SAINT BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — Kyrell Luc scored 22 points as St. Bonaventure beat Middle Tennessee 71-64 on Wednesday night. Luc shot 7 for 14 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free throw line for the Bonnies (5-2). Daryl Banks III scored 15 points while going 3 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from distance, and 6 for 6 from the line. Chad Venning shot 5 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

SAINT BONAVENTURE, NY ・ 49 MINUTES AGO