FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
wvlt.tv
Cold Thursday ahead before rounds of rain arrive this weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures continue to drop overnight making for a cold start to the day Thursday. Temperatures rebound this weekend with on-and-off rain chances. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
wvlt.tv
Soggy to cooler as a cold front settles in today
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We had a soggy night but that rainfall moves on to start the day, and temperatures move down as the cold front settles in! We only have a couple of days off from rain chances, before showers start moving through at times. Join us on the...
wvlt.tv
Winds pick up Tuesday ahead of the next cold front
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gusty winds return Tuesday as our next cold front approaches. The rain arrives late Tuesday into Wednesday with cooler air moving in behind it. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
1450wlaf.com
Spotty power outages result from Sunday’s wind gusts
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Crews with La Follette Utilities Board (LUB) were busy on Sunday tending to spotty power outages around its service area. Strong wind gusts as high as 40 miles per hour at times knocked power out in parts of Campbell and Claiborne Counties. Power was out four different times at Greasy Hollow, near Speedwell, according to one LUB official.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville Greyhound station moves for third time this year
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Since Greyhound moved their Old City bus stop to Cherry Street in April, there has been complaints from passengers and people in the area. Now if you want to ride a Greyhound bus in Knoxville you’ll have to go to Kirkwood Street where Greyhound is using the KAT bus stop as one of their own.
wvlt.tv
Patients moved after fire near Sweetwater Hospital
SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday, a generator fire broke out in the parking lot near the Sweetwater Hospital, according to hospital officials. Sweetwater Fire Department crews responded to the fire at around 10 a.m. Officials assured that the hospital was not on fire, but all patients were moved to...
wvlt.tv
Crews able to shut off generator producing smoke at Sweetwater Hospital
SWEETWATER, Tenn. — The Monroe County EMA said it was working on shutting down a malfunctioning generator that is producing a large amount of smoke at Sweetwater Hospital. Chad Lemming, with Monroe County EMA, said the generator was a "runaway" meaning it won't shut off and is running at full speed.
wvlt.tv
Many Christmas parades for you to Find Your Fun this weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year and many cities are hosting their annual Christmas parades this weekend! Here are some parades big and small for you and the family to Find Your Fun. Thursday, Dec. 1:. Lenior City’s Christmas parade kicks off on...
2 found dead after vehicle overturns into creek near Hardin Valley
Two people were found dead after a pickup truck overturned into a creek near Hardin Valley Wednesday morning.
wvlt.tv
Two found dead in truck after crash
WATE
Why the Canton Hollow Road reconfiguration in West Knox County has taken so much time
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Canton Hollow Road is considered one of the most dangerous and problematic roads in Knox County. The road – which runs parallel between Pellissippi Parkway and Concord Road in Farragut – has seen dozens of car accidents over the past 10 years. In...
wvlt.tv
Knox County’s Holiday Festival of Lights to kick off in December
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County’s 24th annual Holiday Festival of Lights will return for family fun beginning the first week of December. The Festival will officially kick off at The Cove at Concord Park, 11808 S. Northshore Drive, at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, with Mayor Glenn Jacobs greeting guests and passing out candy “Kanes.”
1450wlaf.com
Jacksboro woman airlifted to Knoxville hospital after deer strikes car
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – A deer struck a car in Caryville Wednesday morning, sending a Jacksboro woman to UT Medical Center by helicopter. See a related story HERE. According to Caryville Police Chief Freddie Stagnolia, a female from Jacksboro was traveling east on Highway 25W around 8:15 Wednesday morning when her vehicle was struck by a deer around Elkins Road. The deer went inside the vehicle, according to Stagnolia, who said the driver went off the road into the wood line near Dog Creek Road.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville needs younger people to move to East Tenn., chamber leaders say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new report from the Knoxville Chamber showed Knoxville is not keeping up with other cities economically. The report, “Transitioning Knoxville’s Economy for the Imagination Age,” outlines the need for economic growth in the city. It shows Knoxville is behind when it comes to average annual pay compared to cities like Raleigh, Asheville and Chattanooga.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crashes In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
The Knoxville Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Knoxville on Sunday afternoon. The collision happened near the intersection of Market Place Boulevard and North Peters Road at around 2 p.m.
Lanes open on State Route 72 after wreck in Loudon County
Loudon County Sheriff's Office reported a vehicle rollover wreck on a highway has blocked lanes.
wvlt.tv
What a Rail Worker Strike Would Mean
Knox County man found in Virginia after being missing from truck stop
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 73-year-old man last seen in Knox County.
1450wlaf.com
Patient airlifted from wreck scene between Jacksboro and Caryville
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – One person was seriously injured just after 8:15am Wednesday when a deer came through the windshield of a vehicle, according to authorities. The vehicle left the four lane near Dog Creek Road, between Jacksboro and Caryville, after striking the deer. One report indicates the deer came through the windshield. The vehicle continued off the road into a wooded area striking a tree.
