First Coast News

‘I am terrified of Troy’: Women accuse Salt Life co-founder of stalking

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man accused of murdering a Lake City teenager has been stalking the girl’s friends and coworkers, according to allegations in court records. According to restraining order petitions obtained by First Coast News, Michael "Troy" Hutto has been following the women into stores and gas stations in Suwannee County, “staring and glaring,” and violating a trespass order at the fitness club where they both work. One of the women is a state witness in the murder case.
WCJB

Lake City Police officers find three missing teens

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police officials say three missing teens have been found safe. Cameron Ansel, 14, Thomas Gage Schultz, 15, and Michael Ezell, 15, disappeared around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Southwest Michigan Street. The police department reported on Wednesday morning that the...
First Coast News

7-year-old missing in Jacksonville found after Amber Alert

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: The child mentioned in this story has been found. Photographs of her have been removed because she is a minor. The adult she was traveling with has also been found. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an amber alert Sunday night for 7-year-old Kaitlyn...
