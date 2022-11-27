Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vintage Market Days set for Clay County Fairgrounds beginning Friday, through weekendDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
$3,500 to $4,000 For Struggling Florida ResidentsC. HeslopFlorida State
Middleburg man arrested Thanksgiving evening for strangulation, resisting arrest, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
FDLE still investigating April officer-involved shooting in Orange ParkZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Fleming Island Golden Eagles top All County football team with 18 playersAnthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Related
Florida school resource deputy asked student to dress like young child, call him ‘daddy’: deputies
A former Florida school resource deputy was accused of sexually battering a high school student.
Man dies after trying to help a truck hook up to a trailer, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Tuesday morning, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called about a fatality near the Maxwell House warehouse parking lot. When police arrived, they discovered a man around his fifties dead in the parking lot. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Police say it was a...
First Coast News
‘I am terrified of Troy’: Women accuse Salt Life co-founder of stalking
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man accused of murdering a Lake City teenager has been stalking the girl’s friends and coworkers, according to allegations in court records. According to restraining order petitions obtained by First Coast News, Michael "Troy" Hutto has been following the women into stores and gas stations in Suwannee County, “staring and glaring,” and violating a trespass order at the fitness club where they both work. One of the women is a state witness in the murder case.
WCJB
Lake City Police officers find three missing teens
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police officials say three missing teens have been found safe. Cameron Ansel, 14, Thomas Gage Schultz, 15, and Michael Ezell, 15, disappeared around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Southwest Michigan Street. The police department reported on Wednesday morning that the...
A dog that arrived to the JHS in ‘terrible condition’ was adopted in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Oct. 31, a citizen found a small dog inside a crate in a public park. The dog was growing hair into the bars of the crate. The dog was taken into the Jacksonville Humane Society where he was observed to be severely matted, and his nails were so long that it would hurt the dog to walk.
Witness showed police texts from woman arrested after AMBER Alert for Jacksonville girl, report says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is learning new details about the arrest of a woman listed as the “abductor” in a Florida AMBER Alert issued Sunday night for a Jacksonville girl. We told you Monday that 26-year-old Heaven Ulshafer is facing charges of false imprisonment and...
Man dies in overnight shooting at Jacksonville's Sanctuary Walk apartments
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 30s was found dead in a car outside of the Sanctuary Walk apartments in Jacksonville at approximately midnight Tuesday morning, police said. The car was still in drive, according to police. The man had at least one gunshot wound. A full autospy...
Owner of Lake Butler slaughterhouse hit with dozens of charges after appalling conditions
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) More charges for the owner of a Union County slaughterhouse after disturbing conditions were discovered at the facility, forcing officers from the FWC to investigate claims of animal neglect and food safety issues. An incident report from...
‘I hate this place’: Arlington residents outraged over current apartment conditions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents inside Miramar Apartments in Arlington say they are fed up with management, arguing the complex is failing to honor their lease agreements. Problems like broken windows, faulty air conditioning units, and plumbing riddled with leaks that haven’t been fixed in months. The City of...
Police: Man crushed between truck and trailer in Maxwell House parking lot
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was killed when he was caught between a truck and trailer in the parking lot of the Maxwell House Coffee Company Building in Downtown Jacksonville, police said. First responders were dispatched to the parking lot around 11:35 a.m. The Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department...
Man taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after Northside shooting, officials say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a reported shooting on the Northside, Wednesday morning. A man in his 20s was shot multiple times in the right side of his chest and was taken to the hospital, police said. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. in the...
Hurricane Ian left behind a blessing for Jacksonville couple
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — November 30, 2022 is officially the last day of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. Two storms had devastating impacts on portions of the First Coast, Ian and Nicole. But Ian left behind a blessing for one Jacksonville family. A blessing they were told was going to...
State files motion to revoke bond for Salt Life co-founder accused of murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The state has filed a motion to revoke bond for Michael "Troy" Hutto, the 56-year-old Salt Life co-founder who was charged in the death of an 18-year-old in October 2020. In a motion filed Monday in the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit of Palm Beach County, the court...
FDLE still investigating April officer-involved shooting in Orange Park
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) continues to investigate a Clay County Sheriff’s officer-involved shooting incident that occurred around 8:45 p.m. on April 27, 2022, in Orange Park.
americanmilitarynews.com
Watch: Florida sheriff apologizes after deputies mistake cane for gun, arrest legally blind man
A Florida sheriff apologized after a legally blind man was arrested when deputies mistook his walking cane for a gun. Deputy Jayme Gohde and her supervisor were suspended after arresting James Hodges, of Lake City on Oct. 31 for resisting an officer without violence, according to Columbia County Sheriff Mark Hunter.
Orange Park woman arrested on Thanksgiving for battery on family member, deputies say
An Orange Park woman was arrested on Thanksgiving for three counts of resisting law enforcement, domestic battery and possession of marijuana, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies said.
JSO seeking armed burglary suspects who stole gun, cash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, Nov. 5, officers responded to 1900 Raley Drive West after reports that a home was robbed. The suspects pictured entered the victim’s home and stole a firearm and cash. [SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines...
Nationwide 'Sofia Scam' spotted in Jacksonville; FBI warns about charitable scams during the holiday season
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Charitable scams are on the rise this holiday season and a nationwide one has arrived in Florida and is also seen here in the First Coast. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is calling it the "Sofia Scam". This scam is where a group of people...
First Coast News
7-year-old missing in Jacksonville found after Amber Alert
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: The child mentioned in this story has been found. Photographs of her have been removed because she is a minor. The adult she was traveling with has also been found. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an amber alert Sunday night for 7-year-old Kaitlyn...
35-year-old female inmate dies at Bacon County Jail
The Bacon County Sheriff’s Office has asked the GBI conduct a death investigation of a female inmate in the Bacon County Jail. According to the GBI, 35-year-old Rethia Pennington, of Callahan, Florida, was found dead in her cell on the morning of Nov. 29. The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office...
Comments / 9