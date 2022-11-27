Read full article on original website
WAUKESHA, Wis. – The Carroll University women's indoor track and field team beings their 2023 indoor season on Saturday, December 3 at the Annual Ripon College Winter Open. Carroll comes into the 2023 season after finishing in third place in the CCIW last season for the best CCIW indoor finish in school history. Vanessa Uitenbroek was crowned the conference Champion in the shotput last season to help lead the team. Uitenbroek and Jamie Pankratz went on to represent the Pioneers at the 2022 NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field National Championships, where Pankratz claimed All-American honors.
