Storm update: Cold front headed for Bay Area is 'speeding up'
A cold front could bring heavy rain, small hail and high-elevation snow to the Bay Area.
Graphs show how much snow is forecast to fall on roads in Sierra Nevada
A potent cold front is forecast to slam the Sierra Nevada and Tahoe Basin on Wednesday night into Thursday.
CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING. * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be...
California's most recent volcanic eruption rained ash for 300 miles
"No one can say when or where the next eruption will occur. We can only say that it will."
Northern California just got a new area code as Central Valley adds 350
Northern California residents, say hello to the 350 area code.
Drying California lake to get $250M in US drought funding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The federal government said Monday it will spend $250 million over four years on environmental cleanup and restoration work around a drying Southern California lake that's fed by the depleted Colorado River. The future of the Salton Sea, and who is financially responsible for it,...
Plan to cut lanes from Tahoe's Highway 50 draws protests from locals
Parts of Highway 50 would go from four to two lanes.
FLORIDA 102, FLORIDA A&M 62
Percentages: FG .345, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (Smith 3-8, Bates 2-3, Williams 2-4, Mathews 1-1, Chatman 0-1, Eisa 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 1 (Barrs). Turnovers: 16 (Smith 5, Barrs 3, Chatman 3, Eisa 2, Louis-Jeune 2, Bates). Steals: 7 (Barrs 2, Smith 2,...
Luc's 22 help St. Bonaventure defeat Middle Tennessee 71-64
SAINT BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — Kyrell Luc scored 22 points as St. Bonaventure beat Middle Tennessee 71-64 on Wednesday night. Luc shot 7 for 14 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free throw line for the Bonnies (5-2). Daryl Banks III scored 15 points while going 3 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from distance, and 6 for 6 from the line. Chad Venning shot 5 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.
Officers shoot 2 inmates after stabbing at California prison
SUSANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two correctional officers shot and killed two incarcerated people who were stabbing a fellow inmate at a Northern California prison, authorities said Wednesday. Staff at High Desert State Prison in Susanville responded around 11 a.m. Tuesday after Anthony Aguilera was attacked by two men wielding...
