate Christmas tonight, November 29, 2022 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in West Bend, WI
West Bend, Wi – Tonight/Tues. Nov. 29 from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church is hosting a service and activities tonight, November 29 from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. This for persons with disabilities. Good Shepherd started this ministry a few years ago. Future...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Bistro de Renard coming to Mequon Town Center January 2023
MEQUON — The Foxtown business group will open a French restaurant in the heart of the Mequon Town Center. Arriving Jan. 6, 2023, Bistro de Renard will be opening in the The Annex at Foxtown space located at 6375 W. Mequon Road next to Foxtown Brewing. The bistro, which...
Crews fight blaze at home in Oconomowoc
Oconomowoc police said in a statement they are helping the West Lakes Fire District with a residential structure fire.
communityjournal.net
Milwaukee Advocate Passes in Fatal Car Accident: Shannon King
Early Sunday morning, November 27th, Milwaukee advocate, life coach, counselor, comedian, Mother and so much more, lost her life in a fatal car accident. She was ending her night of fun and didn’t make it home. She leaves behind her beautiful kids, her mother, and a host of community...
CBS 58
'She did amazing': Sparks family reflects on Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Judge Dorow has claimed the admiration of people all around the world, but you'd have to argue that the most important of those people are the victims and survivors of the parade, including the Sparks family. Their 8-year-old son and brother, Jackson, was killed. Here's...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing makes generous donation to Wreaths Across America
West Bend, WI – A nice donation from the team at Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing to Wreaths Across America. Members of the Allenton American Legion Fohl-Martin Post accepted the generous gift from Bill and Laurie Rate. This is the fourth year the Allenton Post has participated...
CBS 58
Lowlands Group's 'Dome Dining' is back for another winter season
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- "Dining in" has a totally different meaning for patrons who frequent Lowlands Group restaurants for the next few months in both Milwaukee and Madison. Back another year is the return of "Lowlands Winter." It's a unique variety of heated outdoor structures, including domes, globes, and Northwoods shanties.
