Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

See floor plans, images of new $92M recreation center coming to Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Wondering about the layout of the new recreation center coming to the borough’s North Shore? We’ve got you covered. Earlier this month, the city’s Parks Department and Department of Design and Construction (DDC) presented plans for the new Mary Cali Dalton Recreation Center to Community Board 1, providing borough residents their first look at the state-of-the-art facility that’s expected to be completed by the end of 2025.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Islanders urged to participate in blood drive Sunday in Tottenville

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Islanders will have several opportunities to donate blood this month, including this Sunday, Dec. 4, in Tottenville. Cancer patients, accident, burn, or trauma victims, transplant recipients, surgery patients, chronically transfused patients suffering from sickle cell disease or thalassemia, and many more are in need of blood right now.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Community celebrates $1M reconstruction of Staten Island playground that is once again a place for kids

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Community leaders gathered Tuesday for the ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the $1 million renovation of the John E. White playground in Rosebank. “This park is going to be terrific, because you know a lot of little children are moving here, and a lot of young families. The revitalization is this neighborhood coming back to what it always was with the children ... with the families,” said Joan Cusack, district manager of Community Board 1.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

BMW carjack-attempt in Oakwood shopping plaza lands suspect, 20, in prison

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A plot to carjack a man in February has come to a crashing halt for one Staten Island defendant. Shiquan Smith, now 20, of the 200 block of Osgood Avenue in Stapleton, was sentenced last week in state Supreme Court, St. George, to 3 1/2 years in prison and five years post-release supervision in connection with the Feb. 28 incident, which authorities said unfolded in the parking lot of what typically is a bustling shopping center in Oakwood.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 30, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Charles Michael Lombardi passed away peacefully on Nov. 27, 2022. He was a loving husband to...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

How Staten Islanders and restaurants gave back this Thanksgiving

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Not everyone simply sat down to Thanksgiving dinners last week. Some Staten Islanders prepped, cooked and/or served them. We heard from readers from shore to shore who observed and shared the generosity. One Advance/SILIVE.com reader complimented Aunt Butchie’s of Richmond Valley for its turkey dinners...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Big Frog 104

See The Most Expensive Home For Sale in New York

Could you imagine having millions of dollars to be able to afford this penthouse's monthly mortgage rate of $1,172,859? Don't get me wrong, it's absolutely beautiful, but that price tag is insane. It's located at the tallest building in the world: 217 West 57th Street in New York City is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Construction worker dies at Upper West Side building

A construction worker died Monday after falling from an Upper West Side building. The incident occurred late Monday morning at 263 West End Avenue, Gothamist reported. A preliminary investigation by the Department of Buildings found the 36-year-old worker, who has not been publicly identified, was installing netting around a supported scaffold on the 15th floor when he fell to a sidewalk shed below.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC official: New homeless shelter to open on Staten Island ‘early’ in 2023, 2 others will follow later in the year

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A trio of homeless shelters scheduled to open on Staten Island are facing more delays, according to city officials. A spokesperson for the Department of Homeless Services (DHS) said in late spring that all three shelters would open by the end of the year. However, the sites are now expected to open next year, according to a DHS spokesperson.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island man, 21, arrested for allegedly beating 2 NYPD officers in Brooklyn

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police allege that a 21-year-old man from Stapleton beat two NYPD officers in Brooklyn last Friday. Zayan Shar of Osgood Avenue was arrested after the NYPD asked for tips from the public in the assault that occurred on Nov. 25 at about 4:20 p.m. in the vicinity of Avenue H and Flatbush Avenue, according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island will get $92M rec center, NYC’s first in nearly a decade

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As an early Christmas present, Staten Islanders have gotten their first glimpse at the new $92 million recreation center slated for the borough’s North Shore. Last week, the city Parks Department unveiled the official design of the new Mary Cali Dalton Recreation Center, which will...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
bkreader.com

Crown Heights Gets Ready For Santa Land Parade Street Closings

Santa Claus is coming to town — and he’s shutting some streets down!. On Saturday, the third annual Santa Land Community Parade is hitting Brooklyn, spreading holiday cheer and merriment as it travels from Crown Heights to Atlantic Terminal Mall […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
BROOKLYN, NY

