California State

CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING. * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be...
RENO, NV
Drying California lake to get $250M in US drought funding

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The federal government said Monday it will spend $250 million over four years on environmental cleanup and restoration work around a drying Southern California lake that's fed by the depleted Colorado River. The future of the Salton Sea, and who is financially responsible for it,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FLORIDA 102, FLORIDA A&M 62

Percentages: FG .345, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (Smith 3-8, Bates 2-3, Williams 2-4, Mathews 1-1, Chatman 0-1, Eisa 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 1 (Barrs). Turnovers: 16 (Smith 5, Barrs 3, Chatman 3, Eisa 2, Louis-Jeune 2, Bates). Steals: 7 (Barrs 2, Smith 2,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Luc's 22 help St. Bonaventure defeat Middle Tennessee 71-64

SAINT BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — Kyrell Luc scored 22 points as St. Bonaventure beat Middle Tennessee 71-64 on Wednesday night. Luc shot 7 for 14 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free throw line for the Bonnies (5-2). Daryl Banks III scored 15 points while going 3 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from distance, and 6 for 6 from the line. Chad Venning shot 5 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.
SAINT BONAVENTURE, NY
Officers shoot 2 inmates after stabbing at California prison

SUSANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two correctional officers shot and killed two incarcerated people who were stabbing a fellow inmate at a Northern California prison, authorities said Wednesday. Staff at High Desert State Prison in Susanville responded around 11 a.m. Tuesday after Anthony Aguilera was attacked by two men wielding...
SUSANVILLE, CA

