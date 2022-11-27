Read full article on original website
The Staten Island Advance
See floor plans, images of new $92M recreation center coming to Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Wondering about the layout of the new recreation center coming to the borough’s North Shore? We’ve got you covered. Earlier this month, the city’s Parks Department and Department of Design and Construction (DDC) presented plans for the new Mary Cali Dalton Recreation Center to Community Board 1, providing borough residents their first look at the state-of-the-art facility that’s expected to be completed by the end of 2025.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Islanders urged to participate in blood drive Sunday in Tottenville
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Islanders will have several opportunities to donate blood this month, including this Sunday, Dec. 4, in Tottenville. Cancer patients, accident, burn, or trauma victims, transplant recipients, surgery patients, chronically transfused patients suffering from sickle cell disease or thalassemia, and many more are in need of blood right now.
The Staten Island Advance
These are 5 of the worst parking lots on Staten Island, according to frustrated readers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- We asked, and you answered!. Earlier this month, the Staten Island Advance/SILive.com asked residents to submit the worst parking lots throughout the borough and our readers did not disappoint. We received dozens of nominations for locations spanning from the North Shore to the South Shore and...
The Staten Island Advance
Community celebrates $1M reconstruction of Staten Island playground that is once again a place for kids
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Community leaders gathered Tuesday for the ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the $1 million renovation of the John E. White playground in Rosebank. “This park is going to be terrific, because you know a lot of little children are moving here, and a lot of young families. The revitalization is this neighborhood coming back to what it always was with the children ... with the families,” said Joan Cusack, district manager of Community Board 1.
The Staten Island Advance
BMW carjack-attempt in Oakwood shopping plaza lands suspect, 20, in prison
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A plot to carjack a man in February has come to a crashing halt for one Staten Island defendant. Shiquan Smith, now 20, of the 200 block of Osgood Avenue in Stapleton, was sentenced last week in state Supreme Court, St. George, to 3 1/2 years in prison and five years post-release supervision in connection with the Feb. 28 incident, which authorities said unfolded in the parking lot of what typically is a bustling shopping center in Oakwood.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 30, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Charles Michael Lombardi passed away peacefully on Nov. 27, 2022. He was a loving husband to...
Man assaulted by Staten Island Rangers fan at NYC’s Madison Square Garden sues attacker, venue
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Months after a Rangers fan from Staten Island was accused of assaulting two people inside Madison Square Garden, one of the victims is hitting back with a lawsuit. James Anastasio, 29, of Salamander Court in Charleston, pleaded guilty in September to assault in connection with...
The Staten Island Advance
How Staten Islanders and restaurants gave back this Thanksgiving
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Not everyone simply sat down to Thanksgiving dinners last week. Some Staten Islanders prepped, cooked and/or served them. We heard from readers from shore to shore who observed and shared the generosity. One Advance/SILIVE.com reader complimented Aunt Butchie’s of Richmond Valley for its turkey dinners...
See The Most Expensive Home For Sale in New York
Could you imagine having millions of dollars to be able to afford this penthouse's monthly mortgage rate of $1,172,859? Don't get me wrong, it's absolutely beautiful, but that price tag is insane. It's located at the tallest building in the world: 217 West 57th Street in New York City is...
therealdeal.com
Construction worker dies at Upper West Side building
A construction worker died Monday after falling from an Upper West Side building. The incident occurred late Monday morning at 263 West End Avenue, Gothamist reported. A preliminary investigation by the Department of Buildings found the 36-year-old worker, who has not been publicly identified, was installing netting around a supported scaffold on the 15th floor when he fell to a sidewalk shed below.
The Staten Island Advance
NYC official: New homeless shelter to open on Staten Island ‘early’ in 2023, 2 others will follow later in the year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A trio of homeless shelters scheduled to open on Staten Island are facing more delays, according to city officials. A spokesperson for the Department of Homeless Services (DHS) said in late spring that all three shelters would open by the end of the year. However, the sites are now expected to open next year, according to a DHS spokesperson.
The Staten Island Advance
Sources: Staten Island shooting victim, 53, was father of reputed Gorilla Stone Mafia gang leader
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 53-year-old man shot and killed in Stapleton Monday has been identified as the father of reputed “Gorilla Stone Mafia” gang leader John Pena, according to police sources. John Pena Sr. was standing outside of the Stapleton Houses on Broad St. when two...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island organization pegged to offer support services to asylum seekers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island non-profit organization will be one of eight groups around the city picked to help asylum seekers navigate their arrivals in the five boroughs, the office of Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday. Adams named La Colmena, headquartered on Port Richmond Avenue, as a...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island man, 21, arrested for allegedly beating 2 NYPD officers in Brooklyn
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police allege that a 21-year-old man from Stapleton beat two NYPD officers in Brooklyn last Friday. Zayan Shar of Osgood Avenue was arrested after the NYPD asked for tips from the public in the assault that occurred on Nov. 25 at about 4:20 p.m. in the vicinity of Avenue H and Flatbush Avenue, according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island will get $92M rec center, NYC’s first in nearly a decade
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As an early Christmas present, Staten Islanders have gotten their first glimpse at the new $92 million recreation center slated for the borough’s North Shore. Last week, the city Parks Department unveiled the official design of the new Mary Cali Dalton Recreation Center, which will...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 29, 2022: Walter ‘Kit’ Kitson, Marine, NYPD lieutenant, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Walter F. Kitson, 94, passed away peacefully on Nov. 25, 2022. Born in Manhattan on Sept....
bkreader.com
Crown Heights Gets Ready For Santa Land Parade Street Closings
Santa Claus is coming to town — and he’s shutting some streets down!. On Saturday, the third annual Santa Land Community Parade is hitting Brooklyn, spreading holiday cheer and merriment as it travels from Crown Heights to Atlantic Terminal Mall […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
The Staten Island Advance
Former New Dorp High School Principal Elizabeth Sciabarra, who impacted thousands, dies at 70
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Longtime New York City educator Elizabeth Ann Sciabarra, 70, who touched the lives of thousands of children, has died after a two-year-long bout with many serious health issues. Sciabarra — who was principal of New Dorp High School in the 1990s — died on Saturday,...
The Staten Island Advance
Trial of homicidal jewelry heist with S.I. ties, harrowing FBI chase set to begin in federal court
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Two men charged in connection with a homicidal jewelry heist in Stamford, Connecticut — which ended with a harrowing arrest on Staten Island — are scheduled to stand trial next week in federal court. Paul (Tony Pro) Prosano, 62, of Brooklyn, and Thomas Liberatore,...
Female worker threatened in scary robbery at Staten Island CVS, source says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man threatened the life of a female worker during a terrifying robbery at CVS on Forest Avenue in West Brighton Tuesday morning, according to sources. “Don’t say anything or I’ll kill you,” the suspect allegedly said to the worker as he fled from the...
