Pittsburgh native quit job to become world-famous pro whistler and dazzled audiences around the world with unique giftAmarie M.Pittsburgh, PA
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each monthJake WellsPennsylvania State
Concerts Happening This Week In Pittsburgh (11/28 - 12/04)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
This Epic Holiday Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWest Mifflin, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Sporting News
Aaron Rodgers injury update: Packers QB leaves 'Sunday Night Football' with rib ailment
The Packers' playoff hopes appeared to be on the brink of elimination Sunday night against the Eagles. The sight of an injured Aaron Rodgers does little to bolster confidence in Green Bay reaching the playoffs. Rodgers left the "Sunday Night Football" contest in Philadelphia in the third quarter with a...
Sporting News
Week 13 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
Fantasy football owners won't be missing too many important players with just the Panthers and Cardinals on bye this week, but with injuries continuing to open the door for under-the-radar backups, start 'em, sit 'em decisions aren't getting any easier. As such, having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. The more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can absorb, the better it will make your Week 13 lineup decisions.
Sporting News
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Steelers vs. Colts in Week 12
"Monday Night Football" in Week 12 features a matchup of two sub.-500 AFC teams as the Steelers and Colts go head-to-head in prime time. The Steelers have one of the worst records in the AFC at 3-7. Pittsburgh was on the wrong end of a back-and-forth affair with the Bengals in Week 11, falling 37-30 to their division rival. Najee Harris rushed for 90 yards and two touchdowns, while rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett threw for 265 yards and a TD.
Sporting News
Fantasy TE PPR Rankings Week 13: Who to start, sit at tight end in fantasy football
Injuries have turned the tight end position upside down in recent weeks, knocking out must-starts like Dallas Goedert, Kyle Pitts, Darren Waller, and Zach Ertz. Our Week 13 fantasy TE PPR rankings remain strong with several viable sleepers and waiver-wire streamers despite missing those stars. Softening the blow a tiny...
Sporting News
Kyler Murray gives perfect quote to describe fourth-and-1 interception: 'Schematically we were kinda f—'
The Cardinals' woes continued Sunday, as they dropped their fourth game in their last five against the Chargers 25-24 to go to 4-8 on the season. Perhaps no play better encapsulated the Cardinals' struggles better than a fourth-and-1 interception in the second quarter, in which Kyler Murray threw a heave up to DeAndre Hopkins that was intercepted by Derwin James.
Sporting News
Steelers vs. Colts odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 12 'Monday Night Football'
When the Steelers travel to Indianapolis to face the Colts and close NFL Week 12 on "Monday Night Football" (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN), they will look to creep closer to .500. Pittsburgh (3-7) is looking at its first-ever losing season under Mike Tomlin. Indianapolis (4-6-1) is hoping to keep improving under interim coach Jeff Saturday.
Sporting News
NFL schedule 2022: Which games are on Australian TV in Week 13?
Week 13 promises to be a massive week of NFL, with some of the league's best teams in action on Australian TV. Channel 7 will broadcast two games per week here in Australia, both on Monday, on their secondary channel. ESPN will also broadcast a stack of games, with at...
Sporting News
Why 'NFL RedZone,' CBS didn't show ending to Raiders' overtime win vs. Seahawks
The Raiders-Seahawks game proved to be one of the more entertaining showdowns in Week 12, with both teams going back and forth in an eventual 40-34 overtime victory for Las Vegas. Indeed, it was running back Josh Jacobs who provided the climactic finish for the game, rushing 86 yards for...
Sporting News
Cowboys' Jerry Jones dismisses Odell Beckham Jr. airport incident: 'His behavior is not an issue'
Jerry Jones is not worried about any character concerns with Odell Beckham Jr. after the receiver was removed from a flight in Miami on Sunday. The Cowboys owner, appearing on Dallas radio station KRLD-FM on Tuesday, dismissed any notion that the incident impacted his interest in the free-agent receiver. “No,...
Sporting News
Jeff Saturday explains Colts' late-game clock management vs. Steelers: 'Didn't think time was of the essence'
Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday is defending his late-game clock management after Indianapolis' 24-17 loss to the Steelers on "Monday Night Football" in Week 12. Saturday's decision not to use a timeout during a three-play sequence that ran the clock from 1:35 remaining to 30 seconds to go came under fire after the defeat.
Sporting News
Titans vs. Eagles odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 13
Derrick Henry and the Titans will try to win their second-straight road game on Sunday afternoon when they head to Philly to play Jalen Hurts and the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field (1 p.m. ET, CBS). The Titans had their two-game winning streak snapped last week by the Bengals, while the Eagles have won two consecutive games after losing to the Commanders earlier this month.
Sporting News
Jeff Saturday's old tweets resurface on heels of Colts' bizarre 'Monday Night Football' time management
Jeff Saturday may have a tweet for everything. Before taking the head coaching gig with the Colts, Saturday was a talking head for ESPN, and his job was to, well, talk. Whether that was on TV or Twitter didn't matter, but the latter is a growing cause for entertainment as Saturday's coaching tenure plays out in Indy.
Sporting News
FanDuel Picks Week 13: Best NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football tournaments
Week 13 is filled with a ton of great matchups on Sunday's main slate, which it always makes it more fun for daily fantasy football players to enter a few DFS tournaments. Our FanDuel lineup features an exciting Bengals' QB-WR stack, a couple of standout rookies, and a veteran tight end looking to bounce back from a no-show performance.
Report: Rose Bowl Agrees To Expand College Football Playoff As Soon As 2024
The Granddaddy Of Them All was reportedly issued an ultimatum: agree to expand early or be left out of the New Year's Six bowl rotation.
Sporting News
Cardinals' Kyler Murray accuses Patrick Peterson of clout chasing after criticism: 'You on some weird s—'
The chant of Kyler Murray naysayers grew that much louder on Wednesday. The Cardinals' star quarterback hasn't had the most eye-popping season this year, particularly for a player slated to reel $46.1 million in average annual value. With 14 touchdowns to seven interceptions, Murray, 25, has graded in as an average hurler through the first 12 games of the season.
Sporting News
NFL picks, predictions for Week 13: Dolphins upset 49ers; Cowboys crush Colts; Browns win Deshaun Watson return
Week 13 of the NFL schedule features six games between teams with winning records, including an AFC championship rematch, a possible Super Bowl preview and a NFC East rivalry with an unexpected spotlight. The Chiefs meet the Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium at 4:25 p.m. in what should be the...
Sporting News
Week 13 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on JaMycal Hasty, Treylon Burks, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool
After our one-week reprieve from an abbreviated schedule, the bye weeks are back. Fortunately, just two teams are off (Panthers, Cardinals), but between injuries and varying degrees of favorable matchups, fantasy owners have plenty of tough start 'em, sit 'em questions. The experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to aid in making your Week 13 fantasy lineup decisions.
Sporting News
Is Joe Burrow-Patrick Mahomes the new Brady-Manning? One Bengals receiver says so
Tom Brady and Peyton Manning defined one of the greatest quarterback rivalries in history throughout Manning's career in the NFL. Since the former Colts and Broncos QB retired, everyone has been looking for the next big pairing. Tyler Boyd thinks it includes his team's quarterback. The Bengals wide receiver said...
Sporting News
Who is the Steelers' kicker? Why Matthew Wright, not Chris Boswell, is kicking for Pittsburgh
The Steelers are without one of their longest-tenured and most recognizable players for "Monday Night Football" against the Colts in NFL Week 12. Kicker Chris Boswell is not available for the contest. He has been the team's starter at the position since 2015, but he hasn't played since Week 7 because of a nagging injury.
Sporting News
NFL DFS picks Week 13: Best sleepers, value players for FanDuel, DraftKings lineups
Happy Hump Day, and hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving weekend. Sorry to be delivering your Week 13 DFS values and sleepers a day late — we've been running this column on Tuesdays for years now, but my entire house decided that contracting RSV was a proper way to extend the holiday (0/10, would not recommend!). But alas, we are fighting through it — just like we battled back from a poor Week 11 to crush our FanDuel and DraftKings tourneys in Week 12.
