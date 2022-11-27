ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster Police continue to build on goals under new chief

By Aaron Burd, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
 3 days ago
LANCASTER − The Lancaster Police Department is progressing on goals set at the beginning of the year, now under the direction of Chief Nick Snyder. While these goals were set during former-Chief Adam Pillar's tenure, Snyder has continued working towards them and added more of his own.

At the beginning of the year, Pillar told the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette about staffing goals that the police department was working towards. Nearly a year later, Snyder said that staffing has gone remarkably well.

"Our hiring has actually gone extremely well for both communication technicians and police officers," said Snyder. "We were last year, I believe, around the mid-50s as far as sworn officers, so around like 57-58, that range. By the end of the year of 2022, I believe we will be around 70-71 officers."

One major focus for Snyder and the Lancaster Police Department when it comes to staffing is first and foremost bringing in good people. Snyder said that above all else, that is their primary concern. According to him, that makes their hiring process a bit lengthier.

"The issue with us, and we're not going to change the way we do it, is we hire a good person first," said Snyder. "We will not hire a warm body here. To get your foot in the door here you have to be credible, you have to be an honest person. Everybody makes mistakes and we expect our candidates to have mistakes in their past, but we just want them to be honest about it, we want them to be a good person with some good life experience. We can always train you to be a police officer, but we can't train you to be a good person."

"The only issue with that is it takes time to find those people," said Snyder.

While Snyder says that he could have come in as police chief and changed nothing about the department without any qualms, he said there are a few additions he has made since taking over. He attributed this to the strong leadership that came before him.

"I want to lead off with, I could have come in in May and not made one single change and this community would have a very very good police department serving it," said Snyder. "There was not an overwhelming issue that just needed fixed here. However, each chief is different, and each chief has a different vision for their department."

The biggest change that Snyder has made since coming in is by emphasizing the department's focus on their employees.

"So, when I came in, I really wanted to refocus back to the officers, and the communication technicians, and the employees here," said Snyder. "Not that they weren't held as a priority before, but there's no way we can serve the community the way we need to serve if our officers and our dispatchers don't know that the agency prioritizes them first."

Snyder cited simple changes that he said did not cost much and ultimately were not a big deal. Uniform modifications and equipment upgrades were a couple of examples Snyder gave of ways to boost morale without spending much money.

According to Snyder, the other changes that have been made since he took over have had little to do with him.

"The other changes that are occurring here are not the work of anything that I'm doing," said Snyder. "What I'm trying to do is be as transparent as possible with these officers and trying to create an atmosphere where they can go to their supervisors and push ideas up the chain. A lot of these ideas that are changing, a lot of this direction that the department is going, it's the officers steering the ship."

Ultimately, Snyder was optimistic about the direction the Lancaster Police Department is headed since he took over as chief. As he gets more experience in his role, things are sure to continue going from here.

