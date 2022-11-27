ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 162

By Josh Callaway
 3 days ago

On Oklahoma's 51-48 overtime loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday night in Lubbock, TX.

AllSooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway break down Oklahoma's 51-48 overtime loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

To listen to the podcast, click the PLAY button on the embedded player below ...

