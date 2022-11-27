ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Sporting News

Week 13 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks

Fantasy football owners won't be missing too many important players with just the Panthers and Cardinals on bye this week, but with injuries continuing to open the door for under-the-radar backups, start 'em, sit 'em decisions aren't getting any easier. As such, having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. The more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can absorb, the better it will make your Week 13 lineup decisions.
Sporting News

What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Steelers vs. Colts in Week 12

"Monday Night Football" in Week 12 features a matchup of two sub.-500 AFC teams as the Steelers and Colts go head-to-head in prime time. The Steelers have one of the worst records in the AFC at 3-7. Pittsburgh was on the wrong end of a back-and-forth affair with the Bengals in Week 11, falling 37-30 to their division rival. Najee Harris rushed for 90 yards and two touchdowns, while rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett threw for 265 yards and a TD.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Sporting News

Fantasy TE PPR Rankings Week 13: Who to start, sit at tight end in fantasy football

Injuries have turned the tight end position upside down in recent weeks, knocking out must-starts like Dallas Goedert, Kyle Pitts, Darren Waller, and Zach Ertz. Our Week 13 fantasy TE PPR rankings remain strong with several viable sleepers and waiver-wire streamers despite missing those stars. Softening the blow a tiny...
Sporting News

Kyler Murray gives perfect quote to describe fourth-and-1 interception: 'Schematically we were kinda f—'

The Cardinals' woes continued Sunday, as they dropped their fourth game in their last five against the Chargers 25-24 to go to 4-8 on the season. Perhaps no play better encapsulated the Cardinals' struggles better than a fourth-and-1 interception in the second quarter, in which Kyler Murray threw a heave up to DeAndre Hopkins that was intercepted by Derwin James.
Sporting News

NFL schedule 2022: Which games are on Australian TV in Week 13?

Week 13 promises to be a massive week of NFL, with some of the league's best teams in action on Australian TV. Channel 7 will broadcast two games per week here in Australia, both on Monday, on their secondary channel. ESPN will also broadcast a stack of games, with at...
TENNESSEE STATE
Sporting News

Titans vs. Eagles odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 13

Derrick Henry and the Titans will try to win their second-straight road game on Sunday afternoon when they head to Philly to play Jalen Hurts and the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field (1 p.m. ET, CBS). The Titans had their two-game winning streak snapped last week by the Bengals, while the Eagles have won two consecutive games after losing to the Commanders earlier this month.
NASHVILLE, TN
Sporting News

Cardinals' Kyler Murray accuses Patrick Peterson of clout chasing after criticism: 'You on some weird s—'

The chant of Kyler Murray naysayers grew that much louder on Wednesday. The Cardinals' star quarterback hasn't had the most eye-popping season this year, particularly for a player slated to reel $46.1 million in average annual value. With 14 touchdowns to seven interceptions, Murray, 25, has graded in as an average hurler through the first 12 games of the season.
ARIZONA STATE
Sporting News

Week 13 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on JaMycal Hasty, Treylon Burks, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool

After our one-week reprieve from an abbreviated schedule, the bye weeks are back. Fortunately, just two teams are off (Panthers, Cardinals), but between injuries and varying degrees of favorable matchups, fantasy owners have plenty of tough start 'em, sit 'em questions. The experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to aid in making your Week 13 fantasy lineup decisions.
Sporting News

NFL DFS picks Week 13: Best sleepers, value players for FanDuel, DraftKings lineups

Happy Hump Day, and hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving weekend. Sorry to be delivering your Week 13 DFS values and sleepers a day late — we've been running this column on Tuesdays for years now, but my entire house decided that contracting RSV was a proper way to extend the holiday (0/10, would not recommend!). But alas, we are fighting through it — just like we battled back from a poor Week 11 to crush our FanDuel and DraftKings tourneys in Week 12.

