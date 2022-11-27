ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

Cold Thursday ahead before rounds of rain arrive this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures continue to drop overnight making for a cold start to the day Thursday. Temperatures rebound this weekend with on-and-off rain chances. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Soggy to cooler as a cold front settles in today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We had a soggy night but that rainfall moves on to start the day, and temperatures move down as the cold front settles in! We only have a couple of days off from rain chances, before showers start moving through at times. Join us on the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Winds pick up Tuesday ahead of the next cold front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gusty winds return Tuesday as our next cold front approaches. The rain arrives late Tuesday into Wednesday with cooler air moving in behind it. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
KNOXVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Spotty power outages result from Sunday’s wind gusts

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Crews with La Follette Utilities Board (LUB) were busy on Sunday tending to spotty power outages around its service area. Strong wind gusts as high as 40 miles per hour at times knocked power out in parts of Campbell and Claiborne Counties. Power was out four different times at Greasy Hollow, near Speedwell, according to one LUB official.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville Greyhound station moves for third time this year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Since Greyhound moved their Old City bus stop to Cherry Street in April, there has been complaints from passengers and people in the area. Now if you want to ride a Greyhound bus in Knoxville you’ll have to go to Kirkwood Street where Greyhound is using the KAT bus stop as one of their own.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Patients moved after fire near Sweetwater Hospital

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday, a generator fire broke out in the parking lot near the Sweetwater Hospital, according to hospital officials. Sweetwater Fire Department crews responded to the fire at around 10 a.m. Officials assured that the hospital was not on fire, but all patients were moved to...
SWEETWATER, TN
wvlt.tv

Catch Up Quick

Knoxville Chamber: Knoxville’s economy needs to change for the ‘Imagination Age’. Knoxville’s economy needs to change in major ways, according to the Knoxville Chamber. TBI Issues Silver Alert for missing man out of Knox County. Updated: 6 hours ago. Officials say 73-year-old Thomas Owen Houston is missing.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Many Christmas parades for you to Find Your Fun this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year and many cities are hosting their annual Christmas parades this weekend! Here are some parades big and small for you and the family to Find Your Fun. Thursday, Dec. 1:. Lenior City’s Christmas parade kicks off on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Two found dead in truck after crash

SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knox County’s Holiday Festival of Lights to kick off in December

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County’s 24th annual Holiday Festival of Lights will return for family fun beginning the first week of December. The Festival will officially kick off at The Cove at Concord Park, 11808 S. Northshore Drive, at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, with Mayor Glenn Jacobs greeting guests and passing out candy “Kanes.”
KNOX COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

Jacksboro woman airlifted to Knoxville hospital after deer strikes car

CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – A deer struck a car in Caryville Wednesday morning, sending a Jacksboro woman to UT Medical Center by helicopter. See a related story HERE. According to Caryville Police Chief Freddie Stagnolia, a female from Jacksboro was traveling east on Highway 25W around 8:15 Wednesday morning when her vehicle was struck by a deer around Elkins Road. The deer went inside the vehicle, according to Stagnolia, who said the driver went off the road into the wood line near Dog Creek Road.
CARYVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville needs younger people to move to East Tenn., chamber leaders say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new report from the Knoxville Chamber showed Knoxville is not keeping up with other cities economically. The report, “Transitioning Knoxville’s Economy for the Imagination Age,” outlines the need for economic growth in the city. It shows Knoxville is behind when it comes to average annual pay compared to cities like Raleigh, Asheville and Chattanooga.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

What a Rail Worker Strike Would Mean

KNOX COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

Patient airlifted from wreck scene between Jacksboro and Caryville

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – One person was seriously injured just after 8:15am Wednesday when a deer came through the windshield of a vehicle, according to authorities. The vehicle left the four lane near Dog Creek Road, between Jacksboro and Caryville, after striking the deer. One report indicates the deer came through the windshield. The vehicle continued off the road into a wooded area striking a tree.
JACKSBORO, TN

