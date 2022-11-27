Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Why Is San Diego Charging $45 for Some Parking at ‘Free' December Nights?
Many people will agree that hidden charges are some of the worst things in the world. Baggage fees, cleaning fees, resort fees, anything with the word "fee" in it. Which brings us to "free" things, which are some of the best things in the world. Love, a sunset, December Nights in Balboa Park, which is slated for this Friday and Saturday.
San Diego Business Journal
The Toast(ed) of Oceanside
No stranger to the local food scene, longtime restaurateur and part-time La Jolla resident Sami Ladeki recently opened up his 15th dining location, a brunch and dinner concept just steps from the pedestrian walkway to the beach in Oceanside. Ladeki, the force behind Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza, has launched Toasted Gastrobrunch...
thevistapress.com
San Diego’s Discovery Museum Visits Library Bookmobile At Landes Park
Oceanside, CA –Oceanside Public Library presents the San Diego Children’s Discovery Mobile Museum. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m., at its weekly Bookmobile stop at. John Landes Park, 2855 Cedar Rd in Oceanside. Families are invited to participate in free, fun, and hands-on exhibits...
nomadlawyer.org
Vista: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Vista, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Vista California. Located in northern San Diego County, Vista California is a vibrant city. This community offers a rich cultural scene, including a range of theaters. The Broadway Theater on East Broadway is one of Vista’s most popular live entertainment venues. Vista also...
cohaitungchi.com
Top 10 Beginner Friendly Hikes Near San Diego
San Diego, California is a great area for seeing the outdoors and getting in some hiking. Whether you’re just visiting on vacation or you’re from the area and looking for some new hikes, here are 10 hiking trails near San Diego that are perfect for both those new and old to hiking.
San Diego among top places to be single in US, study shows
Single and ready to mingle? According to WalletHub's report, San Diego is among the top ten dating cities in the U.S.
sandiegomagazine.com
San Diego Events Calendar: December 2022
ICA North (Encinitas) hosts Cog•nate Collective in December as part of its ongoing “Limitless Growth, Limited World” exhibition. Starting in November and running through January 1, Lightscape at the San Diego Botanic Garden in Encinitas is an after-dark, illuminated trail that runs for a mile and features over a million twinkling lights. Attendees will enjoy towering artistic installations from international artists bursting with color, imagination, sound—and, of course, light—that have all been custom-designed for San Diego. Guests can also toast marshmallows over a fire, drink hot chocolate, and snack on other seasonal treats along the trail.
cohaitungchi.com
The Best San Diego Hikes for Non-Hikers
There’s a reason why hiking has soared in popularity in recent years. A nice hike isn‘t just a lovely day in the great outdoors, it can also be a great way to stay in shape. And with New Year’s resolutions looming on the horizon, hiking is poised to be more popular than ever.
theregistrysocal.com
The Elizabeth Hospice Pays $8.1MM for 26,945 SQFT in Escondido
SAN DIEGO, Calif. –– Cushman & Wakefield announced the firm has brokered the sale of a freestanding office/medical project of 26,945 square feet in Escondido (San Diego), California. Located at 800 W Valley Pkwy, the two-story property sold for $8.1 million to an owner/occupier. The buyer was The...
northcountydailystar.com
Visit Oceanside Welcomes New Team Members as Destination Recovery Outpaces Predictions
Oceanside, Calif.- November 29, 2022— With tourism in Oceanside quickly returning to pre-pandemic levels, Visit Oceanside has expanded its team to ensure it keeps pace with the destination’s exciting evolution into one of SoCal’s most enticing beach destinations. Joining the organization are Tyler Garcia as vice president of business and brand development and Shae Geary as director of communications.
Final chance for San Diego homeowners to apply for earthquake grant
Homeowners in San Diego have one last chance to apply for an earthquake grant to protect their homes, said a spokesperson for the California Earthquake Authority on Tuesday.
thevistapress.com
The Sentences that Create Us: Writing Workshop For Formerly Incarcerated People
Oceanside, CA – Oceanside Public Library, in partnership with MiraCosta College’s Transitions Program. and Service Learning Program, is hosting a free writing workshop for formerly incarcerated. people on Saturday, December 3, at 12:00 p.m. This event will be held in the Civic Center. Library, Courtyard and Community Rooms...
San Diego weekly Reader
Brenda Spencer used a .22
Your article about the Cleveland School shooting (“Ways of Escape”, Nov. 24, 2022.) is rather interesting in terms of its number-one error in the very beginning of the article where it stated that Brenda Spencer used a .52 rifle. That rifle was first used before the Civil War. The .52-caliber rifle was used in the Civil War and afterward for buffalo.
'People started piling out of it' | Group flees from potential human smuggling boat in La Jolla
SAN DIEGO — United States Border Patrol are investigating a suspected smuggling incident in La Jolla. On Wednesday morning, Chris Wilhelmy was walking on the beach near The Marine Room when he saw a boat on the shore. Wilhelmy said, “We were walking down the beach and we saw a boat very, very close to shore, just outside of the surfline. We noticed that it was so close to the shore and then as we were walking, it veered very suddenly towards the Marine Room. As it did a bunch of people started piling out of it.”
thevistapress.com
Holiday Angels- Delivering The Spirit Of The Season To Seniors
Vista, CA -On Sunday December 4, 2022, ElderHelp of San Diego, in partnership with UPS, will host its annual Holiday Angels program to deliver the spirit of the season to local seniors. On this day, more than 350 seniors will enjoy a visit from a volunteer and will receive a...
thevistapress.com
Carlsbad City Library
Friends of the Carlsbad Library Holiday Boutique Cole and Dove Library Monday, Dec. 5 – Thursday, Dec. 22 Bookstore Boutique for the Holidays begins at the Cole and Dove Friends Bookstores on Monday, Dec. 5 and runs through Thursday, Dec. 22 during regular Bookstore hours. Check out a fabulous...
San Diego Channel
Exploring San Diego: Things to do December 1 - 4
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Much more seasonal fun is heading San Diego's way, as parades and holiday fairs highlight the weekend. Balboa Park's December Nights kicks off on Friday, bringing holiday fun to the park for two days for live music, vendors, and food. La Jolla, OB, and La Mesa will also hold their own holiday extravaganzas this weekend.
whatnowsandiego.com
Pizza Guys Opens First Location in San Diego
Pizza Guys – a Sacramento-based pizza restaurant specializing in fresh, pizza creations – is further expanding its California presence by opening its first location in San Diego. The new store is located in Pacific Beach at 1975 Garnet Avenue, Suite B and was opened by local entrepreneur Behzad Kazemi on November 17. The brand hopes to open more locations in the area in the near future.
craftbrewingbusiness.com
Novo Brazil opens fourth location, this one in Imperial Beach
The Southern California brewery with a Brazilian soul, Novo Brazil Brewing Co., held the grand opening of its Imperial Beach location last week. The restaurant and nano brewery sits on the south end of San Diego Bay with views of the Coronado Bridge and downtown skyline in the distance. The...
